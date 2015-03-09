Mar 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 5, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accura Organic Foods Export Packing Credit A4+ 100 Assigned Facility Accura Organic Foods LOC Facility A4+ 10 Assigned Accura Organic Foods Credit Exposure Limit A4+ 8 Assigned Alternate Energy Corporation Off-grid solar SP 3C Assigned projects APL Apollo Tubes Ltd Non-FBL A1 380 Reaffirmed APL Apollo Tubes Ltd CP A1 1500 Outstanding Apollo Metalex Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A1 80 Reaffirmed (SO) Avi Global Plast Pvt Ltd NFBL (LC/BG) A4+ 237.5 Reaffirmed Bajaj Corp Ltd ST Debt Program A1+ 1500 Withdrawn Bajaj Electricals Ltd Off-grid solar SP 2B Assigned projects Dilshad Trading Company Pvt Bk Loans Programme A4 1500 Withdrawn Ltd Greenroof Solar Pvt Ltd Off-grid solar SP 3C Assigned projects HEG Ltd CP / ST Debt A1 1500 Withdrawn Kalis Sparkling Water (Pvt) Ltd ST, Fund Based A4+ 3 Assigned KVR Projects Pvt Ltd LOC A4 320 Assigned Lloyds Line Pipes Ltd Non-FBL ICRA]A1(SO) 100 Reaffirmed Mothi Spinner Ltd ST FB Fac A3+ 25 Outstanding Mothi Spinner Ltd ST Non FB Fac A3+ 225 Assigned (enhanced from Rs.12.5 crore) Rashmi Industries Off-grid solar SP 2C Assigned projects Reliance Clean Power Pvt Ltd ST non-FBL A3 400 Withdrawn SDC Power Technologies Pvt Ltd Off-grid solar SP 3D Assigned projects Shri Lakshmi Metal Udyog Ltd Non-FBL A1 170 Reaffirmed (SO) Shri Super Jain Timber Pvt ST Non-Fund Based A4 235 Assigned Limtied Facility - LOC Sree Nandhees Technologies Pvt Off-grid solar SP 2C Assigned Ltd projects Sri Ambal & Company Non-fund based A4 50 Suspended facility Tata Power Delhi Distribution Off-grid solar SP 1A Assigned Ltd projects Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd Off-grid solar SP 1A Assigned projects Techno Force Solutions (India) Bill Discounting A3 10 Assigned Pvt Ltd Techno Force Solutions (India) LOC A3 5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Techser Power Solutions Pvt Ltd Off-grid solar SP 3B Assigned projects Zetek Castings Pvt Ltd ST, non-FBL A4 10 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accura Organic Foods TL BB+ 12.9 Assigned Amit Brothers Pvt Ltd FBL BB 350 Reaffirmed APL Apollo Tubes Ltd FBL A 4280 Upgraded from A- APL Apollo Tubes Ltd TL A 1167.5 Upgraded from A- Apollo Metalex Pvt Ltd FBL A(SO) 420 Upgraded from A-(SO) Apollo Metalex Pvt Ltd TL A(SO) 90 Upgraded from A-(SO) Avi Global Plast Pvt Ltd FBL (TL) BB+ 11.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 16.61 crore) Avi Global Plast Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) BB+ 210 Reaffirmed Bansal Industries Bk lines B- 70 Withdrawn Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd FB/Non FB Fac D 8046.7 Suspended & TL Kalis Sparkling Water (Pvt) Ltd LT, TL BB+ 193.4 Assigned Kalis Sparkling Water (Pvt) Ltd LT, Fund Based BB+ 20 Assigned Kalis Sparkling Water (Pvt) Ltd LT, Proposed Fac BB+ 38.6 Assigned KVR Projects Pvt Ltd CC BB 50 Assigned KVR Projects Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB/ 40 Assigned A4 Lloyds Line Pipes Ltd FBL ICRA]A(SO) 800 Upgraded from A-(SO) Lloyds Line Pipes Ltd TL ICRA]A(SO) 332 Upgraded from A-(SO) Mothi Spinner Ltd TL Fac BBB 675.7 Assigned (enhanced from Rs.64.40 crore) Mothi Spinner Ltd LT FB Fac BBB 310 Assigned (enhanced from Rs.20 crore) Mothi Spinner Ltd LT/ST unallocated Fac BBB 162.7 Assigned / A3+ Prestige Garden Constructions LT - TL BBB+ 1070 Assigned Pvt Ltd Raj Rajendra Textile Exports Bk Loans BB+/ 209.9 Withdrawn Ltd A4+ Reliance Clean Power Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 2400 Withdrawn Reliance Clean Power Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 200 Withdrawn Rotostat Services Pvt Ltd LT FB limits BB- 35 Assigned Rotostat Services Pvt Ltd LT non-FBL BB- 15 Assigned Sahajanand Technologies Pvt FBL (CC) BB+ 149 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from Rs 12.00 Crore) Sahajanand Technologies Pvt FBL (TL) BB+ 1 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from Rs. 0.76 Crore) Sharanamma Diggavi Memorial TL D 80 Reaffirmed Education Trust Shri Lakshmi Metal Udyog Ltd FBL A (SO) 500 Upgraded from A-(SO) Shri Lakshmi Metal Udyog Ltd TL A (SO) 50 Upgraded from A-(SO) Shri Super Jain Timber Pvt LT Fund Based B+ 9 Assigned Limtied Facility - CC Shri Super Jain Timber Pvt Unallocated B+/ 6 Assigned Limtied A4 Sri Ambal & Company Fund based facility BB- 130 Suspended SVG Fashions Ltd Long-TL A 262.4 Upgraded from BBB+ SVG Fashions Ltd LT, FB Fac (CC) A 262.7 Upgraded from BBB+ SVG Fashions Ltd LT/ST, non FB Fac A / 58 Upgraded (LC/BG) A1 from BBB+/ A2 Techno Force Solutions (India) CC BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (Reduced from Rs 0.50 crore) Techno Force Solutions (India) TL BBB- 3.6 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (Reduced from Rs 18.50 crore) Techno Force Solutions (India) BG BBB- 180 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Zetek Castings Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac BB 60 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.