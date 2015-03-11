Mar 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 10, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A One Ceramic Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based: BG A4 8.5 Suspended Esso Fab Tech Pvt Ltd Off-grid solar SP 4D Assigned projects Glaze Garments (India) Ltd ST non-fund based Bk A4 75 Suspended Fac Imcola (Exports) Ltd ST, Export Packing A1 300 Upgraded Credit (SO) from A2+(SO) Imcola (Exports) Ltd ST, NFBL* A1 847.8 Upgraded (SO) from A2+(SO) (enhanced from Rs. 79.78 Cr)*Fully interchangeable between fund based and non fund based K.K. Cotex Short tern Fund A4 400 Suspended Based: PCFC Neva Garments Ltd ST non-fund based Bk A3 33 Suspended Fac Precimeasure Controls Pvt Ltd NCE A3 1.9 Revised from A4+ Rinac India Ltd ST: NFBL A3 250 Assigned Sunwatt Soltech Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 40 Assigned Swadeshi Marketing Pvt Ltd Non FBL A4 115 Assigned Tata Realty And Infrastructure CP A1+ 8000 Assigned Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A One Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based: CC B+ 25 Suspended A One Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based: TL B+ 25.5 Suspended Ambesh Ginning And Oil LT Fund Based: CC B+ 65 Suspended Industries Amrapali Princely Estate Pvt. TL D 875 Revised from Ltd. B+ (Rs 100 crore earlier) Amrapali Princely Estate Pvt. Unallocated Limits D 625 Revised from Ltd. B+ (enhanced from Rs 50 crore) Chowgule Steamships Ltd FBL BB 20 Reaffirmed Chowgule Steamships Ltd Non-FBL BB 20 Reaffirmed Glaze Garments (India) Ltd LT fund based BB- 262.5 Suspended Iced Desserts & Food Parlours LT, FBL - CC BB- 100 Assigned (India) Pvt Ltd Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 B- 110.2 Assigned (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 BBB 892.2 Assigned (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional Ino Flex Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B 42.8 Assigned Ino Flex Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B 30 Assigned K.K. Cotex LT Fund Based: CC B+ 220 Suspended Kashi Jewellers Bk lines BBB- Withdrawn / A3 Kritika Vegetable Oils Pvt Ltd Bk Fac D 125 Suspended Neva Garments Ltd LT fund based BBB- 301.3 Suspended / A3 Neva Garments Ltd LT fund based BBB- 33 Suspended / A3 Precimeasure Controls Pvt Ltd CC BBB- 20 Revised from BB+ Precimeasure Controls Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 95 Revised from BB+ Rinac India Ltd LT: FBL - CC BBB- 100 Assigned S.K. Exports LT FBL (EPC/PCFC/SLC) BB- 136 Downgraded from BB S.K. Exports Un - tied Limits BB- 4 Downgraded from BB/ A4+ Siddheshwari Paper Udyog Ltd Bk limits BBB- 465.5 Suspended / A3 Sidharth Papers Ltd Bk limits BBB- 1218 Suspended / A3 Sunflag Filaments Ltd LT, FB Fac A(SO) 70 Upgraded from BBB+(SO) Sunflag Filaments Ltd Long-TL A(SO) 8 Upgraded from BBB+(SO) Sunflag Filaments Ltd LT, non FB Fac A(SO) 15 Upgraded from BBB+(SO) Sunwatt Soltech Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 12.5 Assigned Sunwatt Soltech Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB-/ 17.5 Assigned A4 Swadeshi Marketing Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 20 Assigned Tata Housing Development Co. NCD AA 7000 Reaffirmed Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)