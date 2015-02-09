Feb 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 6, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Coastal Marine Construction Non-FBL (LC/BG) A1 1650 Reaffirmed And Engineering Ltd Hero Fincorp Ltd ST Bk Limit A1+ 2750 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs. 112 crore) Hero Fincorp Ltd ST Debt/ CP Programme A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed K. B. Gems FBL A4 220 Outstanding Kec International Ltd off-grid solar 'SP 2B' Assigned projects National Plastic Technologies non-FBL A4 60 Withdrawn Ltd National Plastic Technologies proposed Bk Fac A4 29.6 Withdrawn Ltd Newgen Software Technologies NFBL A2 5 Assigned Ltd Newgen Software Technologies FBL A2 400 Outstanding Ltd Newgen Software Technologies NFBL A2 100 Outstanding Ltd Rico Auto Industries Ltd Fund Based & Non FB A3 1250 Revised from Fac D (enhanced from Rs 189.20 Cr) Saurabh Agrotech Pvt Ltd FB, ST Fac A4 100 Reaffirmed Saurabh Agrotech Pvt Ltd Non-FB, ST Fac A4 1 Reaffirmed Skymax Ceramics ST limits A4 8 Suspended Solidus Hi-Tech Products Pvt ST - Non Fund Based A4 12.5 Assigned Ltd Strongwire Industries ST FBL- Bill A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Discounting against Prime LOC LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apg Intelli Homes Pvt Ltd Proposed NCD BB+ 9000 Assigned (SO) Bhairaav Lifestyles LT fund based Bk lines B+ 200 Withdrawn Central Bank Of India Upper Tier II bonds A+ 2850 Reaffirmed Central Bank Of India Upper Tier II bonds A+ 5000 Reaffirmed Central Bank Of India Upper Tier II bonds A+ 5000 Reaffirmed Central Bank Of India Upper Tier II bonds A+ 10000 Reaffirmed Central Bank Of India Lower Tier II bonds AA- 7000 Reaffirmed Central Bank Of India Lower Tier II bonds * AA- 3891 Reaffirmed *(with Green Shoe Option of Rs. 270 crore) Central Bank Of India Lower Tier II bonds AA- 2700 Reaffirmed Central Bank Of India Lower Tier II bonds AA- 5000 Reaffirmed Chand Agro Pvt Ltd LT- FBL B- 127.5 Assigned Coastal Marine Construction FBL (CC) A 300 Reaffirmed And Engineering Ltd Condor Builders Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB 100 Suspended Delta Optics LT, FB Fac B 50 Assigned Hero Fincorp Ltd NCD Programme AA+ 2500 Reaffirmed Hero Fincorp Ltd LT FB Fac AA+ 7250 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 112 crore) Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 BBB 1037.5 Assigned (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional; ^ Discounted value of pool cashflows Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 C+ 54.6 Assigned (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional; ^ Discounted value of pool cashflows Indraprastha Automobiles Pvt Inventory Funding B+ 180 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from 0.30 crore) Indraprastha Automobiles Pvt Unallocated B+ 120 Assigned Ltd National Plastic Technologies fund based working B+ 130 Withdrawn Ltd capital Fac National Plastic Technologies TL B+ 14 Withdrawn Ltd Orange Infracon Pvt Ltd TL BB- 400 Revised from BB Rico Auto Industries Ltd TL BBB- 1400 Revised from D (reduced from Rs. 185.80 Cr) Rico Auto Industries Ltd Non FB Fac BBB- 470 Revised from D (enhanced from Rs. 15 Cr) Rico Auto Industries Ltd Unallocated BBB- 780 Assigned Saurabh Agrotech Pvt Ltd TL BB 8.2 Reaffirmed Saurabh Agrotech Pvt Ltd FB, LT Fac BB 330 Reaffirmed Seth Ram Ji Das Modi Vidya FB Bk Fac BB 190 Reaffirmed Niketan Society Shree Bhaarathi Cotton Mills LT: FB Fac B+ 70 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Shree Kaushalya Fibers LT FB Bk Fac B 90 Assigned Sks Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 AA 745.7 Assigned (SO)! Skymax Ceramics LT- CC Limit B 25 Suspended Skymax Ceramics LT - TL Limit B 45.4 Suspended Solidus Hi-Tech Products Pvt LT / ST - BB- / 112 Assigned Ltd Interchangeable A4 Solidus Hi-Tech Products Pvt LT / ST - Unallocated BB- / 23.6 Assigned Ltd A4 Strongwire Industries LT FBL - Term B+ 48 Reaffirmed Strongwire Industries LT FBL - Cash B+ 35 Reaffirmed Strongwire Industries LT, Fund Based - TL BB- 67.6 Assigned The Tamilnadu Industrial Bonds A- 1500 Reaffirmed Investment Corporation Ltd (SO) Tripura Ispat CC facility BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Varun Agro Processing Foods LT - TL B+ 110 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (reduced from Rs. 14.00 crore) Varun Agro Processing Foods LT - CC B+ 80 Assigned Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.