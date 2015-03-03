Mar 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 2, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ACR Machining Pvt Ltd ST-Non-fund based A3+ 5 Reaffirmed (SO) Caspro Metal Industries Pvt Ltd ST-non-fund based A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Eco Lite Technologies ST Non fund Based Bk D 80 Reaffirmed Fac Eltel Power Pvt Ltd Non fund based Bk Fac A4 20 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 8.00 crore) Manubhai Mangaldas Securities Non-Fund Based ST Bk A4+ 260 Suspended Pvt Ltd Fac Naolin Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Off-grid solar 'SP 3C' Assigned projects PLR Projects Pvt. Ltd ST non-FBL A4+ 2000 Reaffirmed Powertech Engineers NFBL A4+ 340 Assigned Powertech Engineers ST Unallocated A4+ 240 Assigned Prateek Apparels Pvt Ltd FBL A4 50 Reaffirmed (revised from 30 Cr) Prateek Apparels Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4 60 Reaffirmed Prateek Apparels Pvt Ltd Unallocated A4 100 Assigned Radheshyam Spinning Mill Pvt BG A4 16.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Radheshyam Spinning Mill Pvt Credit Exposure Limit A4 4 Reaffirmed Ltd Royal Wood Pvt Ltd LC/BG A4 80 Assigned Siddharth Colorchem Ltd FBL - ST A3 415 Reaffirmed Siddharth Colorchem Ltd Non-FBL A3 150 Reaffirmed Sree Akkamamba Textiles Ltd ST FB Fac A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Sree Akkamamba Textiles Ltd ST non-FB Fac A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Wattsun Energy India Pvt Ltd Off-grid solar 'SP 3D' Assigned projects LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ACR Machining Pvt Ltd LT-CC BBB 40 Reaffirmed (SO) (enhanced from Rs. 2.50 crore) ACR Machining Pvt Ltd LT-Unallocated BBB 23.9 Assigned (SO) Caspro Metal Industries Pvt Ltd LT- CC BBB 80 Reaffirmed DD International Inc Bk Fac BB / 1250 Suspended A4+ Eco Lite Technologies LT FB Bk Fac D 111.6 Reaffirmed Eltel Power Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac/ CC B 70 Reaffirmed Eltel Power Pvt Ltd Non fund based Bk Fac B 490 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 55.00 crore) Imperium Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed TL BB 180 Assigned Imperium Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed Fund based BB 220 Assigned Facility Mantri Developers Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 1000 Reaffirmed Nitesh Fashion Pvt Ltd FBL B 135 Assigned Nitesh Fashion Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B 2.5 Assigned PLR Projects Pvt. Ltd LT FBL BB+ 550 Reaffirmed PLR Projects Pvt. Ltd Unallocated BB+ / 200 Reaffirmed A4+ Powertech Engineers FBL BB 1 Assigned Powertech Engineers LT Unallocated BB 19 Assigned Prateek Apparels Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 830 Revised from B- (revised from 70 Cr) Radheshyam Spinning Mill Pvt TL A 225 Reaffirmed Ltd Radheshyam Spinning Mill Pvt CC A 125 Reaffirmed Ltd Rajhans Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL B- 15.2 Suspended Rajhans Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC facility B- 4 Suspended Rajhans Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC B- 25 Suspended Rajhans Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Untied fund based Bk B- 7.8 Suspended Fac Ramesh Kumar Bansal Non FB Bk facility BB- 120 Assigned Ramesh Kumar Bansal FB Bk facility BB- 20 Assigned Royal Wood Pvt Ltd CC B+ 30 Assigned Siddharth Colorchem Ltd FBL - LT BBB- 5 Reaffirmed Sree Akkamamba Textiles Ltd TL Fac BB+ 145 Reaffirmed revised from Rs. 21.10 crore Sree Akkamamba Textiles Ltd LT FB Fac BB+ 260 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 24.50 crore Sree Akkamamba Textiles Ltd LT proposed limits BB+ 66 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 1.50 crore Sri Duraiappa & Co LT: FB Fac B 110 Assigned Stratford Realty Llp LT, Fund Based - TL BBB- 750 Upgraded from BB+ The Diocesan Corporation Of TL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Jabalpur The Diocesan Corporation Of Unallocated BB- 30 Reaffirmed Jabalpur -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.