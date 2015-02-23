Feb 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 20, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Har Auto Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A4 100 Revised from Rs. 22 Crore Har Auto Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac (proposed) A4 10 Revised from Rs. 7 Crore Quick Food Company ST - LOC/BG/FSC A4 2.5 Suspended Sudhir Agro Oils Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 160 Reaffirmed Vaibhav Ginning & Spinning Non-fund Based, ST Fac A4 34 Reaffirmed Mill Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- DTC Securities Ltd TL BB 250 Assigned Gail (India) Ltd NCD AAA 6000 Reduced from Rs. 820 Crore Gail (India) Ltd LT and ST NFBL/ST AAA/ 12500 Reaffirmed loans A1+ (interchangeable) Guru Kirpa Agro Foods CC BB- 68 Reaffirmed Guru Kirpa Agro Foods TL BB- 2 Reaffirmed Hdfc Ltd Sub-ordinated debt AAA 10000 Assigned Iconic Automobiles FBL (TL) BB- 10 Assigned Iconic Automobiles FBL (CC) BB- 35 Assigned Iconic Automobiles Fund Based/ Non FBL BB- 25 Assigned -Unallocated limit /A4 Lumax Automotive Systems Ltd Bk Fac D/ D 335.5 Suspended Neelgiri Electricals LT FB Bk Fac BBB- 97 Assigned Quick Food Company LT- CC Limit B+ 55 Suspended Quick Food Company LT - TL Limit B+ 19.3 Suspended Saraswati Wood Pvt Ltd Working capital and B /A4 320 Suspended non FB Fac Shivansh Motors Pvt Ltd TL and working B+ 100 Suspended capital Fac Sudhir Agro Oils Pvt Ltd CC Limit B+ 40 Reaffirmed The Indian Express Ltd TL BBB+ 480.9 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 32.01 crore The Indian Express Ltd CC BBB+ 350 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 32 crore The Indian Express Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB+ 469.1 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 65.99 crore Utkal Automobiles Ltd Fund Based - CC BBB- 190 Assigned Utkal Automobiles Ltd Fund Based - TL BBB- 60 Assigned Vaibhav Ginning & Spinning CC B+ 650 Reaffirmed Mill Pvt Ltd Vaibhav Ginning & Spinning TL B+ 507.5 Reaffirmed Mill Pvt Ltd Waterline Hotels Pvt Ltd TL B- 270 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)