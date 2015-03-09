Mar 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 5, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Accura Organic Foods Export Packing Credit A4+ 100 Assigned
Facility
Accura Organic Foods LOC Facility A4+ 10 Assigned
Accura Organic Foods Credit Exposure Limit A4+ 8 Assigned
Alternate Energy Corporation Off-grid solar SP 3C Assigned
projects
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd Non-FBL A1 380 Reaffirmed
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd CP A1 1500 Outstanding
Apollo Metalex Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A1 80 Reaffirmed
(SO)
Avi Global Plast Pvt Ltd NFBL (LC/BG) A4+ 237.5 Reaffirmed
Bajaj Corp Ltd ST Debt Program A1+ 1500 Withdrawn
Bajaj Electricals Ltd Off-grid solar SP 2B Assigned
projects
Dilshad Trading Company Pvt Bk Loans Programme A4 1500 Withdrawn
Ltd
Greenroof Solar Pvt Ltd Off-grid solar SP 3C Assigned
projects
HEG Ltd CP / ST Debt A1 1500 Withdrawn
Kalis Sparkling Water (Pvt) Ltd ST, Fund Based A4+ 3 Assigned
KVR Projects Pvt Ltd LOC A4 320 Assigned
Lloyds Line Pipes Ltd Non-FBL ICRA]A1(SO) 100 Reaffirmed
Mothi Spinner Ltd ST FB Fac A3+ 25 Outstanding
Mothi Spinner Ltd ST Non FB Fac A3+ 225 Assigned
(enhanced from Rs.12.5 crore)
Rashmi Industries Off-grid solar SP 2C Assigned
projects
Reliance Clean Power Pvt Ltd ST non-FBL A3 400 Withdrawn
SDC Power Technologies Pvt Ltd Off-grid solar SP 3D Assigned
projects
Shri Lakshmi Metal Udyog Ltd Non-FBL A1 170 Reaffirmed
(SO)
Shri Super Jain Timber Pvt ST Non-Fund Based A4 235 Assigned
Limtied Facility - LOC
Sree Nandhees Technologies Pvt Off-grid solar SP 2C Assigned
Ltd projects
Sri Ambal & Company Non-fund based A4 50 Suspended
facility
Tata Power Delhi Distribution Off-grid solar SP 1A Assigned
Ltd projects
Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd Off-grid solar SP 1A Assigned
projects
Techno Force Solutions (India) Bill Discounting A3 10 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Techno Force Solutions (India) LOC A3 5 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Techser Power Solutions Pvt Ltd Off-grid solar SP 3B Assigned
projects
Zetek Castings Pvt Ltd ST, non-FBL A4 10 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Accura Organic Foods TL BB+ 12.9 Assigned
Amit Brothers Pvt Ltd FBL BB 350 Reaffirmed
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd FBL A 4280 Upgraded
from A-
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd TL A 1167.5 Upgraded
from A-
Apollo Metalex Pvt Ltd FBL A(SO) 420 Upgraded
from
A-(SO)
Apollo Metalex Pvt Ltd TL A(SO) 90 Upgraded
from
A-(SO)
Avi Global Plast Pvt Ltd FBL (TL) BB+ 11.2 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 16.61 crore)
Avi Global Plast Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) BB+ 210 Reaffirmed
Bansal Industries Bk lines B- 70 Withdrawn
Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd FB/Non FB Fac D 8046.7 Suspended
& TL
Kalis Sparkling Water (Pvt) Ltd LT, TL BB+ 193.4 Assigned
Kalis Sparkling Water (Pvt) Ltd LT, Fund Based BB+ 20 Assigned
Kalis Sparkling Water (Pvt) Ltd LT, Proposed Fac BB+ 38.6 Assigned
KVR Projects Pvt Ltd CC BB 50 Assigned
KVR Projects Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB/ 40 Assigned
A4
Lloyds Line Pipes Ltd FBL ICRA]A(SO) 800 Upgraded
from
A-(SO)
Lloyds Line Pipes Ltd TL ICRA]A(SO) 332 Upgraded
from
A-(SO)
Mothi Spinner Ltd TL Fac BBB 675.7 Assigned
(enhanced from Rs.64.40 crore)
Mothi Spinner Ltd LT FB Fac BBB 310 Assigned
(enhanced from Rs.20 crore)
Mothi Spinner Ltd LT/ST unallocated Fac BBB 162.7 Assigned
/ A3+
Prestige Garden Constructions LT - TL BBB+ 1070 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Raj Rajendra Textile Exports Bk Loans BB+/ 209.9 Withdrawn
Ltd A4+
Reliance Clean Power Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 2400 Withdrawn
Reliance Clean Power Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 200 Withdrawn
Rotostat Services Pvt Ltd LT FB limits BB- 35 Assigned
Rotostat Services Pvt Ltd LT non-FBL BB- 15 Assigned
Sahajanand Technologies Pvt FBL (CC) BB+ 149 Reaffirmed
Ltd
(enhanced from Rs 12.00 Crore)
Sahajanand Technologies Pvt FBL (TL) BB+ 1 Reaffirmed
Ltd
(reduced from Rs. 0.76 Crore)
Sharanamma Diggavi Memorial TL D 80 Reaffirmed
Education Trust
Shri Lakshmi Metal Udyog Ltd FBL A (SO) 500 Upgraded
from
A-(SO)
Shri Lakshmi Metal Udyog Ltd TL A (SO) 50 Upgraded
from
A-(SO)
Shri Super Jain Timber Pvt LT Fund Based B+ 9 Assigned
Limtied Facility - CC
Shri Super Jain Timber Pvt Unallocated B+/ 6 Assigned
Limtied A4
Sri Ambal & Company Fund based facility BB- 130 Suspended
SVG Fashions Ltd Long-TL A 262.4 Upgraded
from
BBB+
SVG Fashions Ltd LT, FB Fac (CC) A 262.7 Upgraded
from
BBB+
SVG Fashions Ltd LT/ST, non FB Fac A / 58 Upgraded
(LC/BG) A1 from
BBB+/
A2
Techno Force Solutions (India) CC BBB- 20 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
(Reduced from Rs 0.50 crore)
Techno Force Solutions (India) TL BBB- 3.6 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
(Reduced from Rs 18.50 crore)
Techno Force Solutions (India) BG BBB- 180 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Zetek Castings Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac BB 60 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
