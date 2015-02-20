Feb 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 19, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.M.N. Jewellers Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A3 Upgraded (sub-limit) from A4+ Ambuthirtha Power Pvt Ltd NFBL A3 17.8 Withdrawn Amira Pure Foods Pvt Ltd NFBL A3+ 3300 Reaffirmed Glenrock Rubber Products Pvt ST - FB Fac A4 67.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Glenrock Rubber Products Pvt ST - FB Fac(sub limit) A4 Reaffirmed Ltd Glenrock Rubber Products Pvt ST - Non FB Fac A4 2 Reaffirmed Ltd Mg Rama Energy (P) Ltd Solar Projects SP 3D Assigned Palm Fibre (India) Pvt Ltd FB Fac A4+ 210 Reaffirmed Palm Fibre (India) Pvt Ltd FB Fac (sublimit) A4+ Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.M.N. Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac BBB- 120 Upgraded from BB+ Adventura Technologies India TL Fac D 34.4 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from B and suspended Adventura Technologies India TL Fac (proposed) D 60.6 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from B and suspended Adventura Technologies India ST FB Fac D 40 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from B and suspended Ambuthirtha Power Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 1035.9 Revised from Rs. 104.61 Crore Amira Pure Foods Pvt Ltd FBL BBB 8700 Earlier Rs. 825.00 crore Amira Pure Foods Pvt Ltd TL BBB 182.5 Earlier Rs. 20.84 crore Amira Pure Foods Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB 6017.5 Earlier Rs. 224.16 crore Cdr Projects Pvt Ltd LT limits BB- 50 Suspended Enpro Industries Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL BBB- 100 Assigned Enpro Industries Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC BBB- 600 Assigned Enpro Industries Pvt Ltd LT/ST based - BBB- 600 Assigned Interchangeable /A3 Future Jewels Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- 300 Suspended Glenrock Rubber Products Pvt LT - TL Fac BB- 74.4 Reaffirmed Ltd Glenrock Rubber Products Pvt LT - FB Fac(sub limit) BB- Reaffirmed Ltd Glenrock Rubber Products Pvt LT - Proposed Fac BB- 4.9 Reaffirmed Ltd Grama Vidiyal Microfinance PTC Series A2 A (SO) 11.8 Revised from Ltd- Aeolus Ifmr Capital 2014 BBB(SO) Grama Vidiyal Microfinance PTC Series A1 AA- 263.4 Revised from Ltd- Aeolus Ifmr Capital 2014 (SO) A-(SO) Grama Vidiyal Microfinance PTC Series A3 BBB 18.9 Revised from Ltd- Aeolus Ifmr Capital 2014 (SO) BB+(SO) High Street Fashions Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac/ CC B- 40 Reaffirmed High Street Fashions Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac/ TL B- 64.4 Reaffirmed High Street Fashions Pvt Ltd Non fund based Bk Fac B- 5.5 Reaffirmed High Street Fashions Pvt Ltd Unallocated B- 5.1 Reaffirmed Madura Micro Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac BBB- 2250 Enhanced from Rs.150.00 crore Madura Micro Finance Ltd NCD BBB- 400 Assigned Mahatma Gandhi University Of TL BBB 1116.8 Upgraded Medical Sciences And Technology from BB Mahatma Gandhi University Of Working Capital Limits BBB 122 Upgraded Medical Sciences And Technology from BB Neev Technocast Pvt. Ltd. Project LOC B- 52.5 Reaffirmed Neev Technocast Pvt. Ltd. CC B- 6 Reaffirmed Neev Technocast Pvt. Ltd. TL* B- 39.3 Reaffirmed *Sub limit of Project Letter of Credit R.V.Rayanam LT limits B+ 200 Suspended Ranjan Fabrics Pvt Ltd Fund based Bk Fac B+ 82.5 Enhanced from Rs. 6.30 Crore Shree Khodiyar Oil Industries CC B 150 Enhanced from Rs. 13.00 crore Soham Mannapitlu Power Pvt Ltd TL B+ 544 Reaffirmed (SO) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 