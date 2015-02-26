UPDATE 1-China iron ore falls for 4th day in five on slow demand
Feb 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 25, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bloom Dekor Ltd ST - LOC/BG A4 145 Suspended Globe Capital Market Ltd CP A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Globe Capital Market Ltd CP Programme A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Goodluck Carbon Pvt Ltd ST Non-Fund Based A4 40 Reaffirmed facility India Factoring And Finance ST Bk Lines A2 10000 Revised from Solutions Pvt. Ltd. A1 Under rating watch with negative implications; Reduced from Rs. 1050 Crore Janatha Fish Meal & Oil ST non-FBL A3 30 Assigned Products Kap Cones Pvt Ltd LOC / Buyers Credit A4+ 30 Assigned Muthoot Vehicle And Asset ST Bk limits* A3+ 750 Reaffirmed Finance Ltd * Interchangeable between long and short term limits, total utilisation should not exceed Rs.100.00 crore Neety Energy Solutions (NES) Solar projects SP 3B Assigned Nipra Packaging Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - LOC A4 35 Reaffirmed Revised from Rs. 2.50 Crore Nipra Packaging Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - BG A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Nipra Packaging Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - A4 0.6 Reaffirmed Forward Cover P.C.Patel & Co. ST Non fund Based - BG A3 360 Reaffirmed Parasakti Cement Industries Ltd Non FB Fac A3 265 Reaffirmed Phthalo Colours And Chemicals FBL A4 210 Revised from (India) Ltd D Sri Vishnu Shankar Mill Ltd FB Fac A4 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs.5.00 crore Sri Vishnu Shankar Mill Ltd Fund based A4 Reaffirmed (sub-limit) Fac Sri Vishnu Shankar Mill Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 73 Reaffirmed Sri Vishnu Shankar Mill Ltd Non-fund based A4 Reaffirmed (sub-limit) Fac Surya International Solar projects SP2D Assigned Tata Metaliks Di Pipes Ltd Non-FB Fac A2+ 480 Positive implications Revised from Rs. 2 Crore Winner Nippon Electronics Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 35 Reaffirmed Wintop Vitrified Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- A4 Reaffirmed Foreign LOC (For import of Raw Material)# #Sublimit within Cash Credit Wintop Vitrified Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- BG A4 30 Reaffirmed Zealtop Granito Pvt Ltd ST - LOC/BG A3 63.7 Suspended Aditya Birla Finance Ltd. Bk Lines AA+ 93833.4 Assigned (Abfl) /A1+ Enhanced from Rs. 8740 Crore MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Muthoot Vehicle And Asset FD MA Reaffirmed Finance Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bangalore Electricity Supply Issuer rating IrBBB+ Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Bloom Dekor Ltd LT- CC Limit BB 180 Suspended Bloom Dekor Ltd LT- CC Limit BB 1.9 Suspended Goodluck Carbon Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac - CC B+ 300 Reaffirmed Goodluck Carbon Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac TL B+ 727.4 Enhanced from Rs. 15 crore Janatha Fish Meal & Oil LT FBL BBB- 372.5 Assigned Products Kap Cones Pvt Ltd CC BB 85 Assigned Kap Cones Pvt Ltd TL BB 130 Assigned Keshav Madhav Agro Enterprises CC B 33 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd. Keshav Madhav Agro Enterprises TL B 51 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd. Muthoot Vehicle And Asset LT Bk limits BBB 1000 Reaffirmed Finance Ltd Nipra Packaging Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC B- 90 Reaffirmed Revised from Rs. 7.50 Crore Nipra Packaging Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL B- 16.7 Reaffirmed Revised from Rs. 2.50 Crore OM Cotex CC B+ 180 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.10.00crore P.C.Patel & Co. LT Fund Based - CC BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Facility Paragon Industries Ltd LT FB Fac - TL BB+ 99.1 Upgraded from BB Paragon Industries Ltd LT FB Fac BB+ 395 Upgraded from BB Paragon Industries Ltd ST Non-Fund Based BB+ 35* Upgraded facility / A4+ from BB / A4 * Within sanctioned fund based facilities Parasakti Cement Industries Ltd TL Fac BBB- 228 Reaffirmed Parasakti Cement Industries Ltd FBL BBB- 400 Reaffirmed Parasakti Cement Industries Ltd TL Fac BBB- 89 Reaffirmed Phthalo Colours And Chemicals FBL: TL facility B 9.9 Revised from (India) Ltd D Satluj Spintex Ltd Bk lines B+ /A4 2192.5 Suspended Smi Coated Products Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 43.5 Upgraded reduced from Rs. 7.35 crore Smi Coated Products Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits* BBB- 106.5 Upgraded /A3 enhanced from Rs. 7.65 crore; * Limits rated on both long term and short term scale Sri Vishnu Shankar Mill Ltd TL Fac BB- 1176.3 Upgraded from B+ Enhanced by Rs.25.00 crore Sri Vishnu Shankar Mill Ltd FB Fac BB- 1080 Reaffirmed Sunny View Estates Pvt Ltd NCD AA(SO) 150 Conditional rating Svs Food Processors Pvt Ltd FBL B 70 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 6.50 Crore Svs Food Processors Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits B /A4 Withdrawn Reduced from Rs. 0.50 Crore Tata Metaliks Di Pipes Ltd Fund based Bk Fac A- 200 Positive implications Revised from Rs. 36 Crore Tata Metaliks Di Pipes Ltd TL A- 516.9 Positive implications Revised from Rs. 75.09 Crore Winner Nippon Electronics Ltd LT FBL BB 70 Reaffirmed Winner Nippon Electronics Ltd TL BB 16 Reaffirmed Winner Nippon Electronics Ltd LT / ST Unallocated BB/ A4 19 Reaffirmed Limits Reduced from Rs. 3.5 Crore Wintop Vitrified Pvt Ltd Fund Based- TL B+ 131.4 Reaffirmed Wintop Vitrified Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC B+ 120 Reaffirmed Wintop Vitrified Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- B+ Reaffirmed Foreign LOC* *Sublimit within Term Loan Zealtop Granito Pvt Ltd LT- CC Limit BBB- 180 Suspended Zealtop Granito Pvt Ltd LT - TL Limit BBB- 226.9 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
