Feb 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 25, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bloom Dekor Ltd ST - LOC/BG A4 145 Suspended Globe Capital Market Ltd CP A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Globe Capital Market Ltd CP Programme A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Goodluck Carbon Pvt Ltd ST Non-Fund Based A4 40 Reaffirmed facility India Factoring And Finance ST Bk Lines A2 10000 Revised from Solutions Pvt. Ltd. A1 Under rating watch with negative implications; Reduced from Rs. 1050 Crore Janatha Fish Meal & Oil ST non-FBL A3 30 Assigned Products Kap Cones Pvt Ltd LOC / Buyers Credit A4+ 30 Assigned Muthoot Vehicle And Asset ST Bk limits* A3+ 750 Reaffirmed Finance Ltd * Interchangeable between long and short term limits, total utilisation should not exceed Rs.100.00 crore Neety Energy Solutions (NES) Solar projects SP 3B Assigned Nipra Packaging Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - LOC A4 35 Reaffirmed Revised from Rs. 2.50 Crore Nipra Packaging Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - BG A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Nipra Packaging Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - A4 0.6 Reaffirmed Forward Cover P.C.Patel & Co. ST Non fund Based - BG A3 360 Reaffirmed Parasakti Cement Industries Ltd Non FB Fac A3 265 Reaffirmed Phthalo Colours And Chemicals FBL A4 210 Revised from (India) Ltd D Sri Vishnu Shankar Mill Ltd FB Fac A4 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs.5.00 crore Sri Vishnu Shankar Mill Ltd Fund based A4 Reaffirmed (sub-limit) Fac Sri Vishnu Shankar Mill Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 73 Reaffirmed Sri Vishnu Shankar Mill Ltd Non-fund based A4 Reaffirmed (sub-limit) Fac Surya International Solar projects SP2D Assigned Tata Metaliks Di Pipes Ltd Non-FB Fac A2+ 480 Positive implications Revised from Rs. 2 Crore Winner Nippon Electronics Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 35 Reaffirmed Wintop Vitrified Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- A4 Reaffirmed Foreign LOC (For import of Raw Material)# #Sublimit within Cash Credit Wintop Vitrified Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- BG A4 30 Reaffirmed Zealtop Granito Pvt Ltd ST - LOC/BG A3 63.7 Suspended Aditya Birla Finance Ltd. Bk Lines AA+ 93833.4 Assigned (Abfl) /A1+ Enhanced from Rs. 8740 Crore MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Muthoot Vehicle And Asset FD MA Reaffirmed Finance Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bangalore Electricity Supply Issuer rating IrBBB+ Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Bloom Dekor Ltd LT- CC Limit BB 180 Suspended Bloom Dekor Ltd LT- CC Limit BB 1.9 Suspended Goodluck Carbon Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac - CC B+ 300 Reaffirmed Goodluck Carbon Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac TL B+ 727.4 Enhanced from Rs. 15 crore Janatha Fish Meal & Oil LT FBL BBB- 372.5 Assigned Products Kap Cones Pvt Ltd CC BB 85 Assigned Kap Cones Pvt Ltd TL BB 130 Assigned Keshav Madhav Agro Enterprises CC B 33 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd. Keshav Madhav Agro Enterprises TL B 51 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd. Muthoot Vehicle And Asset LT Bk limits BBB 1000 Reaffirmed Finance Ltd Nipra Packaging Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC B- 90 Reaffirmed Revised from Rs. 7.50 Crore Nipra Packaging Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL B- 16.7 Reaffirmed Revised from Rs. 2.50 Crore OM Cotex CC B+ 180 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.10.00crore P.C.Patel & Co. LT Fund Based - CC BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Facility Paragon Industries Ltd LT FB Fac - TL BB+ 99.1 Upgraded from BB Paragon Industries Ltd LT FB Fac BB+ 395 Upgraded from BB Paragon Industries Ltd ST Non-Fund Based BB+ 35* Upgraded facility / A4+ from BB / A4 * Within sanctioned fund based facilities Parasakti Cement Industries Ltd TL Fac BBB- 228 Reaffirmed Parasakti Cement Industries Ltd FBL BBB- 400 Reaffirmed Parasakti Cement Industries Ltd TL Fac BBB- 89 Reaffirmed Phthalo Colours And Chemicals FBL: TL facility B 9.9 Revised from (India) Ltd D Satluj Spintex Ltd Bk lines B+ /A4 2192.5 Suspended Smi Coated Products Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 43.5 Upgraded reduced from Rs. 7.35 crore Smi Coated Products Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits* BBB- 106.5 Upgraded /A3 enhanced from Rs. 7.65 crore; * Limits rated on both long term and short term scale Sri Vishnu Shankar Mill Ltd TL Fac BB- 1176.3 Upgraded from B+ Enhanced by Rs.25.00 crore Sri Vishnu Shankar Mill Ltd FB Fac BB- 1080 Reaffirmed Sunny View Estates Pvt Ltd NCD AA(SO) 150 Conditional rating Svs Food Processors Pvt Ltd FBL B 70 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 6.50 Crore Svs Food Processors Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits B /A4 Withdrawn Reduced from Rs. 0.50 Crore Tata Metaliks Di Pipes Ltd Fund based Bk Fac A- 200 Positive implications Revised from Rs. 36 Crore Tata Metaliks Di Pipes Ltd TL A- 516.9 Positive implications Revised from Rs. 75.09 Crore Winner Nippon Electronics Ltd LT FBL BB 70 Reaffirmed Winner Nippon Electronics Ltd TL BB 16 Reaffirmed Winner Nippon Electronics Ltd LT / ST Unallocated BB/ A4 19 Reaffirmed Limits Reduced from Rs. 3.5 Crore Wintop Vitrified Pvt Ltd Fund Based- TL B+ 131.4 Reaffirmed Wintop Vitrified Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC B+ 120 Reaffirmed Wintop Vitrified Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- B+ Reaffirmed Foreign LOC* *Sublimit within Term Loan Zealtop Granito Pvt Ltd LT- CC Limit BBB- 180 Suspended Zealtop Granito Pvt Ltd LT - TL Limit BBB- 226.9 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)