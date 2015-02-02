Feb 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of January 30, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajay Protech Pvt Ltd BG A4 100 Reaffirmed Aluminium India NFBL (ST) A4 140 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 8.00 crore) Bharat Scrap NFBL- ST A4 50 Assigned Cdp (India) Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based A4 50 Reaffirmed Limit- BG (Enhanced from Rs. 3.00 crore) J C Construction Pvt Ltd FBL- BG* A4 10 Downgraded From A4+ (Enhanced from Rs. 7.5 crore)* 20% interchange ability between fund based & non fund based with a cap of Rs 0.50 crore. Kvk Granites FBL A4 50 Reaffirmed M/S Gowri Infra Engineers Pvt short limits A4 300 Assigned Ltd Merittrac Services Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based A2+ 10 Revised from (sub-limit) Limits A3+ Millenium Papers Pvt. Ltd Non Fund Based-Import A4 30 Suspended LOC** **sublimit of Cash credit Millenium Papers Pvt. Ltd Non Fund Based-BG A4 11 Suspended Navketan Roller Flour Mills ST, non fund based - A4 1.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd BG Stumpp, Schuele & Somappa ST - Non FB Fac A2 355 Upgraded Springs Pvt Ltd from A3 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajay Protech Pvt Ltd TL B+ 13.5 Reaffirmed Ajay Protech Pvt Ltd CC B+ 150 Reaffirmed Aluminium India CC BB- 140 Reaffirmed Aron Universal Ltd Bk Fac BB / 216.4 Suspended A4+ Axis Bank Ltd BASEL III Compliant AAA 25000 Assigned Tier II Bond Programmehyb Bharat Scrap FBL- LT B 25 Assigned Cdp (India) Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based B+ 39 Reaffirmed Limit-TL (Reduced from Rs. 7.00 crore) Cdp (India) Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based B+ 150 Reaffirmed Limit-CC (Enhanced from Rs. 12.00 crore) Embassy Property Developments NCD BBB- 1090 Assigned Pvt Ltd Empower Research Knowledge NCD AA- 49600 Assigned Services Pvt Ltd Flocksur India Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 100 Assigned Future Corporate Resources Ltd NCD BB+ 2500 Assigned J C Construction Pvt Ltd FBL-TL BB 20 Assigned J C Construction Pvt Ltd FBL-CC* BB 30 Downgraded From BB+ (Enhanced from Rs. 2.5 crore )* 20% interchange ability between fund based & non fund based with a cap of Rs 0.50 crore. Kvk Granites TL B- 18.1 Reaffirmed Legno Door Systems Pvt Ltd Bk Fac D 60 Suspended M/S Gowri Infra Engineers Pvt LT limits B- 507.4 Suspended Ltd Merittrac Services Pvt Ltd FBL BBB+ 80 Revised from BBB- Merittrac Services Pvt Ltd Non-FBL BBB+ 60 Revised from BBB- Millenium Papers Pvt. Ltd Fund Based-CC* B+ 160 Suspended * includes sublimit of Rs. 6.00 crore Millenium Papers Pvt. Ltd Fund Based-TL B+ 157.8 Suspended Navketan Roller Flour Mills LT, FBL - CC B+ 70 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (Revised from Rs. 5.00 crore) New Rishikesh Medical Working Capital Fac D 52.5 Suspended Foundation And Research Centre Pvt Ltd Ocl India Ltd NCD AA 6000 Assigned Sarvottam Enterprise LT-FBL - CC B+ 70 Suspended Sri Saravana Tex Exports India TL Fac D 136.8 Downgraded Pvt Ltd to B+ Sri Saravana Tex Exports India FB Fac D 160 Downgraded Pvt Ltd to B+ Sri Saravana Tex Exports India Non-FB Fac D 53.2 Downgraded Pvt Ltd to A4 Stumpp, Schuele & Somappa LT - FB Fac BBB 645 Upgraded Springs Pvt Ltd from BBB- Varahi Diamonds And Finance Bk limits BBB- 1100 Suspended Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.