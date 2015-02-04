Feb 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 3, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Barclays Investments And Loans CP A1+ 11000 Assigned
(India) Ltd
(enhanced from Rs. 800 crore)
Everon Castings Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 0.6 Reaffirmed
Haldiram Foods International NFBL A1+ 13.8 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Komal Foods Pvt Ltd NFBL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed
Sheth Ship Breaking LOC A4 420 Reaffirmed
Corporation
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Atlas Jewellery India Ltd LT - Proposed Fund BBB- 1000 Assigned
Based
Canara Bank Additional Tier-I AA 15000 Assigned
Bonds Programme- (hyd)
Basel III
Elysium Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT FB Fac D 220.7 Suspended
Evan Multi Speciality Hospital LT FBL - TL B 200 Reaffirmed
And Research Centre
Pvt Ltd
Everon Castings Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB- 90.3 Reaffirmed
Everon Castings Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Geetha Krishna Spinning Mills TL Fac B+ 130 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Geetha Krishna Spinning Mills LT - FB Fac B+ 120 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Gr Constructions Bk facility B+ 260 Withdrawn
Haldiram Foods International FBL AA- 276.2 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Il&Fs Transportation Networks NCD A 5000 Assigned
Ltd
Komal Foods Pvt Ltd FBL A- 100 Reaffirmed
Sheth Ship Breaking CC BB 50 Reaffirmed
Corporation
Vasantha Spinners Ltd LT FB Fac BB+ 1368.5 Suspended
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)