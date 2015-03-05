Mar 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 4, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Essel Shyam Communication Ltd ST NFBL (BG/LC) A1 330 Reaffirmed (earlier Rs. 44.00 crore) Premier Solar Powertech Pvt Off-grid solar SP 2C - Assigned Ltd projects Sri Aurobindo Packagers Pvt NFBL A4 - Withdrawn Ltd (revised from 0.5 CR) Sun Energy Systems India Pvt Off-grid solar SP 3D - Assigned Ltd Projects Tdi International India Pvt ST Non-Fund Based A4 690 Assigned Ltd Working Capital Fac LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Comet Technocom Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC BB 65 Reaffirmed Comet Technocom Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - Bk BB / 2.5 Reaffirmed Guarantee A4+ (reduced from Rs. 1.00 crore) Essel Shyam Communication Ltd FBL A 100 Reaffirmed Essel Shyam Communication Ltd LT NFBL (FG/SBLC) A 110 Reaffirmed Gvk Jaipur Expressway Pvt Ltd LT unallocated limits AA- 10000 Assigned Khodashi Power Pvt Ltd LT FBL D 200 Reaffirmed Kiratpur Ner Chowk Expressway LT FBL BBB 14748.6 Assigned Ltd Millennium Structural (I) Ltd Bk lines BB- 150 Withdrawn / A4 Murugan Textiles LT FB Fac B 70 Assigned (Enhanced from 5.00 CR) Murugan Textiles LT Proposed Fac B 30 Assigned Sharma Kalypso Pvt Ltd FBL D 510 Downgraded from C+ (enhanced from 44.0 CR) Sharma Kalypso Pvt Ltd NFBL D 400 Downgraded from C+ (enhanced from 44.30 CR) Sharma Kalypso Pvt Ltd TL D 10 Downgraded from C+ Sri Aurobindo Packagers Pvt TL B- 60 Withdrawn Ltd Sri Aurobindo Packagers Pvt LT-Unallocated B- 10 Withdrawn Ltd (revised from 0.5 CR) Sri Aurobindo Packagers Pvt FBL B- 50 Withdrawn Ltd State Bank Of Travancore Basel-II Complaint AAA 6250 Reaffirmed Lower Tier-II bonds State Bank Of Travancore Basel-III Complaint AAA 6910 Assigned Tier-II bonds (hyd) Tdi International India Pvt TL BB- 626.2 Upgraded Ltd from B Tdi International India Pvt LT FB Working Capital BB- 100 Upgraded Ltd Fac from B Vaishnavi Cotton Industries CC B+ 70 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)