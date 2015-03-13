Mar 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 12, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bajaj Kagaj Ltd Non Fund based-LOC A4 12.5 Assigned Big Tiles BG A4 15 Reaffirmed GM Exports Non Fund Based - LOC A4 15 Reaffirmed Limits (reduced from Rs 2.50 crore) GM Exports Non Fund Based - BG A4 50 Reaffirmed Limits (enhanced from Rs 4.00 crore) Incap Contract Manufacturing ST - Fund Based A3+ 140 Assigned Services Pvt Ltd Payal Petropack Pvt Ltd NFBL-LOC A4 280 Reaffirmed Pioneer Globex Pvt. Ltd ST Fund Based-EPC* A4 250 Reaffirmed *Limits are interchangeable, overall limit not to exceed Rs.25.00crore. Pioneer Globex Pvt. Ltd ST Fund Based-FBP* A4 Reaffirmed *Limits are interchangeable, overall limit not to exceed Rs.25.00crore. R. Jaykumar & Co FBL (FCBD/PSDL) D 65 Revised from A4 Sakthi Spintex Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac D 26.5 Revised from A4 Texport Industries Pvt Ltd Fund Based Working A2 1508.9 Upgraded Capital Limits from A3+ (Increased from Rs 122.76 crore) Texport Industries Pvt Ltd NFBL A2 100 Upgraded from A3+ (Reduced from Rs 26.60 crore) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bajaj Kagaj Ltd Fund based- CC limit BB- 60 Assigned Bajaj Kagaj Ltd Fund based- TL BB- 21.9 Assigned Big Tiles CC B+ 60 Reaffirmed Big Tiles TL B+ 81.3 Reaffirmed C. S. Infraconstruction Ltd TL BB 50 Revised from BB- C. S. Infraconstruction Ltd FBL BB 50 Revised from BB- C. S. Infraconstruction Ltd Non-FBL BB 1000 Revised from BB- Cairn India Ltd Issuer rating IrAAA Notice of Withdrawal GM Exports Fund Based - CC Limits BB 60 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 2.00 crore) GM Exports Fund Based -Channel BB 180 Reaffirmed Financing Limits Graphic Era Educational Society LT fund based Bk Fac BBB- 1512.8 Reaffirmed (TL) ^ ^ Enhanced from Rs. 111 crore earlier Graphic Era Educational Society LT fund based Bk Fac BBB- 430 Reaffirmed (CC) ^^ ^^ Enhanced from Rs. 19 crore earlier Graphic Era Educational Society Proposed Bk Fac BBB- 57.2 Reaffirmed IFMR Capital Finance Pvt Ltd NCD A+ 1500 Assigned Incap Contract Manufacturing LT - Fund Based (CC) BBB 50 Upgraded Services Pvt Ltd from BBB- (reduced from Rs. 17 Cr) Incap Contract Manufacturing LT - Proposed BBB 10 Upgraded Services Pvt Ltd from BBB- (reduced from Rs. 3 Cr) Jaldhara Ginning Factory TL B 16.8 Assigned Kapoor Oil Industries Fund Based- TL B 14 Reaffirmed Kapoor Oil Industries Fund based- CC* B 60 Reaffirmed *Cash credit facility comprises of limits of Rs. 4.50 crore for cotton ginning & pressing unit and Rs. 1.50 crore for crushing unit NTPC Ltd Bonus Debentures AAA 10306.8305 Assigned Programme Payal Petropack Pvt Ltd FBL-CC B+ 80 Reaffirmed Sakthi Spintex Pvt Ltd LT - TL D 67.8 Revised from C (revised from Rs. 10.20 Cr) Sakthi Spintex Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac D 30 Revised from C Sakthi Spintex Pvt Ltd LT - Proposed Fac D 34.2 Revised from C Sunborne Energy Gujarat One TL BBB- 1420 Suspended Pvt Ltd Sunborne Energy Gujarat One Unallocated limits BBB- 80 Suspended Pvt Ltd Texport Industries Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 200 Upgraded from BBB (Reduced from Rs 31.53 crore) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.