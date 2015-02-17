Feb 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 16, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bengani Food Products Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4 95 Suspended Blue Dart Aviation Ltd Short-TL A1+ 50 Withdrawn (SO) Blue Dart Express Ltd ST debt programme A1+ 250 Reaffirmed (including CP) Chiramith Precision (India) ST Non fund based A4 1 Assigned Falcon Pumps Pvt Ltd NFBF A2 2.8 Reaffirmed Nedspice Processing India Pvt FBL A3 110 Reaffirmed Ltd (Enhanced from 7.0 CR) Nedspice Processing India Pvt NFBL A3 40 Reaffirmed Ltd (Enhanced from 2.0 CR) Perry Impex Pvt Ltd ST , FBL A4 599 Suspended Perry Impex Pvt Ltd ST , Non-FBL A4 4 Suspended Shivam Photovoltaics Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting A4 20 Assigned under LC Shivam Photovoltaics Pvt Ltd Import/Inland LC A4 50 Assigned limit Simpolo Vitrified Pvt Ltd LOC A2+ 154.1 Assigned Simpolo Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG A2+ 80 Assigned Simpolo Vitrified Pvt Ltd LOC A2+ 154.1 Assigned Simpolo Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG A2+ 80 Assigned Sims Ceramic Pvt Ltd LOC A2+ 46.6 Assigned Sims Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG A2+ 62.5 Assigned Sonhira Sahakari Sakhar ST, Fund Based - ST A4 1000 Assigned Karkhana Ltd Loan LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adlabs Entertainment Ltd TL BB+ 11000 Upgraded From BB Bengani Food Products Pvt Ltd fund based facility BB 250 Suspended Blue Dart Aviation Ltd LT/ST, non-FBL AA 500 Reaffirmed (SO) / A1+(SO) (enhanced from 30.00 CR) Blue Dart Aviation Ltd LT, FBL AA(SO) 100 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 6.00 CR) Blue Dart Express Ltd NCD AA 3322 Reaffirmed Blue Dart Express Ltd LT/ST, FBL AA / 300 Reaffirmed A1+ Blue Dart Express Ltd LT/ST, non-FBL AA / 61.5 Reaffirmed A1+ Chiramith Precision (India) LT fund based/ CC B+ 22 Assigned Chiramith Precision (India) LT fund based/ TL B+ 57 Assigned Falcon Pumps Pvt Ltd CC BBB+ 235 Reaffirmed Falcon Pumps Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 11.7 Reaffirmed Hotel Polo Towers Pvt. Ltd. Fund based Bk limits BB 184 Withdrawn Il&Fs Tamil Nadu Power Co. Ltd TL BBB- 44600 Reaffirmed Khazanchi Jewellers Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 102 Suspended Nedspice Processing India Pvt TL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Ltd Patoda Taluka Dudh Vyavasayik LT, FB Fac BBB 350 Reaffirmed Sahakari Sanstha's Dudh Utpadak & Purvatha Sangh Ltd Perry Impex Pvt Ltd TL BB- 47 Suspended Religare Finvest Ltd Purchaser Payouts AAA - - (SO) Simpolo Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC Limits A- 300 Assigned Simpolo Vitrified Pvt Ltd CCL A- 300 Assigned Sims Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC Limits A- 325 Assigned Sims Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL A- 242.7 Assigned Sims Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed Limits A-/ 473.2 Assigned A2+ Sonhira Sahakari Sakhar LT, Fund Based - TL BB- 750 Assigned Karkhana Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)