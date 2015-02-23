US STOCKS-Wall St edges up as U.S. job growth rebounds
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
Feb 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 20, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Har Auto Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A4 100 Revised from Rs. 22 Crore Har Auto Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac (proposed) A4 10 Revised from Rs. 7 Crore Quick Food Company ST - LOC/BG/FSC A4 2.5 Suspended Sudhir Agro Oils Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 160 Reaffirmed Vaibhav Ginning & Spinning Non-fund Based, ST Fac A4 34 Reaffirmed Mill Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- DTC Securities Ltd TL BB 250 Assigned Gail (India) Ltd NCD AAA 6000 Reduced from Rs. 820 Crore Gail (India) Ltd LT and ST NFBL/ST AAA/ 12500 Reaffirmed loans A1+ (interchangeable) Guru Kirpa Agro Foods CC BB- 68 Reaffirmed Guru Kirpa Agro Foods TL BB- 2 Reaffirmed Hdfc Ltd Sub-ordinated debt AAA 10000 Assigned Iconic Automobiles FBL (TL) BB- 10 Assigned Iconic Automobiles FBL (CC) BB- 35 Assigned Iconic Automobiles Fund Based/ Non FBL BB- 25 Assigned -Unallocated limit /A4 Lumax Automotive Systems Ltd Bk Fac D/ D 335.5 Suspended Neelgiri Electricals LT FB Bk Fac BBB- 97 Assigned Quick Food Company LT- CC Limit B+ 55 Suspended Quick Food Company LT - TL Limit B+ 19.3 Suspended Saraswati Wood Pvt Ltd Working capital and B /A4 320 Suspended non FB Fac Shivansh Motors Pvt Ltd TL and working B+ 100 Suspended capital Fac Sudhir Agro Oils Pvt Ltd CC Limit B+ 40 Reaffirmed The Indian Express Ltd TL BBB+ 480.9 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 32.01 crore The Indian Express Ltd CC BBB+ 350 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 32 crore The Indian Express Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB+ 469.1 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 65.99 crore Utkal Automobiles Ltd Fund Based - CC BBB- 190 Assigned Utkal Automobiles Ltd Fund Based - TL BBB- 60 Assigned Vaibhav Ginning & Spinning CC B+ 650 Reaffirmed Mill Pvt Ltd Vaibhav Ginning & Spinning TL B+ 507.5 Reaffirmed Mill Pvt Ltd Waterline Hotels Pvt Ltd TL B- 270 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Dow down 0.14 pct, S&P up 0.04 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Updates to early afternoon)