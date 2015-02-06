Feb 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 5, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amira Pure Foods Pvt Ltd NFBL A3+ 3300 Reaffirmed (Earlier Rs. 255.00 crore) Emerald Jewel Industry India ST scale: NFBL A2+ 1300 Upgraded Ltd from A2 (Revised from 108.0 cr) Emerald Jewel Industry India ST scale: Sub-limits A2+ 1850 Upgraded Ltd of FBL (Gold metal from A2 loans) (revised from 230.0 CR) Emerald Jewel Industry India ST scale: Sub-limits A2+ 295 Upgraded Ltd of FBL (Export from A2 packing credit) (revised from 29.0 CR) Emerald Jewel Industry India ST scale: Sub-limits A2+ 850 Upgraded Ltd of FBL (Working from A2 capital demand loan) (revised from 55.0 CR) Emerald Jewel Industry India ST scale: Sub-limits A2+ 20 Upgraded Ltd of FBL (FDBN) from A2 (revised from 6.5) Emkay Global Financial ST Non-Fund Based Bk A2 1000 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Lines Flawless Jewellery Pvt Ltd ST Fund Based Fac A4+ 70 Withdrawn Paragon Polymer Products Pvt ST Non Fund Based Fac A3+ 200 Assigned Ltd Preston India Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based Fac A3+ 100 Assigned Reliance Power Ltd ST - NFBL A1 400 Assigned Reliance Power Ltd CP/ ST debt/ A1 10000 Reaffirmed Programme/NCD (with maturity of less than one year) Shakti Bhog Foods Ltd LC/BG Limits A2 5750 Downgraded to A2+ Shakti Bhog Foods Ltd ST Loans A2 1200 Downgraded to A2+ Shreenathji Cotgin Pvt Ltd NFB A4 1 Reaffirmed Vidarbha Industries Power Ltd FBL - Short Term A2 5000 Upgraded Scale from A3+ Vidarbha Industries Power Ltd Non FBL - ST Scale A2 2000 Upgraded from A3+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amira Pure Foods Pvt Ltd FBL BBB 8250 Reaffirmed (Earlier Rs. 700.00 crore) Amira Pure Foods Pvt Ltd TL BBB 208.4 Reaffirmed (Earlier Rs. 45.00 crore) Amira Pure Foods Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB 2241.6 Reaffirmed Bhatia Coal Washeries Ltd Bk Fac B 50 Suspended Bhatia Coke And Energy Ltd Bk Fac D 3000 Suspended Corporation Bank Ltd Lower Tier-II Bonds AA+ 10000 Revised from Programmes AAA Elastrex Polymers Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 137 Reaffirmed (revised from 8.7 CR) Elastrex Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based BBB+ 750 Reaffirmed Elastrex Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Proposed Fac BBB+ 43.7 Reaffirmed (revised from 9.3 CR) Emerald Jewel Industry India LT scale: TL BBB+ 230 Upgraded Ltd from BBB (revised from 6.5 CR) Emerald Jewel Industry India LT scale: CC BBB+ 4400 Upgraded Ltd from BBB (revised from 492.0 CR) Emerald Jewel Industry India LT scale: Sub-limits BBB+ - Upgraded Ltd of FBL (CC) from BBB (Revised from 5.0 CR) Emerald Jewel Industry India Unallocated Fac BBB+ 268 Upgraded Ltd / A2+ from BBB/ A2+ (revised from 13.3) Ireo Waterfront Pvt Ltd TL BBB 1350 Assigned Ireo Waterfront Pvt Ltd Proposed TL BBB 400 Assigned Paragon Polymer Products Pvt TL BBB+ 368 Reaffirmed Ltd (revised from 50.8 CR) Paragon Polymer Products Pvt LT FB Fac BBB+ 1385 Reaffirmed Ltd Paragon Polymer Products Pvt Proposed LT Fac BBB+ 140 Assigned Ltd Preston India Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 71 Reaffirmed ( revised from 13.1 CR) Preston India Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based BBB+ 850 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 65.0 CR) Preston India Pvt Ltd LT Proposed Fac BBB+ 60 Assigned Reliance Power Ltd LT Loans A- 6950* Assigned Reliance Power Ltd LT - FBL A- 800 Assigned Reliance Power Ltd Non FBL (B/G and L/C) A- / 52000 Reaffirmed A1 Rosa Power Supply Co. Ltd TL - LT Scale A 48670 Reaffirmed Rosa Power Supply Co. Ltd Working Capital Fac A 14000 Reaffirmed (CC/WCDL) / A1 Rosa Power Supply Co. Ltd LER limit A 1640 Reaffirmed / A1 Rosa Power Supply Co. Ltd Non FBL (B/G and L/C) A 1500 Reaffirmed / A1 Shakti Bhog Foods Ltd Term/Corporate Loans BBB+ 2300 Downgraded to A Shakti Bhog Foods Ltd CC BBB+ 19250 Downgraded to A Shreenathji Cotgin Pvt Ltd CC B 80 Reaffirmed Shreenathji Cotgin Pvt Ltd TL B 15.7 Reaffirmed Vidarbha Industries Power Ltd TL - LT Scale BBB+ 31908 Upgraded from BBB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 