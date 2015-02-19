Feb 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 18, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alok Glass Works LOC A4 15.8 Assigned Astec Lifesciences Ltd ST non-fund based A3+ 250 Reaffirmed facilties (Enhanced from Rs. 20.00 crore) Baba Akhila Sai Jyothi NFBL A4 84.5 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd CMC Ltd CP/STD Programme A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Elegant Overseas Fund based Bk Fac A4 170 Reaffirmed Hindusthan Urban NFBL A2 4059.7 Revised from Infrastructure Ltd (Erstwhile A2+ Hindusthan Vidyut Products Ltd) Svm Cera Ltd (Erstwhile Svm Non Fund Based- LOC A4 28 Reaffirmed Cera Tea Ltd) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alok Glass Works CC B+ 55 Assigned Alok Glass Works TL B+ 19.2 Assigned Asha Ispat Pvt Ltd TL BB- 13 Withdrawn Asha Ispat Pvt Ltd Fund based, working BB- 47 Withdrawn capital Fac Astec Lifesciences Ltd TL BBB 215.5 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 16.00 crore) Astec Lifesciences Ltd LT FB Fac BBB 590 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 49.00 crore Baba Akhila Sai Jyothi FBL BB 303.5 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Cmc Ltd LT FB Fac AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Cmc Ltd Non-FB Fac* AA+ / 2500 Reaffirmed A1+ * The facilities sanctioned are interchangeable on the long term and short term scale. Dempo Industries Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 100 Assigned Elegant Overseas Non-Fund based Bk Fac B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Haryana Kesri Rice Mill CC limits B 60 Assigned Haryana Kesri Rice Mill TL B 10 Assigned Haryana Kesri Rice Mill Unallocated B 50 Assigned Hindusthan Urban TL BBB 457.7 Revised from Infrastructure Ltd (Erstwhile BBB+ Hindusthan Vidyut Products Ltd) Hindusthan Urban FBL BBB 800 Revised from Infrastructure Ltd (Erstwhile BBB+ Hindusthan Vidyut Products Ltd) JMC Constructions Pvt. Ltd. LT fund based and B- 1440 Upgraded Non-fund based From D M/S Antelope Ventures Pvt Ltd. LT FBL B 120 Assigned (Avpl) Mange Ram Educational & TL Fac (LT Scale) BB 260 Assigned Charitable Trust NEEV Metologies Pvt. Ltd CC B 30 Reaffirmed NEEV Metologies Pvt. Ltd TL B 36.5 Reaffirmed Salora International Ltd Bk limits BB+ / 520 Suspended A4+ Shakumbari Sugar & Allied Bk limits B / 2033.9 Suspended Industries Ltd A4 Shree Shyam Pulp & Board Mills Bk limits D 925.4 Suspended Ltd SRI Aurobindo Packagers Pvt Ltd NFBL D/ 5 Revised from A4 A4 / Reassigned SRI Aurobindo Packagers Pvt Ltd TL D/ 60 Revised from B- B+ / Reassigned (Revised from 7.0 CR) SRI Aurobindo Packagers Pvt Ltd LT-Unallocated D/ 5 Revised from B- B+ / Reassigned SRI Aurobindo Packagers Pvt Ltd FBL D/ 50 Revised from B- B+ / Reassigned (Revised from 4.5 CR) Sundaram Finance Ltd PTCs 5719.1 Assigned AAA(SO) Sunflag Filaments Ltd LT, FB Fac(CC) 70 Reaffirmed BBB+(SO) (reduced from Rs. 15.0 ) Sunflag Filaments Ltd Long-TL 0.8 Reaffirmed BBB+(SO) (reduced from Rs. 1.8 crore) Sunflag Filaments Ltd LT, non FB Fac 15 Reaffirmed BBB+(SO) SVM Cera Ltd (Erstwhile Svm Fund Based- CC B 55 Reaffirmed Cera Tea Ltd) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)