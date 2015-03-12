Mar 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 11, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bata India Ltd CP A1+ 400 Reaffirmed Bhoomi Textiles LOC A4+ 5 Revised from A4 (Reduced from Rs. 1.00 crore) Essel Mining & Industries Ltd CP / ST Debt A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Essel Mining & Industries Ltd Fund Based Bk Limits A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Essel Mining & Industries Ltd Non Fund Based Bk A1+ 700 Reaffirmed Limits GIC Housing Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 200) GIC Housing Finance Ltd CP Programme A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Impact Safety Glass Works Pvt ST- Non - FB Fac A4 139.4 Reaffirmed Ltd Jonas Petro Products Pvt Ltd BG A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Jonas Petro Products Pvt Ltd LOC A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Kemco Corporation ST: Non-FBL - LOC A4 65 Reaffirmed facility Kemco Corporation ST: Non-FBL - BG A4 50 Reaffirmed facility* *Maximum permissible withdrawal limit for Cash Credit and Bank Guarantee facilities is Rs. 9.25 crore Manaksia Aluminium Co. Ltd CP * A1 300 Assigned * Total borrowing under CP and cash credit to be limited within the sanctioned cash credit limits or drawing power, whichever is lower on a standalone basis Manaksia Coated Metals & CP * A1 300 Assigned Industries Ltd * Total borrowing under CP and cash credit to be limited within the sanctioned cash credit limits or drawing power, whichever is lower on a standalone basis Manaksia Industries Ltd CP * A1 300 Assigned * Total borrowing under CP and cash credit to be limited within the sanctioned cash credit limits or drawing power, whichever is lower on a standalone basis Manaksia Steels Ltd CP * A1 300 Assigned * Total borrowing under CP and cash credit to be limited within the sanctioned cash credit limits or drawing power, whichever is lower on a standalone basis Raj Exports LOC A4+ 30 Revised from A4 (Increased from Rs. 1.00 crore) Raj Exports Forward Cover Limits A4+ 21.5 Revised from A4 (Increased from Rs. 1.30 crore) Roj Leather Exports Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Roj Leather Exports Pvt Ltd ST - Non FB Fac A4+ 13 Reaffirmed Roj Leather Exports Pvt Ltd ST - Proposed FB Fac A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Shaz Packaging Llp Credit Exposure Limit A4 1.5 Reaffirmed Vs Lignite Power Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A3 100 Reaffirmed Yantra Kaushalya Engineers Pvt ST - LOC A4 12.5 Suspended Ltd Yantra Kaushalya Engineers Pvt FUDBP A4 30 Suspended Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bata India Ltd Bk lines AA+ 560 Reaffirmed Bhatia Colonizers Pvt Ltd Fund based facility B+ 250 Assigned Bhoomi Textiles CC Limits BB+ 120 Revised from BB (Increased from Rs. 5.00 crore) Bhoomi Textiles TL BB+ 23.2 Revised from BB (Reduced from Rs. 4.46 crore) Ganesh Cotton Traders LT FBL B+ 55 Assigned Ganesh Cotton Traders LT Unallocated Limits B+ 45 Assigned GIC Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac AA+ 55000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 4,500) GIC Housing Finance Ltd NCD AA+ 5500 Reaffirmed IDBI Bank Ltd Additional Tier I AA- 20000 Assigned Bonds (Hyb) IDBI Bank Ltd Infrastructure Bonds AA+ 10000 Assigned Impact Safety Glass Works Pvt LT -FB Fac B 214 Reaffirmed Ltd Impact Safety Glass Works Pvt LT - TL B 7 Assigned Ltd Jonas Petro Products Pvt Ltd TL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Jonas Petro Products Pvt Ltd CC B+ 10 Reaffirmed Kemco Corporation LT: FBL - CC facility* BB- 50 Upgraded from B+ *Maximum permissible withdrawal limit for Cash Credit and Bank Guarantee facilities is Rs. 9.25 crore Ksk Mineral Resources Pvt Ltd fund based and BBB- 650 Reaffirmed unallocated limits (SO) Madhav Metcast Pvt Ltd CC B 20 Reaffirmed Madhav Metcast Pvt Ltd TL B 25 Reaffirmed Manaksia Aluminium Co. Ltd TL A 240 Assigned Manaksia Aluminium Co. Ltd FBL A / 450 Assigned A1 Manaksia Aluminium Co. Ltd NFBL A / 1110 Assigned A1 Manaksia Coated Metals & TL A 300 Assigned Industries Ltd Manaksia Coated Metals & FBL A / 500 Assigned Industries Ltd A1 Manaksia Coated Metals & NFBL A / 850 Assigned Industries Ltd A1 Manaksia Industries Ltd TL A 213.5 Assigned Manaksia Industries Ltd FBL A / 600 Assigned A1 Manaksia Industries Ltd NFBL A / 300 Assigned A1 Manaksia Steels Ltd TL A 150 Assigned Manaksia Steels Ltd FBL A / 500 Assigned A1 Manaksia Steels Ltd NFBL A / 1660 Assigned A1 Micon Valves (I) Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC D 30 Assigned Micon Valves (I) Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL D 54.1 Assigned Micon Valves (I) Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - LOC D 20 Assigned Micon Valves (I) Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - BG D 15 Assigned Micon Valves (I) Pvt Ltd Unallocated Amount D 0.9 Assigned Piramal Enterprises Ltd NCD (NCD) AA 5000 Assigned Poonam Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based B 100 Assigned Facility - CC Raj Exports CC Limits BB+ 280 Revised from BB (Increased from Rs. 18.00 crore) Raj Exports TL BB+ 79.3 Revised from BB (Increased from Rs. 4.94 crore) Shaz Packaging Llp CC Facility B 15 Reaffirmed Shaz Packaging Llp TL B 80 Reaffirmed Sn Nirman Infra Projects Pvt fund based and BBB- 434.1 Reaffirmed Ltd unallocated limits (SO) Sp Jammu Udhampur Highway Ltd NCDs AAA 26700 Assigned (SO) Sp Jammu Udhampur Highway Ltd Working Capital AAA 400 Assigned Limits (SO) Srinath Builders And Housing Fund Based - BB+ 100 Assigned Company Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan Srinath Builders And Housing Fund Based - CC BB+ 90 Assigned Company Pvt Ltd Srinath Builders And Housing Fund based - Standby BB+ 18 Assigned Company Pvt Ltd Line of Credit Srinath Builders And Housing Non Fund based - BG BB+ / 490 Assigned Company Pvt Ltd A4+ Srinath Builders And Housing Untied Limit BB+ / 2 Assigned Company Pvt Ltd A4+ Sundaram Finance Ltd NCD Programme AA+ 9250 Assigned Sundaram Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt AA+ 1000 Assigned Programme Tema India Ltd TL BBB- 43.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 7.87 crore) Tema India Ltd FBL * BBB- 632.7 Reaffirmed / Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 58.10 crore) * fund based limits include Rs. 4.50 crore of Working Capital Demand Loans (WCDL) Tema India Ltd Non-FBL BBB- 2589.7 Reaffirmed / / A3 Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 132.71 crore) Tema India Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB- 220 Reaffirmed / A3 (reduced from Rs. 56.32 crore) Ujwal Automotives Pvt Ltd LT, FBL BBB- 70 Assigned Ujwal Automotives Pvt Ltd LT, FBL BBB- 200 Outstanding Vs Lignite Power Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 851.6 Reaffirmed Vs Lignite Power Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 520 Reaffirmed Vs Lignite Power Pvt Ltd Unallocated BBB- 1885.9 Reaffirmed Yantra Kaushalya Engineers Pvt LT- CC Limit B- 5 Suspended Ltd Yantra Kaushalya Engineers Pvt LT - TL Limit B- 52.5 Suspended Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)