US STOCKS-Wall St edges up as U.S. job growth rebounds
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
Feb 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 9, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aparna Enterprises Ltd NFBL* A2 100 Assigned *LC/BG/BC interchangeable B.L. Goel & Company Non Fund Based A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Facility (Earlier Rs. 5 Crore) Dicitex Home Furnishings Pvt ST non FB Fac D 73 Suspended Dicitex Furnishings Ltd ST FB limits D 350 Suspended Dicitex Furnishings Ltd ST non FB Fac D 55 Suspended Ltd Icon Infotech Pvt Ltd ST, Non-FBL A4 25 Suspended Jyotirmaye Textiles Pvt. Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 117 Assigned R.R. Industries Non-Fund Based A4 0.3 Assigned Facility LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aparna Enterprises Ltd CC BBB 780 Reaffirmed Aparna Enterprises Ltd Proposed FBL BBB 1620 Reaffirmed B.L. Goel & Company Fund Based Facility BB 70 Reaffirmed (Earlier Rs. 5 Crore) Century 21 Town Planners Pvt TL B+ 580 Upgraded Ltd from B Devansh Auto Sales Pvt Ltd Bk limits C/ 85 Withdrawn A4 Dicitex Furnishings Ltd long-TL D 201 Suspended Dicitex Furnishings Ltd LT FB limits D 50 Suspended Dicitex Home Furnishings Pvt long-TL D 322 Suspended Ltd Dicitex Home Furnishings Pvt LT FB limits D 240 Suspended Ltd Fics Consultancy Services Ltd NCD AA- 10000 Assigned Fics Consultancy Services Ltd LT Bk Fac AA- 10000 Assigned Globe Precision Industries (P) Bk Fac BB+ 219 Suspended Ltd Icon Infotech Pvt Ltd LT, FBL B+ 40 Suspended Idfc Ltd NCD AAA 160000 Assigned J.G. Hosiery Pvt Ltd TL Fac A- 267.3 Assigned (Enhanced from Rs. 21.73 crore) J.G. Hosiery Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac A- 1000 Assigned (Enhanced from Rs. 55.00 crore) J.G. Hosiery Pvt Ltd LT unallocated Fac A- 45 Assigned (Enhanced from Rs. 23.27 crore) Jyotirmaye Textiles Pvt. Ltd LT FBL B+ 842.5 Reaffirmed (Revised from 45.50 CR) Jyotirmaye Textiles Pvt. Ltd LT/ST Unallocated B+ / 47 Reaffirmed Limits A4 (Revised from 0.40 CR) Karvy Financial Services Ltd Subordinated Debt A 300 Assigned Programme Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD / Sub. Debt AA- 3000 Assigned Programme* * - interchangeable subject to total combined utilization not exceeding Rs. 300 crore Pawan Automotives Pvt Ltd Fund based working B 70 Suspended capital facility Priti Motor Udyog Pvt Ltd Bk lines B 40 Withdrawn R.R. Industries CC B 50 Assigned R.R. Industries TL B 24.3 Assigned R.R. Industries Unallocated Limit B / 15.4 Assigned A4 Religare Invesco Asset Religare Invesco AAAmfs - Assigned Management Company Ultra ST Fund Sigma Freudenberg Nok Pvt Ltd Fund based working A+ / 350 Reaffirmed capital Fac A1+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Dow down 0.14 pct, S&P up 0.04 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Updates to early afternoon)