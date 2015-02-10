Feb 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 9, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aparna Enterprises Ltd NFBL* A2 100 Assigned *LC/BG/BC interchangeable B.L. Goel & Company Non Fund Based A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Facility (Earlier Rs. 5 Crore) Dicitex Home Furnishings Pvt ST non FB Fac D 73 Suspended Dicitex Furnishings Ltd ST FB limits D 350 Suspended Dicitex Furnishings Ltd ST non FB Fac D 55 Suspended Ltd Icon Infotech Pvt Ltd ST, Non-FBL A4 25 Suspended Jyotirmaye Textiles Pvt. Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 117 Assigned R.R. Industries Non-Fund Based A4 0.3 Assigned Facility LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aparna Enterprises Ltd CC BBB 780 Reaffirmed Aparna Enterprises Ltd Proposed FBL BBB 1620 Reaffirmed B.L. Goel & Company Fund Based Facility BB 70 Reaffirmed (Earlier Rs. 5 Crore) Century 21 Town Planners Pvt TL B+ 580 Upgraded Ltd from B Devansh Auto Sales Pvt Ltd Bk limits C/ 85 Withdrawn A4 Dicitex Furnishings Ltd long-TL D 201 Suspended Dicitex Furnishings Ltd LT FB limits D 50 Suspended Dicitex Home Furnishings Pvt long-TL D 322 Suspended Ltd Dicitex Home Furnishings Pvt LT FB limits D 240 Suspended Ltd Fics Consultancy Services Ltd NCD AA- 10000 Assigned Fics Consultancy Services Ltd LT Bk Fac AA- 10000 Assigned Globe Precision Industries (P) Bk Fac BB+ 219 Suspended Ltd Icon Infotech Pvt Ltd LT, FBL B+ 40 Suspended Idfc Ltd NCD AAA 160000 Assigned J.G. Hosiery Pvt Ltd TL Fac A- 267.3 Assigned (Enhanced from Rs. 21.73 crore) J.G. Hosiery Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac A- 1000 Assigned (Enhanced from Rs. 55.00 crore) J.G. Hosiery Pvt Ltd LT unallocated Fac A- 45 Assigned (Enhanced from Rs. 23.27 crore) Jyotirmaye Textiles Pvt. Ltd LT FBL B+ 842.5 Reaffirmed (Revised from 45.50 CR) Jyotirmaye Textiles Pvt. Ltd LT/ST Unallocated B+ / 47 Reaffirmed Limits A4 (Revised from 0.40 CR) Karvy Financial Services Ltd Subordinated Debt A 300 Assigned Programme Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD / Sub. Debt AA- 3000 Assigned Programme* * - interchangeable subject to total combined utilization not exceeding Rs. 300 crore Pawan Automotives Pvt Ltd Fund based working B 70 Suspended capital facility Priti Motor Udyog Pvt Ltd Bk lines B 40 Withdrawn R.R. Industries CC B 50 Assigned R.R. Industries TL B 24.3 Assigned R.R. Industries Unallocated Limit B / 15.4 Assigned A4 Religare Invesco Asset Religare Invesco AAAmfs - Assigned Management Company Ultra ST Fund Sigma Freudenberg Nok Pvt Ltd Fund based working A+ / 350 Reaffirmed capital Fac A1+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)