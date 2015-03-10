Mar 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 9, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aachi Masala Foods Pvt Ltd ST Non FB Fac A3+ 18 Reaffirmed Asirvad Microfinance Pvt Ltd MFI-Grading M2+ - Assigned Classic Auto Tubes Ltd ST Non-FBL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed Classic Auto Tubes Ltd ST FBL A2+ 750 Assigned Galaxy Bearings Ltd Non FB Fac A4+ 23 Reaffirmed Genus Electrotech Ltd ST non-fund based A2 1050 Reaffirmed credit limits Jayshree Die Castings Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 15 Assigned Maharaja Cotspin Ltd ST Non FB Fac A4+ 100 Assigned Orient Packaging FBL - LOC A4 30 Downgraded from A4+ Pooja Castings Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 30 Assigned R.R. Business Pvt Ltd LOC A4 40 Assigned Rajasthan Arts And Crafts FBL A4 96 Reaffirmed House Rajasthan Arts And Crafts NFBL A4 0.9 Reaffirmed House Rajhans Nutriments Pvt Ltd ST - FC A4 4 Assigned Reliance Home Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Sagar International Documentary Foreign A4 120 Reaffirmed Bills Purchased (DFBP) Sagar International Foreign LC A4 30 Reaffirmed Sagar International Foreign BG A4 20 Reaffirmed Sagar International Derivate Exposure A4 10 Reaffirmed Saurashtra Infra And Power Pvt Non fund based Bk A4+ 39.2 Upgraded Ltd Fac from A4 (reduced from Rs. 4.00 crore) Seanto Minerals And Energy Ltd NFBL A4 30 Assigned Sonal Vyapar Ltd ST non-FB Fac A4+ 142.5 Assigned Teekay Marines Pvt Ltd FBL - Export Packing A4 100 Reaffirmed Credit (EPC)* * 100% one-way interchangeability from FBD to EPC limit Teekay Marines Pvt Ltd FBL - Foreign Bill A4 30 Reaffirmed Discounting (FBD)* * 100% one-way interchangeability from FBD to EPC limit Teekay Marines Pvt Ltd FBL - Standby Line of A4 15 Assigned Credit (SLC) Teekay Marines Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - Credit A4 3 Assigned Exposure Limit Wheels India Ltd ST - Non Fund based A1 1500 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Wheels India Ltd Fixed Deposit MA+ 1265 Reaffirmed Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aachi Masala Foods Pvt Ltd LT TL BBB 295 Reaffirmed Aachi Masala Foods Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BBB 1550 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 140.00 CR) Bhabani Offset Pvt Ltd TL D 20 Reaffirmed Bhabani Offset Pvt Ltd NFB D 91 Reaffirmed Bhagatpur Tea Co. Ltd TL D 10.6 Downgraded from B,and Then Reassigned to B Bhagatpur Tea Co. Ltd FBL D 54.4 Downgraded from B,and then reassigned to B Bharat Gluco Industries (P) FB Fac BB+ 70 Assigned Ltd Bharat Gluco Industries (P) Non-FB Fac BB+ 2.5 Assigned Ltd Bharat Gluco Industries (P) Unallocated (Proposed BB+ 2.5 Assigned Ltd Limits) Classic Auto Tubes Ltd TL A- 708.9 Reaffirmed (PY: 64.06 CR) Classic Auto Tubes Ltd LT FBL A- 62.5 Reaffirmed (PY:10.00 CR) Classic Auto Tubes Ltd LT Unallocated Limits A- 79.3 Reaffirmed (PY: 11.76 CR) Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases FB AND NFB BB / 1410.3 Suspended Ltd. A4 Galaxy Bearings Ltd CC* BB+ 140 Reaffirmed *Includes SLC limit of Rs. 1 crore Galaxy Bearings Ltd TL BB+ 47 Reaffirmed Ganapati Motors FBF BB- 210 Suspended Genus Electrotech Ltd TL BBB 156.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 24.0 crore) Genus Electrotech Ltd LT fund based credit BBB 788 Reaffirmed limits (enhanced from Rs 60.8 crore) Genus Electrotech Ltd LT non-fund based BBB 130 Reaffirmed credit limits Jaipur Integrated Texcraft TL BB 250 Reaffirmed Park Pvt Ltd Jayshree Die Castings Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 48.6 Suspended Jolly Silks Pvt Ltd FBL BBB 250 Reaffirmed Joyalukkas India Pvt Ltd TL A 750 Reaffirmed Joyalukkas India Pvt Ltd LT FBL A 8850 Reaffirmed Joyalukkas India Pvt Ltd Proposed A 500 Reaffirmed (Unallocated) Limits Kanishk Metalloys FBL BB- 85 Assigned L&T Sambalpur-Rourkela Tollway TL BBB 10164 Assigned Ltd Late Shri Vishnu Waman Thakur Long-TL BBB- 175 Assigned Charitable Trust Lekh Raj And Sons CC B+ 450 Assigned Maharaja Cotspin Ltd LT FB Fac BB 551 Assigned Maharaja Cotspin Ltd LT Non FB Fac BB 6 Assigned Maharaja Cotspin Ltd LT - Unallocated BB 98 Assigned Nandan Sales Corporation FBL BB- 75 Assigned Orient Packaging FBL - CC BB 60 Downgraded from BB+ Pearl Construction And TL B 150 Assigned Developers Pooja Castings Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 161.2 Suspended R.R. Business Pvt Ltd CC BB- 47.5 Assigned Rajhans Nutriments Pvt Ltd LT - TL/FCL Cum. B+ 415 Reaffirmed Buyers credit Rajhans Nutriments Pvt Ltd LT - CCs B+ 270 Assigned S&T Mining Company Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BBB+ 1905 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 195 crore) S&T Mining Company Pvt Ltd FBL - Cash Credit BBB+ 45 Assigned S&T Mining Company Pvt Ltd NFBL - Bk Guarantee BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Saurashtra Infra And Power Pvt CC Limits BB+ 40 Upgraded Ltd from BB- (enhanced from Rs. 2.00 crore) Saurashtra Infra And Power Pvt TL BB+ 196 Upgraded Ltd from BB- (reduced from Rs. 28.70 crore) Seanto Minerals And Energy Ltd FBL B 30 Assigned Seanto Minerals And Energy Ltd Proposed Unallocated B / 20 Assigned Fund Based/Non-Fund A4 Based Limits Shree Chhatrapati Shahu Milk LT- TL B 68.4 Reaffirmed And Agro Producer Co. Ltd Shree Chhatrapati Shahu Milk LT- CC B 30 Reaffirmed And Agro Producer Co. Ltd Sonal Vyapar Ltd TL facility BB+ 29.3 Assigned Sonal Vyapar Ltd LT FB Fac BB+ 92.5 Assigned Supreme Mobiles Ltd Bk lines BB- 85 Suspended Triton Maritime Pvt Ltd Long-TL BBB- 140 Upgraded from BB Wheels India Ltd TL A+ 1162.7 Upgraded from A Wheels India Ltd LT - Fund based A+ 2250 Upgraded from A Wheels India Ltd LT - Unallocated A+ 500 Upgraded from A Wheels India Ltd LT / ST Unallocated A+ / 302.9 Upgraded A1 from A / A1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.