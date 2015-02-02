Feb 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 30, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ajay Protech Pvt Ltd BG A4 100 Reaffirmed
Aluminium India NFBL (ST) A4 140 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs. 8.00 crore)
Bharat Scrap NFBL- ST A4 50 Assigned
Cdp (India) Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based A4 50 Reaffirmed
Limit- BG
(Enhanced from Rs. 3.00 crore)
J C Construction Pvt Ltd FBL- BG* A4 10 Downgraded
From
A4+
(Enhanced from Rs. 7.5 crore)* 20% interchange ability between fund based & non fund based with
a cap of Rs 0.50 crore.
Kvk Granites FBL A4 50 Reaffirmed
M/S Gowri Infra Engineers Pvt short limits A4 300 Assigned
Ltd
Merittrac Services Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based A2+ 10 Revised from
(sub-limit) Limits A3+
Millenium Papers Pvt. Ltd Non Fund Based-Import A4 30 Suspended
LOC**
**sublimit of Cash credit
Millenium Papers Pvt. Ltd Non Fund Based-BG A4 11 Suspended
Navketan Roller Flour Mills ST, non fund based - A4 1.5 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd BG
Stumpp, Schuele & Somappa ST - Non FB Fac A2 355 Upgraded
Springs Pvt Ltd from A3
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ajay Protech Pvt Ltd TL B+ 13.5 Reaffirmed
Ajay Protech Pvt Ltd CC B+ 150 Reaffirmed
Aluminium India CC BB- 140 Reaffirmed
Aron Universal Ltd Bk Fac BB / 216.4 Suspended
A4+
Axis Bank Ltd BASEL III Compliant AAA 25000 Assigned
Tier II Bond Programmehyb
Bharat Scrap FBL- LT B 25 Assigned
Cdp (India) Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based B+ 39 Reaffirmed
Limit-TL
(Reduced from Rs. 7.00 crore)
Cdp (India) Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based B+ 150 Reaffirmed
Limit-CC
(Enhanced from Rs. 12.00 crore)
Embassy Property Developments NCD BBB- 1090 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Empower Research Knowledge NCD AA- 49600 Assigned
Services Pvt Ltd
Flocksur India Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 100 Assigned
Future Corporate Resources Ltd NCD BB+ 2500 Assigned
J C Construction Pvt Ltd FBL-TL BB 20 Assigned
J C Construction Pvt Ltd FBL-CC* BB 30 Downgraded
From
BB+
(Enhanced from Rs. 2.5 crore )* 20% interchange ability between fund based & non fund based with
a cap of Rs 0.50 crore.
Kvk Granites TL B- 18.1 Reaffirmed
Legno Door Systems Pvt Ltd Bk Fac D 60 Suspended
M/S Gowri Infra Engineers Pvt LT limits B- 507.4 Suspended
Ltd
Merittrac Services Pvt Ltd FBL BBB+ 80 Revised from
BBB-
Merittrac Services Pvt Ltd Non-FBL BBB+ 60 Revised from
BBB-
Millenium Papers Pvt. Ltd Fund Based-CC* B+ 160 Suspended
* includes sublimit of Rs. 6.00 crore
Millenium Papers Pvt. Ltd Fund Based-TL B+ 157.8 Suspended
Navketan Roller Flour Mills LT, FBL - CC B+ 70 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
(Revised from Rs. 5.00 crore)
New Rishikesh Medical Working Capital Fac D 52.5 Suspended
Foundation And Research Centre
Pvt Ltd
Ocl India Ltd NCD AA 6000 Assigned
Sarvottam Enterprise LT-FBL - CC B+ 70 Suspended
Sri Saravana Tex Exports India TL Fac D 136.8 Downgraded
Pvt Ltd to B+
Sri Saravana Tex Exports India FB Fac D 160 Downgraded
Pvt Ltd to B+
Sri Saravana Tex Exports India Non-FB Fac D 53.2 Downgraded
Pvt Ltd to A4
Stumpp, Schuele & Somappa LT - FB Fac BBB 645 Upgraded
Springs Pvt Ltd from
BBB-
Varahi Diamonds And Finance Bk limits BBB- 1100 Suspended
Ltd
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
