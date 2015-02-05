Feb 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 4, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd Unallocated Bk Limits^ A3 640 Withdrawn ^due to change in limits from unallocated to term loan, the short term rating has been withdrawn with enhancement in long term rated instrument Charu Overseas Pvt Ltd Non FBL A4 100 Assigned Forum Project Holdings Pvt Ltd LT non FB Fac A4+ 21.4 Reaffirmed Kanika Texstyles Proposed FB Fac A4+ 100 Withdrawn Kanika Texstyles Non-FB Fac (sub limit) A4+ 5 Withdrawn Nedcommodities India Pvt Ltd ST FBL A3+ 950 Upgraded from A3 V S Engineering Pvt Ltd BG A4 50 Revised from Rs 7.50 CR LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adarsh Haven Pvt Ltd NCDs AA- 1000 Assigned (SO)! Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 1720 Reaffirmed Archana Oil Industries LT FBL B+ 120 Suspended Charu Overseas Pvt Ltd CC Limits BB- 60 Assigned D2 International FBL - TL BBB- 92.6 Assigned D2 International FBL - Packing Credit BBB- 70 Assigned D2 International Fund Based/ NFBL - BBB- 50 Assigned Foreign Documentary Bill Purchased/ Foreign Usance Documentary Bill Purchased* * includes Rs. 0.50 crore which is convertible to Packing Credit Forum Project Holdings Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB+ 1250 Reaffirmed Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 A- 301.3 Assigned (GVMFL) (SO)! Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A2 BB 10.3 Assigned (GVMFL) (SO)! Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 BBB+ 240.4 Assigned (GVMFL) (SO)! J Matadee Free Trade Zone Pvt LT - Fund based BB+ 160 Assigned Ltd Janalakshmi Financial Services NCD A- 1250 Assigned Pvt Ltd Kanika Texstyles Proposed FB Fac (sub BB 5 Withdrawn limit) Keshav Ginning & Pressing LT FB Fac B+ 205 Suspended Factory Nedcommodities India Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB 50 Upgraded from BBB- R.K.Steels FBL BB+ 260 Enhanced from Rs. 10.0 crore Tapti Valley Education FBL (TL) B 200 Upgraded Foundation from B- V S Engineering Pvt Ltd CC BB- 70 Revised from Rs 5.00 CR V S Engineering Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB- 80 Revised from /A4 Rs 7.50 CR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ! Indicates that the rating assigned is conditional $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)