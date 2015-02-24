Feb 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 23, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd CP A1+ 1000 Assigned
Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd CP/STD A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 6750 Reaffirmed
E-Hands Energy (India) Pvt. Solar projects SP 3C Assigned
Ltd.
Giriraj Industries ST Fund based- Demand A4 20 Reaffirmed
Loan against
warehouse receipts
Hydrotech Paryavaran (India) Non FBL A4 60 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Jagath Jothi Solar Energy Pvt Solar projects SP 3D Assigned
Ltd
Jai Shiv Food Products Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 0.1 Reaffirmed
Jai Shiv Food Products Pvt Ltd Short -Term FBL A4 5 Assigned
Jindal Texofab Ltd Non Fund Based- A4 5 Upgraded
Letter of Guarantee
Kanin India Ltd Non FB Fac A3 45 Assigned
Metal Traders (India) Pvt Ltd NFBL A4+ 357 Suspended
Micromatic Grinding NFBL A4 34.4 Reaffirmed
Technologies Ltd
Revised from Rs. 1.37 Crore
Midco Ltd Non-FBL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed
Pragathi Group ST scale - NFBL A3 30 Assigned
Quilon Foods Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A4+ 345 Reaffirmed
Quilon Foods Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac - sub limit A4+ Reaffirmed
Quilon Foods Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Sandhya Spinning Mill Ltd ST FB Fac A4 20 Reaffirmed
Sandhya Spinning Mill Ltd ST Fund based A4 Reaffirmed
(sub-limit) Fac
Sandhya Spinning Mill Ltd ST Non-FB Fac A4 75 Reaffirmed
Sandhya Spinning Mill Ltd ST Non-fund based A4 70 Reaffirmed
(sub-limit) Fac
Sanghavi Bothra Engineering ST non-FBL A4 150 Reaffirmed
Company Pvt Ltd
Servocontrols Aerospace India ST - Non-FBL A4 34.5 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Revised from Rs. 3.75 Crore
Shreenathji Infrastructure Pvt ST, non-FB Fac A4 50 Assigned
Ltd
Shri Shanker Gauri Agro Long- Term Fund- A4 28.1 Reaffirmed
Product Pvt Ltd Based Limits
Varun Motors Pvt Ltd Non FBL - LOC A2 200 Reaffirmed
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd FD MAA- 75.9 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd NCD AA- 10000 Assigned
Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd TL AA- 22380 Reaffirmed
Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd FBL AA- 4000 Reaffirmed
Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd NCD AA- 4970 Reaffirmed
Diamond Food Products Bk Fac BB 90 Suspended
/A4+
Food Corporation Of India- GOI Guaranteed Bond AAA 7935 Reaffirmed
Instrument (Series I To V) (SO)
Food Corporation Of India- GOI Guaranteed Bond AAA 31210 Reaffirmed
Instrument (Series I To V) (SO)
Food Corporation Of India- GOI Guaranteed Bond AAA 50000 Reaffirmed
Instrument (Series I To V) (SO)
Gayatri Iron & Steels LT FBL B+ 227.5 Reaffirmed
Gayatri Iron & Steels TL B+ 52.5 Reaffirmed
Giriraj Industries LT Fund based - CC B 138 Reaffirmed
Giriraj Industries LT Fund based - TL B 12 Reaffirmed
Global Metal And Energy Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 105 Suspended
Himghar Udyog Pvt Ltd Fund Based - Seasonal B- 35 Assigned
CC
Himghar Udyog Pvt Ltd Fund Based - Working B- 2.7 Assigned
Capital TL
Himghar Udyog Pvt Ltd Fund Based - Working B- 7.5 Assigned
Capital Loan
Himghar Udyog Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL B- 15 Assigned
Hydrotech Paryavaran (India) FBL B+ 60 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Jai Shiv Food Products Pvt Ltd LT FBL B 155 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs. 12 Crore
Jindal Texofab Ltd CC Limit B- 40 Upgraded
Jindal Texofab Ltd TL B- 41.1 Upgraded
Kanin India Ltd FBL BBB- 130 Assigned
Kanin India Ltd TL BBB- 75 Assigned
Kanin India Ltd Unallocated FB Fac BBB- 10 Assigned
Kilburn Engineering Ltd FBL - CC BB+ 280 Reaffirmed
Kilburn Engineering Ltd Non-FBL - BG BB+ 744.8 Reaffirmed
Kilburn Engineering Ltd Proposed Limits BB+ 275.2 Reaffirmed
Kimiya Engineers Pvt Ltd LT FB limits BB+ 75 Reaffirmed
Kimiya Engineers Pvt Ltd LT non-FBL BB+ 230 Reaffirmed
Krishna Cottex Industries CC B 45 Assigned
Krishna Cottex Industries TL B 15.5 Assigned
Metal Traders (India) Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 120 Suspended
Micromatic Grinding LT FBL BB 22 Reaffirmed
Technologies Ltd
Revised from Rs. 4.27 Crore
Micromatic Grinding TL BB 107.5 Reaffirmed
Technologies Ltd
Micromatic Grinding Unallocated Limits BB /A4 Reaffirmed
Technologies Ltd
Midco Ltd FBL BBB 140 Suspended
Midco Ltd Non-FBL BBB 730 Reaffirmed
Miraya Realty Pvt Ltd NCD BB 375 Assigned
Pragathi Group LT scale - TL BBB- 470 Assigned
Quilon Foods Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB+ 51 Reaffirmed
Quilon Foods Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 15.7 Reaffirmed
Rahul Texo Print LT; FBL B+ 58 Assigned
Sandhya Spinning Mill Ltd TL Fac BB- 1296.5 Upgraded
from B+
Enhanced by Rs.35.00 crore
Sandhya Spinning Mill Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 930 Upgraded
from B+
Sanghavi Bothra Engineering LT FB limits BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Company Pvt Ltd
Sapphire Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC BB 100 Reaffirmed
Revised from Rs. 5 Crore
Sapphire Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL BB 84.6 Reaffirmed
Revised from Rs. 5 Crore
Sapphire Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Unallocated Amount BB 100 Reaffirmed
Revised from Rs. 5 Crore
Sasan Power Ltd Rupee TL BBB 192820 Reaffirmed
(including Foreign Currency loan in million USD)
Sasan Power Ltd Fund Based Working BBB 5675 Reaffirmed
Capital limit
Sasan Power Ltd Non-FBL BBB Reaffirmed
(Letter of Credit as a sub-limit of the term loan facility)
Sasan Power Ltd Non-FBL BBB 3000 Reaffirmed
/A2
(Interchangeable between long term and short term scale)
Servocontrols Aerospace India TL B 29 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Servocontrols Aerospace India LT - FBL B 27.5 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Servocontrols Aerospace India LT - Proposed FBL B 9 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Revised from Rs. 0.60 Crore
Servocontrols Aerospace India LT - Interchangeable B 17 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Limit*
Revised from Rs. 2 Crore; * The Long Term - Interchangeable limits are sub-limits of the Short
Term - Non-Fund based limits
Shree Venkatesh Films Pvt Ltd Proposed Bk limits BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed
/A2+
Shreenathji Infrastructure Pvt LT, CC facility BB- 74.5 Assigned
Ltd
Shreenathji Infrastructure Pvt Long-TL BB- 5 Assigned
Ltd
Shri Shanker Gauri Agro Long- Term Fund- B 269.1 Revised from
Product Pvt Ltd Based Limits B+
Varun Motors Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BBB 875 Reaffirmed
Varun Motors Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BBB 206.8 Reaffirmed
Zillion Infraprojects Pvt Ltd FBL BBB 700 Reaffirmed
Revised from Rs. 65 Crore
Zillion Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Non FBL BBB 2000 Reaffirmed
Revised from Rs. 170 Crore
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
