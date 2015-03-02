Mar 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 27, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aargee Equipments Pvt Ltd Off-Grid solar 'SP 3C Assigned
projects
Abhijeet Tradeimpex ST - NFBL - LOC * A4 20 Reaffirmed
*Sub limit of LT fund based limits
Ambica Timbertrade Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4 270 Assigned
Ambica Timbertrade Pvt Ltd Unallocated non FB A4 30 Assigned
Fac
AMCL Machinery Ltd non-FB Fac A4+ 300 Suspended
Ashapura Garments Ltd ST FB limits A3 290 Suspended
Ashapura Garments Ltd ST non FB Fac A3 720 Suspended
Bajaj Electricals Ltd FBL A1 1250 Downgraded
from
A1+
Bajaj Electricals Ltd CP Programme A1 2000 Downgraded
from
A1+
Bhabha Ceramic Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 7.5 Suspended
Ganeshprasad Impex Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based- LOC A4 95 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.8.50 crore)
Ganeshprasad Impex Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- A4 105 Reaffirmed
Unallocated amount
(reduced from Rs. 11.50 crore)
Garg Rice Mills ST FBL A4 130 Reaffirmed
Jindal Rice And General Mills ST NFBL A4 6.2 Outstanding
Madhur Engineers Pvt Ltd ST, Fund Based A4 550 Reaffirmed
(Revised from Rs. 45.00 crore)
Moopens Energy Solutions Pvt Off-Grid solar 'SP 3C Assigned
Ltd projects
Om Corrugated Pack Pvt Ltd NFBL* A4 29.7 Withdrawn
* Sub-limit of term loan
Patel Wood Works & Timber Mart Non-fund Based- LOC A4 201 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.18.60 crore)
Patel Wood Works & Timber Mart Non Fund Based- BG A4 3 Reaffirmed
Providence Textiles Bill Discounting A4 20 Assigned
R.B. Ghodke ST, non fund based A4 60 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 4.00 crore)
RMB Power Projects Pvt Ltd Undertake solar SP 3D Assigned
projects
Sharda Timbers Non FB Fac A4 190 Assigned
Sharda Timbers Unallocated non FB A4 51.5 Assigned
Fac
Solar Town Energy Solutions Off-Grid solar 'SP 3C' Assigned
Pvt Ltd projects
Starlite Lighting Ltd Non-FBL A1 200 Downgraded
(SO) from
A1+(SO)
Starlite Lighting Ltd CP Programme A1+ 500 Withdrawn
(SO)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abhijeet Tradeimpex LT - FBL - TL B 30.3 Reaffirmed
Abhijeet Tradeimpex LT - FBL - CC B 55 Reaffirmed
Ambica Timbertrade Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 50 Assigned
AMCL Machinery Ltd Fund- based Fac BB+ 60 Suspended
Amrit Engineering & Foundry FBL B+ 80 Suspended
Works
Amritmaya Foods Pvt Ltd LT loan B- 70 Suspended
Amritmaya Foods Pvt Ltd fund based CC Fac B- 5 Suspended
Ashapura Garments Ltd Long-TL BBB- 398 Suspended
Ashapura Garments Ltd LT FB limits BBB- 980 Suspended
Bajaj Electricals Ltd TL A 662 Downgraded
from A+
Bajaj Electricals Ltd FBL A 3886 Downgraded
from A+
(reduced from Rs. 513.60 crore)
Bajaj Electricals Ltd NCD Programme A 1000 Downgraded
from A+
Bajaj Electricals Ltd Non-FBL A / 17546.1 Downgraded
A1 from
A+ /
A1+
Bhabha Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT loans & working B+ 58 Suspended
capital Fac
D C Metals FB Limits B 300 Revised from
D
Dinjoye Tea Estate Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 28.6 Assigned
Garg Rice Mills LT FBL B 10 Reaffirmed
Garg Sales Corporation Fund based and Non FB B+/ 90 Suspended
Fac A4
Gian Sagar Educational & TL B 508 Revised from
Charitable Trust BB
(reduced from Rs. 121 crore)
Gian Sagar Educational & BG B 70 Revised from
Charitable Trust BB
Gian Sagar Educational & Overdraft B 180 Revised from
Charitable Trust BB
(Enhanced from Rs. 7 crore)
Gian Sagar Educational & LT Unallocated B 592 Revised from
Charitable Trust BB
Ishaan Metals Pvt Ltd optionally B+ 100 Assigned
convertible debenture
Ishaan Metals Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+ 25 Assigned
Jindal Rice And General Mills LT FBL B- 230.6 Assigned
L&T Krishnagiri Thopur TL A+ 3007.5 Upgraded
Tollroad Ltd from A
L&T Krishnagiri Walajahpet TL BBB 10277.5 Reaffirmed
Tollway Ltd
L&T Transportation TL AA 1098.5 Upgraded
Infrastructure Ltd from
AA-
L&T Western Andhra Tollways Ltd TL- Subordinate A 312 Reaffirmed
L&T Western Andhra Tollways Ltd TL - Senior A+ 2182.4 Upgraded
from A
Madhur Engineers Pvt Ltd LT, Fund Based - CC BB Withdrawn
(reduced from Rs. 2.00 crore)
Nabadigant Educational Trust FBL - Unallocated BB 1200 Reaffirmed/
Assigned
Nabadigant Educational Trust FBL - TL BB - Withdrawn
(Rs. 2.00 crore earlier)
Om Corrugated Pack Pvt Ltd TL B 51 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs 4.60 crore)
Om Corrugated Pack Pvt Ltd Working Capital B 30 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs 1.00 crore)
Providence Textiles CC* B 80 Assigned
*Includes PCFC, FDBP and Letter of Credit (Up to 180 days) as sub limit
R.B. Ghodke LT, FBL - CC BB- 90 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 6.00 crore)
Reliable Exports TL (LRD) B+ 1727.5 Suspended
Reliable Exports TL (Construction B+ 2500 Suspended
Loan)
Reliable Exports Non FBL - BG B+ 25 Suspended
Shakambri Khadya Bhandar FBL B- / 100 Reaffirmed
A4
Sharda Timbers FB Fac B+ 58.5 Assigned
Starlite Lighting Ltd TL A(SO) 892.8 Downgraded
from
A+(SO)
(enhanced from Rs. 64.28 crore)
Starlite Lighting Ltd FBL A(SO) 550 Downgraded
from
A+(SO)
(enhanced from Rs. 45.00 crore)
Starlite Lighting Ltd NCD Programme A(SO) 500 Downgraded
from
A+(SO)
Vipul Industries Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB+ 120.4 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
