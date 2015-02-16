Feb 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 13, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B Fouress Pvt Ltd NFBL A2+ 1380 Revised from A1 Devtara Industries ST FBL A4 140 Revised from A4+ Devtara Industries Unallocated A4 30 Revised from A4+ Hindustan Hydraulics Pvt Ltd LOC (ST Scale) A4 100 Reaffirmed India Carbon Ltd Non-FBL A3 720 Revised from A2 IRM Offshore And Marine ST, Non FB Limits A3 212.5 Reaffirmed Engineers Pvt Ltd Kush Synthetics Pvt Ltd ST, Non FB Limits A4 20 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 12.00 Cr) Marvel Vinyls Ltd ST: NFBL A4 320 Reaffirmed S.P. Engineers Non fund based facilit A4 50 Suspended Sonal Vyapar Ltd ST non-FB Fac A4+ 142.5 Reaffirmed Speciality Polymers Pvt Ltd ST FBL - Sub Limit of A4 85 Reaffirmed CC Speciality Polymers Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 161 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 10.10 Cr) Tarasafe International Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based A4+ 119 Suspended facility Tata Metaliks Ltd Non-fund based Bk Fac A2+ $ 4250 Upgraded to A2+ (reduced from Rs. 512 Cr) MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Sundaram Industries Ltd Medium term: Fixed MAA 22 Assigned deposit programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B Fouress Pvt Ltd CC BBB+ 40 Revised from A Balaji Motors CC Fac BBB- 60 Assigned Devtara Industries LT FB limits BB 30 Revised from BB+ Hindustan Hydraulics Pvt Ltd CC Fac (LT Scale) BB- 51 Revised from BB Hindustan Hydraulics Pvt Ltd Buyer's credit (LT BB- 36.4 Revised from Scale) BB Hindustan Hydraulics Pvt Ltd TL Fac (LT Scale) BB- 21.9 Revised from BB IFMR Capital SBL Mosec I PTC Series A2 B (SO) Reaffirmed IFMR Capital SBL Mosec I PTC Series A1 BBB+ Reaffirmed (SO) India Carbon Ltd FBL BBB- 270.3 Revised from BBB IRM Offshore And Marine LT, FB Limits BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Engineers Pvt Ltd Kumaon Entertainment And TL BBB- 170.6 Assigned Hospitalities Pvt Ltd Kumaon Entertainment And LT, fund based Bk Fac BBB- 22 Assigned Hospitalities Pvt Ltd Kush Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT FB limits BB 30 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 9.00 Cr) Marvel Vinyls Ltd TL BB 118 Reaffirmed Marvel Vinyls Ltd LT : FBL BB 300 Reaffirmed Mira Mahal Premises Management TL BBB- 154.6 Assigned Pvt Ltd Mira Mahal Premises Management LT, fund based Bk Fac BBB- 13.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Pramerica Asset Managers Pvt Pramerica Dynamic AAAmfs Assigned Ltd Bond Fund S.P. Engineers CC BB- 40 Suspended S.P. Engineers Unallocated BB- 65 Suspended Saurashtra Group Developers Proposed FBL B+ 140 Suspended Savla Foods And Cold Storage LT, TL B 721.5 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from D Savla Foods And Cold Storage LT, FB Fac B 25 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from D Shreyans Oil Ltd LT Fund Based BB- 60 Assigned Facility - CC Shreyans Oil Ltd Unallocated limits BB-/ 90 Assigned A4 Sonal Vyapar Ltd LT FB Fac BB+ 92.5 Reaffirmed Speciality Polymers Pvt Ltd LT FBL - CC BB 420 Upgraded from BB- (enhanced from Rs.30.00 crore) Speciality Polymers Pvt Ltd LT FBL - TL BB 135 Upgraded from BB- St. Shirdi Sai Education Bk limits BB+ 362.3 Suspended Society Tarasafe International Pvt Ltd CC facility BB+ 100 Suspended Tarasafe International Pvt Ltd TL facility BB+ 137 Suspended Tata Metaliks Ltd Fund based Bk Fac A- $ 1000 Upgraded to A- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)