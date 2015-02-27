US STOCKS-Wall St edges up as U.S. job growth rebounds
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
Feb 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 26, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Capital Steel Corporation LOC facility A4 550 Reaffirmed Capital Steel Corporation Credit Exposure Limit A4 11 Reaffirmed ONGC Videsh Ltd (ONGC Videsh) ST Debt/CP A1+ 14000 Reaffirmed ONGC Videsh Ltd (ONGC Videsh) FBL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 100 Crore ONGC Videsh Ltd (ONGC Videsh) NFBL A1+ 15401.5 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 2000 Crore ONGC Videsh Ltd (ONGC Videsh) Unallocated ST Limits* A1+ 5098.5 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 572.85 Crore; *Earlier rated as part of fund based and non-fund based limits Sawlani Synthetics Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 25 Assigned (SO) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Capital Steel Corporation CC facility BB 70 Reaffirmed Janalakshmi Financial Services NCD A- 1000 Assigned Pvt Ltd Janalakshmi Financial Services NCD A- 250 Assigned Pvt Ltd Krushna Godavari Khate, LT, FBL - CC BB- 70 Reaffirmed Bi-Biyane Utpadan Va Vikri Sahakari Sanstha Ltd. Enhanced from Rs. 5 Crore Litecon Industries Pvt Ltd CC Fac B+ 50 Reaffirmed Litecon Industries Pvt Ltd TL Fac B+ 94.2 Reaffirmed Moon Diamonds Proposed LT, FB Fac BB+ 230 Assigned ONGC Videsh Ltd (ONGC Videsh) LT Bond Programme AAA 5300 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 2500 Crore Sawlani Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT FBL B+ 120 Assigned (SO) Srinivasa Hair Industries FBL BB 145 Downgraded from BB+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Dow down 0.14 pct, S&P up 0.04 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Updates to early afternoon)