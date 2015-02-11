Feb 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 10, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ACE Designers Ltd ST Non FB Fac A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Alakh Advertising & Publicity ST, non fund based A4+ 25 Reduced from Pvt Ltd working capital Fac Rs. 3.40 crore Brady & Morris Engineering Co. ST FBL A4 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Brady & Morris Engineering Co. ST NFBL A4 110 Reaffirmed Ltd Destiny Finco Pvt. Ltd MFI Grading M4 Assigned Geetha Timber ST Fund based A4 127 Assigned Enhanced from 10.23 CR Geetha Timber ST (sub limit) A4 Assigned Palani Vijay Cottspin Pvt Ltd ST: FB Fac A4 15 Reaffirmed Palani Vijay Cottspin Pvt Ltd ST: Non FB Fac A4 Withdrawn Saraf Impex Pvt Ltd ST non fund based Bk A4 3.5 Withdrawn facility Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd ST FBL A1 525 Reaffirmed Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd ST NFBL A1 550 Reaffirmed Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd CP/STD A1 150 Reaffirmed Subh Labh Vyapaar Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 90 Suspended Tata Hitachi Construction CP A1 3000 Withdrawn Machinery Co. Ltd Unichem Laboratories Ltd CP/STD A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Veto Electropowers (India) Non FBL A3 70 Assigned Pvt. Ltd Visnukumar Traders Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A4+ 40 Suspended Visnukumar Traders Pvt Ltd Proposed Fac A4+ 20 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ACE Designers Ltd LT FB Fac AA- 300 Reaffirmed Alakh Advertising & Publicity LT, fund based BB+ 80 Reduced from Pvt Ltd working capital Fac Rs. 11.00 crore AVS Cargo Management Services LT, Non fund Based BBB- 350 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (SO) Brady & Morris Engineering Co. LT FBL BB- 75 Reaffirmed Ltd Brady & Morris Engineering Co. Unallocated limits BB- 5 Reaffirmed Ltd /A4 Geetha Timber LT Fund based B 22.7 Assigned Geetha Timber Unallocated B/ A4 0.3 Assigned IDBI Bank Ltd PTC Series A1 BBB 306.3^ Reaffirmed (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional; ^ Discounted value of pool cashflows Idbi Bank Ltd PTC Series A2 BBB 26.6^ Reaffirmed (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional; ^ Discounted value of pool cashflows M.P. Shan Tex Clothings Pvt Ltd TL Fac D 47.5 Suspended M.P. Shan Tex Clothings Pvt Ltd FBL D 250 Suspended M.P. Shan Tex Clothings Pvt Ltd Non FBL D 2.5 Suspended M.P. Shan Tex Clothings Pvt Ltd Fund based (sub D 190 Suspended limit) Fac Modern India Ltd Bk Fac BB+ 100 Notice for /A4+ withdrawal NAV Jyoti Agro Foods Pvt. Ltd FBL B 585 Suspended Neotech Education Foundation Limits D 122.2 Suspended Palani Vijay Cottspin Pvt Ltd LT: TL BB- 62.7 Reaffirmed Palani Vijay Cottspin Pvt Ltd LT: FB Fac BB- 135 Reaffirmed Palani Vijay Cottspin Pvt Ltd LT: Proposed Fac BB- 232.8 Reaffirmed Radhagobinda Rice Mills Pvt Ltd FBL - TL C+ 54 Downgraded from B- to D and then upgraded to C+ Radhagobinda Rice Mills Pvt Ltd FBL - CC C+ 22 Downgraded from B- to D and then upgraded to C+ Saraf Impex Pvt Ltd Export packing credit B- 180 Withdrawn facility Seemanchal Institute Of Proposed LT Fund Based B 100 Assigned Medical Sciences And Galaxy Hospital Pvt Ltd Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd TL A+ 2601.2 Upgraded to A+ Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd LT FBL A+ 788.5 Upgraded to A+ Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd LT Unallocated Limits A+ 623.2 Upgraded to A+ Subh Labh Vyapaar Pvt Ltd FBL BB 60 Suspended TATA Hitachi Construction Fund based / non fund A+ /A1 9000 Enhanced Machinery Co. Ltd based (inter from 700.0 CR changeable) Fac VETO Electropowers (India) FBL BBB- 115 Assigned Pvt. Ltd Visnukumar Traders Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 19.9 Suspended Visnukumar Traders Pvt Ltd Proposed Fac BB+ 80.1 Suspended W.H. Brady & Co. Ltd LT FBL BB- 153 Reaffirmed W.H. Brady & Co. Ltd LT NFBL BB- 35 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)