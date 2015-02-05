Feb 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 4, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd Unallocated Bk Limits^ A3 640 Withdrawn
^due to change in limits from unallocated to term loan, the short term rating has been withdrawn
with enhancement in long term rated instrument
Charu Overseas Pvt Ltd Non FBL A4 100 Assigned
Forum Project Holdings Pvt Ltd LT non FB Fac A4+ 21.4 Reaffirmed
Kanika Texstyles Proposed FB Fac A4+ 100 Withdrawn
Kanika Texstyles Non-FB Fac (sub limit) A4+ 5 Withdrawn
Nedcommodities India Pvt Ltd ST FBL A3+ 950 Upgraded
from
A3
V S Engineering Pvt Ltd BG A4 50 Revised from
Rs 7.50 CR
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adarsh Haven Pvt Ltd NCDs AA- 1000 Assigned
(SO)!
Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 1720 Reaffirmed
Archana Oil Industries LT FBL B+ 120 Suspended
Charu Overseas Pvt Ltd CC Limits BB- 60 Assigned
D2 International FBL - TL BBB- 92.6 Assigned
D2 International FBL - Packing Credit BBB- 70 Assigned
D2 International Fund Based/ NFBL - BBB- 50 Assigned
Foreign Documentary
Bill Purchased/ Foreign
Usance Documentary Bill
Purchased*
* includes Rs. 0.50 crore which is convertible to Packing Credit
Forum Project Holdings Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB+ 1250 Reaffirmed
Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 A- 301.3 Assigned
(GVMFL) (SO)!
Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A2 BB 10.3 Assigned
(GVMFL) (SO)!
Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 BBB+ 240.4 Assigned
(GVMFL) (SO)!
J Matadee Free Trade Zone Pvt LT - Fund based BB+ 160 Assigned
Ltd
Janalakshmi Financial Services NCD A- 1250 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Kanika Texstyles Proposed FB Fac (sub BB 5 Withdrawn
limit)
Keshav Ginning & Pressing LT FB Fac B+ 205 Suspended
Factory
Nedcommodities India Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB 50 Upgraded
from
BBB-
R.K.Steels FBL BB+ 260 Enhanced
from Rs.
10.0 crore
Tapti Valley Education FBL (TL) B 200 Upgraded
Foundation from
B-
V S Engineering Pvt Ltd CC BB- 70 Revised from
Rs 5.00 CR
V S Engineering Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB- 80 Revised from
/A4 Rs 7.50 CR
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
! Indicates that the rating assigned is conditional
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
