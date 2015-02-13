Feb 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 12, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Auronext Pharma Pvt Ltd BG A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 2.00)
Auronext Pharma Pvt Ltd Loan Equivalent Risk A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
on forward contracts
Metal Ore ST Non Fund based A4 500 Reaffirmed
Fac
(PY 50.0 CR)
Vijay Nirman Company Pvt Ltd CP A3+ 500 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Auronext Pharma Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 19.74 CR)
Ecl Finance Ltd Sub Debt Programme AA 3500 Assigned
(Private Placement)
Ecl Finance Ltd Sub Debt Programme AA 3000 Withdrawn
(Public issue)
Indian Association For Savings MFI Grading M3 - Assigned
And Credit
Metal Ore LT FB Fac * BB 130 Reaffirmed
*Sub-limit of Rs.50.0 crore short term non fund based facilities * (PY 13.0 CR)
Soham Renewable Energy India TL B 387 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Vijay Nirman Company Pvt Ltd FBL BBB 2250 Reaffirmed
Vijay Nirman Company Pvt Ltd Non fund based Fac BBB 4533.7 Reaffirmed
Vijay Nirman Company Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits BBB / 167130 Reaffirmed
A3+
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
