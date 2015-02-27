Feb 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 26, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Capital Steel Corporation LOC facility A4 550 Reaffirmed Capital Steel Corporation Credit Exposure Limit A4 11 Reaffirmed ONGC Videsh Ltd (ONGC Videsh) ST Debt/CP A1+ 14000 Reaffirmed ONGC Videsh Ltd (ONGC Videsh) FBL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 100 Crore ONGC Videsh Ltd (ONGC Videsh) NFBL A1+ 15401.5 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 2000 Crore ONGC Videsh Ltd (ONGC Videsh) Unallocated ST Limits* A1+ 5098.5 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 572.85 Crore; *Earlier rated as part of fund based and non-fund based limits Sawlani Synthetics Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 25 Assigned (SO) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Capital Steel Corporation CC facility BB 70 Reaffirmed Janalakshmi Financial Services NCD A- 1000 Assigned Pvt Ltd Janalakshmi Financial Services NCD A- 250 Assigned Pvt Ltd Krushna Godavari Khate, LT, FBL - CC BB- 70 Reaffirmed Bi-Biyane Utpadan Va Vikri Sahakari Sanstha Ltd. Enhanced from Rs. 5 Crore Litecon Industries Pvt Ltd CC Fac B+ 50 Reaffirmed Litecon Industries Pvt Ltd TL Fac B+ 94.2 Reaffirmed Moon Diamonds Proposed LT, FB Fac BB+ 230 Assigned ONGC Videsh Ltd (ONGC Videsh) LT Bond Programme AAA 5300 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 2500 Crore Sawlani Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT FBL B+ 120 Assigned (SO) Srinivasa Hair Industries FBL BB 145 Downgraded from BB+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)