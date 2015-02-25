Feb 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 24, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bcpl Conductors Pvt Ltd ST Non-Fund Based A4 5 Reaffirmed Facility - BE under LC Bcpl Conductors Pvt Ltd ST Non-Fund Based A4 8 Reaffirmed Facility - LC Kalindee Rail Nirman ST NFBL^ A3 % 1385 Reaffirmed (Engineers) Ltd ^ Interchangeable with long term fund based limits. % Rating watch with positive implications Krishna Antioxidants Pvt Ltd ST FBL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed Krishna Antioxidants Pvt Ltd ST non-FBL A3+ 240 Reaffirmed L V Solar Solutions off-grid solar SP 4C Assigned projects Mangalore Electricity Supply ST loans A2 1258.7 Assigned Co. Ltd Raaja Magnetics Ltd Non-FB Fac A3 125 Reaffirmed Rukmini Energy Pvt Ltd Solar projects SP 3C Assigned Shree Bhandari Plastic Pvt Ltd ST Fund Based A4 1.5 Assigned Facility - Standby Line of credit Shree Bhandari Plastic Pvt Ltd ST Non-Fund Based A4 3 * Assigned Facility - LOC * LC is a sublimit of Bank Guarantee facility Suncraft Energy Pvt. Ltd Solar projects SP 2D Assigned Tata Metaliks Di Pipes Ltd Non-FB Fac A2+ $ 480 Torp Systems Pvt Ltd Off-grid solar SP 2D Assigned projects. Vadehra Builders Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 113.2 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ahinsa Flour Mill Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac - TL B 34 Reaffirmed Ahinsa Flour Mill Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac - CC B 40 Reaffirmed Ahinsa Flour Mill Pvt Ltd LT Unallocated B 11 Reaffirmed Facility Asian Aero-Edu Aviation Pvt Bk lines BB 100 Suspended Ltd Bcpl Conductors Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based B 20 Revised from Facility - Cash B+ credit Bcpl Conductors Pvt Ltd LT Non Fund Based B 21 Revised from Facility - BG B+ Civitech Developers Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 6.2 Reaffirmed D.G. Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC C 84 Reassigned Downgraded from C to D and then reassigned to C D.G. Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL C 42.1 Reassigned Downgraded from C to D and then reassigned to C D.G. Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based C 2.2 Reassigned Downgraded from C to D and then reassigned to C Kalindee Rail Nirman LT FBL BBB- % 1150 Reaffirmed (Engineers) Ltd % Rating watch with positive implications Kalindee Rail Nirman LT NFBL BBB- % 3015 Reaffirmed (Engineers) Ltd % Rating watch with positive implications Krishna Antioxidants Pvt Ltd LT FBL: CC facility BBB 50 Reaffirmed Mangalore Electricity Supply LT loans BBB+ 3896 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Mangalore Electricity Supply FBL BBB+ 1650 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Pilot 2 Wheelers Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB+ 70 Suspended Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT borrowing AAA 610000* Assigned programme 2014-15 *Rs. 61,000 crore long term borrowing programme is interchangeable with long term borrowings including Rs. 5000 crore subordinate debt and Rs. 10,000 crore short term borrowings, subject to total outstanding not exceeding Rs. 61,000 crore. Power Finance Corporation Ltd Subordinate debt AAA 50000 Assigned Raaja Magnetics Ltd FB Fac BBB- 110 Reaffirmed Rainbow Rice Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 480 Reaffirmed Rajalaxmi Education Trust TL B+ 210 Upgraded from C+ Rmv Resort & Hotels Pvt Ltd TL BB 200 Assigned Rudraksh Laminates Pvt Ltd Bk lines BB / 136.2 Suspended A4 Shree Bhandari Plastic Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based B+ 30 Assigned Facility - CC Shree Bhandari Plastic Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based B+ 25 Assigned Facility - TL Shree Bhandari Plastic Pvt Ltd LT Non-Fund Based B+ 8 Assigned Facility - BG Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home NCD AA+ 6900 Assigned Finance Ltd Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home Subordinated Debt AA+ 1000 Assigned Finance Ltd Tam Glass Tech And Glaziers Bk lines BB- 250 Suspended Ltd Tata Metaliks Di Pipes Ltd Fund based Bk Fac A- $ 200 Tata Metaliks Di Pipes Ltd TL A- $ 516.9 Tigersons Glass Industries Pvt Bk lines D 212.4 Suspended Ltd Vadehra Builders Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 280 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)