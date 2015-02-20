Feb 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 19, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.M.N. Jewellers Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A3 Upgraded
(sub-limit) from
A4+
Ambuthirtha Power Pvt Ltd NFBL A3 17.8 Withdrawn
Amira Pure Foods Pvt Ltd NFBL A3+ 3300 Reaffirmed
Glenrock Rubber Products Pvt ST - FB Fac A4 67.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Glenrock Rubber Products Pvt ST - FB Fac(sub limit) A4 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Glenrock Rubber Products Pvt ST - Non FB Fac A4 2 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Mg Rama Energy (P) Ltd Solar Projects SP 3D Assigned
Palm Fibre (India) Pvt Ltd FB Fac A4+ 210 Reaffirmed
Palm Fibre (India) Pvt Ltd FB Fac (sublimit) A4+ Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.M.N. Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac BBB- 120 Upgraded
from
BB+
Adventura Technologies India TL Fac D 34.4 Downgraded
Pvt Ltd from B
and suspended
Adventura Technologies India TL Fac (proposed) D 60.6 Downgraded
Pvt Ltd from B
and suspended
Adventura Technologies India ST FB Fac D 40 Downgraded
Pvt Ltd from B
and suspended
Ambuthirtha Power Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 1035.9 Revised from
Rs. 104.61
Crore
Amira Pure Foods Pvt Ltd FBL BBB 8700 Earlier Rs.
825.00 crore
Amira Pure Foods Pvt Ltd TL BBB 182.5 Earlier Rs.
20.84 crore
Amira Pure Foods Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB 6017.5 Earlier Rs.
224.16 crore
Cdr Projects Pvt Ltd LT limits BB- 50 Suspended
Enpro Industries Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL BBB- 100 Assigned
Enpro Industries Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC BBB- 600 Assigned
Enpro Industries Pvt Ltd LT/ST based - BBB- 600 Assigned
Interchangeable /A3
Future Jewels Pvt Ltd Bk Fac -- 300 Suspended
Glenrock Rubber Products Pvt LT - TL Fac BB- 74.4 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Glenrock Rubber Products Pvt LT - FB Fac(sub limit) BB- Reaffirmed
Ltd
Glenrock Rubber Products Pvt LT - Proposed Fac BB- 4.9 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Grama Vidiyal Microfinance PTC Series A2 A (SO) 11.8 Revised from
Ltd- Aeolus Ifmr Capital 2014 BBB(SO)
Grama Vidiyal Microfinance PTC Series A1 AA- 263.4 Revised from
Ltd- Aeolus Ifmr Capital 2014 (SO) A-(SO)
Grama Vidiyal Microfinance PTC Series A3 BBB 18.9 Revised from
Ltd- Aeolus Ifmr Capital 2014 (SO) BB+(SO)
High Street Fashions Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac/ CC B- 40 Reaffirmed
High Street Fashions Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac/ TL B- 64.4 Reaffirmed
High Street Fashions Pvt Ltd Non fund based Bk Fac B- 5.5 Reaffirmed
High Street Fashions Pvt Ltd Unallocated B- 5.1 Reaffirmed
Madura Micro Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac BBB- 2250 Enhanced
from
Rs.150.00
crore
Madura Micro Finance Ltd NCD BBB- 400 Assigned
Mahatma Gandhi University Of TL BBB 1116.8 Upgraded
Medical Sciences And Technology from BB
Mahatma Gandhi University Of Working Capital Limits BBB 122 Upgraded
Medical Sciences And Technology from BB
Neev Technocast Pvt. Ltd. Project LOC B- 52.5 Reaffirmed
Neev Technocast Pvt. Ltd. CC B- 6 Reaffirmed
Neev Technocast Pvt. Ltd. TL* B- 39.3 Reaffirmed
*Sub limit of Project Letter of Credit
R.V.Rayanam LT limits B+ 200 Suspended
Ranjan Fabrics Pvt Ltd Fund based Bk Fac B+ 82.5 Enhanced
from Rs.
6.30 Crore
Shree Khodiyar Oil Industries CC B 150 Enhanced
from Rs.
13.00 crore
Soham Mannapitlu Power Pvt Ltd TL B+ 544 Reaffirmed
(SO)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
