Feb 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 23, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd CP A1+ 1000 Assigned Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd CP/STD A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 6750 Reaffirmed E-Hands Energy (India) Pvt. Solar projects SP 3C Assigned Ltd. Giriraj Industries ST Fund based- Demand A4 20 Reaffirmed Loan against warehouse receipts Hydrotech Paryavaran (India) Non FBL A4 60 Suspended Pvt Ltd Jagath Jothi Solar Energy Pvt Solar projects SP 3D Assigned Ltd Jai Shiv Food Products Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 0.1 Reaffirmed Jai Shiv Food Products Pvt Ltd Short -Term FBL A4 5 Assigned Jindal Texofab Ltd Non Fund Based- A4 5 Upgraded Letter of Guarantee Kanin India Ltd Non FB Fac A3 45 Assigned Metal Traders (India) Pvt Ltd NFBL A4+ 357 Suspended Micromatic Grinding NFBL A4 34.4 Reaffirmed Technologies Ltd Revised from Rs. 1.37 Crore Midco Ltd Non-FBL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed Pragathi Group ST scale - NFBL A3 30 Assigned Quilon Foods Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A4+ 345 Reaffirmed Quilon Foods Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac - sub limit A4+ Reaffirmed Quilon Foods Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Sandhya Spinning Mill Ltd ST FB Fac A4 20 Reaffirmed Sandhya Spinning Mill Ltd ST Fund based A4 Reaffirmed (sub-limit) Fac Sandhya Spinning Mill Ltd ST Non-FB Fac A4 75 Reaffirmed Sandhya Spinning Mill Ltd ST Non-fund based A4 70 Reaffirmed (sub-limit) Fac Sanghavi Bothra Engineering ST non-FBL A4 150 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Servocontrols Aerospace India ST - Non-FBL A4 34.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Revised from Rs. 3.75 Crore Shreenathji Infrastructure Pvt ST, non-FB Fac A4 50 Assigned Ltd Shri Shanker Gauri Agro Long- Term Fund- A4 28.1 Reaffirmed Product Pvt Ltd Based Limits Varun Motors Pvt Ltd Non FBL - LOC A2 200 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd FD MAA- 75.9 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd NCD AA- 10000 Assigned Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd TL AA- 22380 Reaffirmed Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd FBL AA- 4000 Reaffirmed Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd NCD AA- 4970 Reaffirmed Diamond Food Products Bk Fac BB 90 Suspended /A4+ Food Corporation Of India- GOI Guaranteed Bond AAA 7935 Reaffirmed Instrument (Series I To V) (SO) Food Corporation Of India- GOI Guaranteed Bond AAA 31210 Reaffirmed Instrument (Series I To V) (SO) Food Corporation Of India- GOI Guaranteed Bond AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Instrument (Series I To V) (SO) Gayatri Iron & Steels LT FBL B+ 227.5 Reaffirmed Gayatri Iron & Steels TL B+ 52.5 Reaffirmed Giriraj Industries LT Fund based - CC B 138 Reaffirmed Giriraj Industries LT Fund based - TL B 12 Reaffirmed Global Metal And Energy Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 105 Suspended Himghar Udyog Pvt Ltd Fund Based - Seasonal B- 35 Assigned CC Himghar Udyog Pvt Ltd Fund Based - Working B- 2.7 Assigned Capital TL Himghar Udyog Pvt Ltd Fund Based - Working B- 7.5 Assigned Capital Loan Himghar Udyog Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL B- 15 Assigned Hydrotech Paryavaran (India) FBL B+ 60 Suspended Pvt Ltd Jai Shiv Food Products Pvt Ltd LT FBL B 155 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 12 Crore Jindal Texofab Ltd CC Limit B- 40 Upgraded Jindal Texofab Ltd TL B- 41.1 Upgraded Kanin India Ltd FBL BBB- 130 Assigned Kanin India Ltd TL BBB- 75 Assigned Kanin India Ltd Unallocated FB Fac BBB- 10 Assigned Kilburn Engineering Ltd FBL - CC BB+ 280 Reaffirmed Kilburn Engineering Ltd Non-FBL - BG BB+ 744.8 Reaffirmed Kilburn Engineering Ltd Proposed Limits BB+ 275.2 Reaffirmed Kimiya Engineers Pvt Ltd LT FB limits BB+ 75 Reaffirmed Kimiya Engineers Pvt Ltd LT non-FBL BB+ 230 Reaffirmed Krishna Cottex Industries CC B 45 Assigned Krishna Cottex Industries TL B 15.5 Assigned Metal Traders (India) Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 120 Suspended Micromatic Grinding LT FBL BB 22 Reaffirmed Technologies Ltd Revised from Rs. 4.27 Crore Micromatic Grinding TL BB 107.5 Reaffirmed Technologies Ltd Micromatic Grinding Unallocated Limits BB /A4 Reaffirmed Technologies Ltd Midco Ltd FBL BBB 140 Suspended Midco Ltd Non-FBL BBB 730 Reaffirmed Miraya Realty Pvt Ltd NCD BB 375 Assigned Pragathi Group LT scale - TL BBB- 470 Assigned Quilon Foods Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB+ 51 Reaffirmed Quilon Foods Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 15.7 Reaffirmed Rahul Texo Print LT; FBL B+ 58 Assigned Sandhya Spinning Mill Ltd TL Fac BB- 1296.5 Upgraded from B+ Enhanced by Rs.35.00 crore Sandhya Spinning Mill Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 930 Upgraded from B+ Sanghavi Bothra Engineering LT FB limits BB- 50 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Sapphire Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC BB 100 Reaffirmed Revised from Rs. 5 Crore Sapphire Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL BB 84.6 Reaffirmed Revised from Rs. 5 Crore Sapphire Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Unallocated Amount BB 100 Reaffirmed Revised from Rs. 5 Crore Sasan Power Ltd Rupee TL BBB 192820 Reaffirmed (including Foreign Currency loan in million USD) Sasan Power Ltd Fund Based Working BBB 5675 Reaffirmed Capital limit Sasan Power Ltd Non-FBL BBB Reaffirmed (Letter of Credit as a sub-limit of the term loan facility) Sasan Power Ltd Non-FBL BBB 3000 Reaffirmed /A2 (Interchangeable between long term and short term scale) Servocontrols Aerospace India TL B 29 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Servocontrols Aerospace India LT - FBL B 27.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Servocontrols Aerospace India LT - Proposed FBL B 9 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Revised from Rs. 0.60 Crore Servocontrols Aerospace India LT - Interchangeable B 17 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Limit* Revised from Rs. 2 Crore; * The Long Term - Interchangeable limits are sub-limits of the Short Term - Non-Fund based limits Shree Venkatesh Films Pvt Ltd Proposed Bk limits BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed /A2+ Shreenathji Infrastructure Pvt LT, CC facility BB- 74.5 Assigned Ltd Shreenathji Infrastructure Pvt Long-TL BB- 5 Assigned Ltd Shri Shanker Gauri Agro Long- Term Fund- B 269.1 Revised from Product Pvt Ltd Based Limits B+ Varun Motors Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BBB 875 Reaffirmed Varun Motors Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BBB 206.8 Reaffirmed Zillion Infraprojects Pvt Ltd FBL BBB 700 Reaffirmed Revised from Rs. 65 Crore Zillion Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Non FBL BBB 2000 Reaffirmed Revised from Rs. 170 Crore -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.