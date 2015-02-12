Feb 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 11, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AVR Overseas Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Commercial Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding A4 75 Reaffirmed (increased from Rs. 2.50 crore) Concorde Motors (India) Ltd ST non-FB Fac A1 1320 Reaffirmed Fashion Flare International FB Bk Fac A4 100 Assigned Pvt Ltd Fashion Flare International Non FB Bk Fac A4 40 Assigned Pvt Ltd Haresh Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC A4 378.9 Assigned Nikhil Adhesives Ltd Non Fund Based LOC A3 700 Reaffirmed and BG Limits * (enhanced from Rs. 52.00 crore) *consists LC(Foreign) Buyers Credit sublimit of Rs. 45.00 crore, Bank Guarantee sublimit of Rs. 4.00 crore, Buyers Credit sublimit of Rs. 5.50 crore and sales invoice discounting sublimit of Rs. 5.00 crore rated A3 and fund based overdraft sublimit of Rs. 3.00 crore and cash credit sublimit of Rs. 1.00 crore rated BBB- (Negative) crore P A Footwear Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A3+ 270 Reaffirmed Revised from 19 Cr P A Footwear Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac A3+ 145 Reaffirmed Revised from 10.47 Cr S. A. Exports FBL - Export Packing A4+ 160 Reaffirmed Credit (enhanced from Rs. 9.70 crore) S. A. Exports FBL - (FDBP/ FUBP) A4+ 270 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 11.00 crore) S. A. Exports Non FBL - BG A4+ 5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 0.40 crore) Samhi Jv Business Hotels Pvt Non-FB A3 150 Assigned Ltd Shivam Motors Pvt Ltd Over Draft A4 Assigned Textrade International Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A4+ 441.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from RS. 16.50 crores) Tirupati Tubes Pvt Ltd ST - LOC A4 Assigned Valdel Engineers And NFBL - ST A1 25 Assigned Constructors Pvt Ltd MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Nikhil Adhesives Ltd Proposed Fixed MA- 35 Assigned Deposit programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AVR Overseas Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB 100 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 5 Cr) Commercial Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL BB- 23 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 3.90 crore) Commercial Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC BB- 448.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 55.00 crore) Commercial Automobiles Pvt Ltd Long/ST Unallocated BB- / 147.5 Assigned A4 (reduced from Rs. 11.00 crore) Concorde Motors (India) Ltd TL A- 150 Reaffirmed Concorde Motors (India) Ltd LT FB Fac A- 30 Reaffirmed Controls & Schematics Ltd TL B / 6 Revised from A4 B+ / Reaffirmed Controls & Schematics Ltd FB limits B / 40 Revised from A4 B+ / Reaffirmed Controls & Schematics Ltd FB limits B / 120 Revised from A4 B+ / Reaffirmed Controls & Schematics Ltd Proposed limits B / 4 Revised from A4 B+ / Reaffirmed Fashion Flare International TL BB- 40 Assigned Pvt Ltd Haresh Overseas Pvt Ltd CC B- 50 Assigned Haresh Overseas Pvt Ltd TL B- 71.1 Assigned Harmony Plastics Pvt Ltd Bk limits BBB- 105.9 Withdrawn / A3 Jonna Iron Mart FBL B+ 120 Assigned M/S Mittal Cot Fibers CC Limits B 40 Assigned M/S Mittal Cot Fibers TL Limits B 25 Assigned National Cooperative Bonds Programme AA 5000 Assigned Development Corporation Nikhil Adhesives Ltd Fund Based CC Limits BBB- 200 Reaffirmed (previously Rs. 23.00 crore) P A Footwear Pvt Ltd LT - Unallocated BBB 11 Reaffirmed Revised from 0.43 Cr Premco Rail Engineers Ltd. Working capital Fac BBB- 1250 Suspended / A3 S. A. Exports FBL - TL BB 72.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 4.00 crore) Samhi Hotels (Gurgaon) Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 1100 Assigned Samhi Hotels Pvt Ltd TL BBB 640 Assigned Samhi Jv Business Hotels Pvt TL BBB- 1860 Assigned Ltd Shivam Motors Pvt Ltd CC B+ Reaffirmed Shivam Motors Pvt Ltd TL B+ Assigned Shivam Motors Pvt Ltd LT/ST Unallocated B+/ Assigned A4 Shree Narayan Corporation FBL - TL BB 140 Assigned Textrade International Ltd LT/ ST, fund based BB+ / 758.8 Reaffirmed facilties A4+ Tirupati Tubes Pvt Ltd LT- CC Limit B+ 64 Suspended Tirupati Tubes Pvt Ltd LT - TL Limit B+ 16 Suspended Valdel Engineers And TL A 19.5 Assigned Constructors Pvt Ltd Valdel Engineers And FBL - LT A 50 Assigned Constructors Pvt Ltd Valdel Engineers And Proposed limits - LT A / 25.5 Assigned Constructors Pvt Ltd and ST A1 Zaveri Exports Pvt Ltd FBL C+ 105 Assigned Zaveri Exports Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits C+ 25 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.