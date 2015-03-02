Mar 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of February 27, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aargee Equipments Pvt Ltd Off-Grid solar 'SP 3C Assigned projects Abhijeet Tradeimpex ST - NFBL - LOC * A4 20 Reaffirmed *Sub limit of LT fund based limits Ambica Timbertrade Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4 270 Assigned Ambica Timbertrade Pvt Ltd Unallocated non FB A4 30 Assigned Fac AMCL Machinery Ltd non-FB Fac A4+ 300 Suspended Ashapura Garments Ltd ST FB limits A3 290 Suspended Ashapura Garments Ltd ST non FB Fac A3 720 Suspended Bajaj Electricals Ltd FBL A1 1250 Downgraded from A1+ Bajaj Electricals Ltd CP Programme A1 2000 Downgraded from A1+ Bhabha Ceramic Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 7.5 Suspended Ganeshprasad Impex Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based- LOC A4 95 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.8.50 crore) Ganeshprasad Impex Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- A4 105 Reaffirmed Unallocated amount (reduced from Rs. 11.50 crore) Garg Rice Mills ST FBL A4 130 Reaffirmed Jindal Rice And General Mills ST NFBL A4 6.2 Outstanding Madhur Engineers Pvt Ltd ST, Fund Based A4 550 Reaffirmed (Revised from Rs. 45.00 crore) Moopens Energy Solutions Pvt Off-Grid solar 'SP 3C Assigned Ltd projects Om Corrugated Pack Pvt Ltd NFBL* A4 29.7 Withdrawn * Sub-limit of term loan Patel Wood Works & Timber Mart Non-fund Based- LOC A4 201 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.18.60 crore) Patel Wood Works & Timber Mart Non Fund Based- BG A4 3 Reaffirmed Providence Textiles Bill Discounting A4 20 Assigned R.B. Ghodke ST, non fund based A4 60 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 4.00 crore) RMB Power Projects Pvt Ltd Undertake solar SP 3D Assigned projects Sharda Timbers Non FB Fac A4 190 Assigned Sharda Timbers Unallocated non FB A4 51.5 Assigned Fac Solar Town Energy Solutions Off-Grid solar 'SP 3C' Assigned Pvt Ltd projects Starlite Lighting Ltd Non-FBL A1 200 Downgraded (SO) from A1+(SO) Starlite Lighting Ltd CP Programme A1+ 500 Withdrawn (SO) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhijeet Tradeimpex LT - FBL - TL B 30.3 Reaffirmed Abhijeet Tradeimpex LT - FBL - CC B 55 Reaffirmed Ambica Timbertrade Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 50 Assigned AMCL Machinery Ltd Fund- based Fac BB+ 60 Suspended Amrit Engineering & Foundry FBL B+ 80 Suspended Works Amritmaya Foods Pvt Ltd LT loan B- 70 Suspended Amritmaya Foods Pvt Ltd fund based CC Fac B- 5 Suspended Ashapura Garments Ltd Long-TL BBB- 398 Suspended Ashapura Garments Ltd LT FB limits BBB- 980 Suspended Bajaj Electricals Ltd TL A 662 Downgraded from A+ Bajaj Electricals Ltd FBL A 3886 Downgraded from A+ (reduced from Rs. 513.60 crore) Bajaj Electricals Ltd NCD Programme A 1000 Downgraded from A+ Bajaj Electricals Ltd Non-FBL A / 17546.1 Downgraded A1 from A+ / A1+ Bhabha Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT loans & working B+ 58 Suspended capital Fac D C Metals FB Limits B 300 Revised from D Dinjoye Tea Estate Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 28.6 Assigned Garg Rice Mills LT FBL B 10 Reaffirmed Garg Sales Corporation Fund based and Non FB B+/ 90 Suspended Fac A4 Gian Sagar Educational & TL B 508 Revised from Charitable Trust BB (reduced from Rs. 121 crore) Gian Sagar Educational & BG B 70 Revised from Charitable Trust BB Gian Sagar Educational & Overdraft B 180 Revised from Charitable Trust BB (Enhanced from Rs. 7 crore) Gian Sagar Educational & LT Unallocated B 592 Revised from Charitable Trust BB Ishaan Metals Pvt Ltd optionally B+ 100 Assigned convertible debenture Ishaan Metals Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+ 25 Assigned Jindal Rice And General Mills LT FBL B- 230.6 Assigned L&T Krishnagiri Thopur TL A+ 3007.5 Upgraded Tollroad Ltd from A L&T Krishnagiri Walajahpet TL BBB 10277.5 Reaffirmed Tollway Ltd L&T Transportation TL AA 1098.5 Upgraded Infrastructure Ltd from AA- L&T Western Andhra Tollways Ltd TL- Subordinate A 312 Reaffirmed L&T Western Andhra Tollways Ltd TL - Senior A+ 2182.4 Upgraded from A Madhur Engineers Pvt Ltd LT, Fund Based - CC BB Withdrawn (reduced from Rs. 2.00 crore) Nabadigant Educational Trust FBL - Unallocated BB 1200 Reaffirmed/ Assigned Nabadigant Educational Trust FBL - TL BB - Withdrawn (Rs. 2.00 crore earlier) Om Corrugated Pack Pvt Ltd TL B 51 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 4.60 crore) Om Corrugated Pack Pvt Ltd Working Capital B 30 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 1.00 crore) Providence Textiles CC* B 80 Assigned *Includes PCFC, FDBP and Letter of Credit (Up to 180 days) as sub limit R.B. Ghodke LT, FBL - CC BB- 90 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 6.00 crore) Reliable Exports TL (LRD) B+ 1727.5 Suspended Reliable Exports TL (Construction B+ 2500 Suspended Loan) Reliable Exports Non FBL - BG B+ 25 Suspended Shakambri Khadya Bhandar FBL B- / 100 Reaffirmed A4 Sharda Timbers FB Fac B+ 58.5 Assigned Starlite Lighting Ltd TL A(SO) 892.8 Downgraded from A+(SO) (enhanced from Rs. 64.28 crore) Starlite Lighting Ltd FBL A(SO) 550 Downgraded from A+(SO) (enhanced from Rs. 45.00 crore) Starlite Lighting Ltd NCD Programme A(SO) 500 Downgraded from A+(SO) Vipul Industries Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB+ 120.4 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 