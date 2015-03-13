China Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday
* CNY official close 6.8965 per dollar, 0.5 pct softer vs US$ last 90 days
Mar 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 12, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bajaj Kagaj Ltd Non Fund based-LOC A4 12.5 Assigned Big Tiles BG A4 15 Reaffirmed GM Exports Non Fund Based - LOC A4 15 Reaffirmed Limits (reduced from Rs 2.50 crore) GM Exports Non Fund Based - BG A4 50 Reaffirmed Limits (enhanced from Rs 4.00 crore) Incap Contract Manufacturing ST - Fund Based A3+ 140 Assigned Services Pvt Ltd Payal Petropack Pvt Ltd NFBL-LOC A4 280 Reaffirmed Pioneer Globex Pvt. Ltd ST Fund Based-EPC* A4 250 Reaffirmed *Limits are interchangeable, overall limit not to exceed Rs.25.00crore. Pioneer Globex Pvt. Ltd ST Fund Based-FBP* A4 Reaffirmed *Limits are interchangeable, overall limit not to exceed Rs.25.00crore. R. Jaykumar & Co FBL (FCBD/PSDL) D 65 Revised from A4 Sakthi Spintex Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac D 26.5 Revised from A4 Texport Industries Pvt Ltd Fund Based Working A2 1508.9 Upgraded Capital Limits from A3+ (Increased from Rs 122.76 crore) Texport Industries Pvt Ltd NFBL A2 100 Upgraded from A3+ (Reduced from Rs 26.60 crore) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bajaj Kagaj Ltd Fund based- CC limit BB- 60 Assigned Bajaj Kagaj Ltd Fund based- TL BB- 21.9 Assigned Big Tiles CC B+ 60 Reaffirmed Big Tiles TL B+ 81.3 Reaffirmed C. S. Infraconstruction Ltd TL BB 50 Revised from BB- C. S. Infraconstruction Ltd FBL BB 50 Revised from BB- C. S. Infraconstruction Ltd Non-FBL BB 1000 Revised from BB- Cairn India Ltd Issuer rating IrAAA Notice of Withdrawal GM Exports Fund Based - CC Limits BB 60 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 2.00 crore) GM Exports Fund Based -Channel BB 180 Reaffirmed Financing Limits Graphic Era Educational Society LT fund based Bk Fac BBB- 1512.8 Reaffirmed (TL) ^ ^ Enhanced from Rs. 111 crore earlier Graphic Era Educational Society LT fund based Bk Fac BBB- 430 Reaffirmed (CC) ^^ ^^ Enhanced from Rs. 19 crore earlier Graphic Era Educational Society Proposed Bk Fac BBB- 57.2 Reaffirmed IFMR Capital Finance Pvt Ltd NCD A+ 1500 Assigned Incap Contract Manufacturing LT - Fund Based (CC) BBB 50 Upgraded Services Pvt Ltd from BBB- (reduced from Rs. 17 Cr) Incap Contract Manufacturing LT - Proposed BBB 10 Upgraded Services Pvt Ltd from BBB- (reduced from Rs. 3 Cr) Jaldhara Ginning Factory TL B 16.8 Assigned Kapoor Oil Industries Fund Based- TL B 14 Reaffirmed Kapoor Oil Industries Fund based- CC* B 60 Reaffirmed *Cash credit facility comprises of limits of Rs. 4.50 crore for cotton ginning & pressing unit and Rs. 1.50 crore for crushing unit NTPC Ltd Bonus Debentures AAA 10306.8305 Assigned Programme Payal Petropack Pvt Ltd FBL-CC B+ 80 Reaffirmed Sakthi Spintex Pvt Ltd LT - TL D 67.8 Revised from C (revised from Rs. 10.20 Cr) Sakthi Spintex Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac D 30 Revised from C Sakthi Spintex Pvt Ltd LT - Proposed Fac D 34.2 Revised from C Sunborne Energy Gujarat One TL BBB- 1420 Suspended Pvt Ltd Sunborne Energy Gujarat One Unallocated limits BBB- 80 Suspended Pvt Ltd Texport Industries Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 200 Upgraded from BBB (Reduced from Rs 31.53 crore) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
