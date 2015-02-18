Feb 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 17, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Mg Well Solutions Project ST non-FB Fac (BG) A4 40 Reaffirmed International Pvt. Ltd (earlier Rs. 3.00 crore) Nijanand Pipes & Fittings Pvt BG A4 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Ravi Technoforge Pvt Ltd ST Non-Fund Based A4+ 35.8 Upgraded Limits From A4 Ravi Technoforge Pvt Ltd ST Non-Fund Based A4+ 373 Upgraded Limits (sub-limits From A4 of Fund based limits) Srichaitanya Chlorides Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 52.5 Reaffirmed (Revised from Rs 2.85 crore) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Al Faheem Meatex Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB 350 Suspended Automobile Sterling LT working capital BB 40 Suspended Fac Logix Infratech Pvt Ltd Fund Based Facility BB- 700 Suspended Mas Financial Services Ltd Subordinated Debt A- 400 Assigned Programme Mg Well Solutions Project LT fund based B 20 Upgraded International Pvt. Ltd facility (CC) From B- (earlier Rs.1.00 crore) Mg Well Solutions Project TL B 30.7 Upgraded International Pvt. Ltd From B- (earlier Rs. 3.45 crore) Nijanand Pipes & Fittings Pvt CC Limits B 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Nijanand Pipes & Fittings Pvt TL B 11.3 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from Rs.1.83 crore) Ravi Technoforge Pvt Ltd TL BB 676.2 Upgraded From BB- Ravi Technoforge Pvt Ltd CC Fac BB 300 Upgraded From BB- Sharma Metalloys Pvt Ltd Working capital Fac B+/ 125 Suspended A4 Sri Somesh Oils International CC Limits B+ 75 Assigned Ltd Sri Somesh Oils International TL Limits B+ 72.5 Assigned Ltd Sri Somesh Oils International Unallocated LT B+ 2.5 Assigned Ltd Srichaitanya Chlorides Pvt Ltd FBL BB 60 Reaffirmed Srichaitanya Chlorides Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB 17.5 Reaffirmed Suncity Synthetics Ltd TL BB- 66.5 Reaffirmed (Rs 6.34 crore earlier) Suncity Synthetics Ltd FBL BB- 83.5 Reaffirmed (Rs 6.50 crore earlier) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)