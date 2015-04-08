Apr 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 7, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dalmia Cement East Ltd CP A1+ 500 Assigned (Erstwhile Bokaro JP Cement Ltd) Dusad Electricals ST NFBL A4 20 Assigned Munjal Hospitality Pvt Ltd Bk Fac A3 250 Withdrawn Orissa Concrete & Allied Non-fund based Bk Fac A4 80 Suspended Industries Ltd. S P Developers And Decorators Non Fund based A4 31.8 Assigned Facility Spark Electrodes Pvt Ltd FBL- ST A4 20 ASsigned Vivekananda Paddy Flour Mills Non-Fund Based - BG A4 2.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akash Agro Industries Ltd CC Limits BB- 123.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.8.00 crore) Cauvery Iron And Steel (India) CC D 722.5 Revised from Ltd B (revised from Rs. 131.50 crore) Cauvery Iron And Steel (India) TL D 1875.5 Revised from Ltd B (revised from Rs.149.92 crore) Cauvery Iron And Steel (India) LOC D 425 Revised from Ltd B Cauvery Iron And Steel (India) Unallocated Limits D 477 Revised from Ltd B (revised from Rs. 26.08 crore) Dalmia Cement East Ltd TL A+ 150 ASsigned (Erstwhile Bokaro Jp Cement Ltd) (enhanced from Rs. 225.00 crores to Rs. 240.00 crores) Dalmia Cement East Ltd FB/NFB A+ / 1600 Assigned (Erstwhile Bokaro Jp Cement A1+ Ltd) Dusad Electricals LT FBL B+ 65 Assigned Dusad Electricals LT NFBL B+ 35 Assigned Eftec (India) Pvt Ltd LT/ST - Fund Based / 170 Reaffirmed Non Fund Based BBB+/ A2 Future Corporate Resources Ltd NCD programme BBB- 2500 Upgraded from BB+ Future Corporate Resources Ltd LTL BBB- 3500 Upgraded from BB+ Future Corporate Resources Ltd LT FBF BBB- 250 Upgraded from BB+ GEO Foundations & Structures LT, CC BB+ 50 Assigned Pvt. Ltd GEO Foundations & Structures LT, non-FB Fac BB+ 100 Assigned Pvt. Ltd Gokul Cotton Industries CC B 90 Reaffirmed Gokul Cotton Industries TL B 26.5 Reaffirmed Gokul Cotton Industries Unallocated Limits B 83.5 Reaffirmed Oriental Insurance Co. Ltd CPA iAAA - Reaffirmed Orissa Concrete & Allied FB Bk Fac BB- 105 Suspended Industries Ltd. S P Developers And Decorators Fund Based - B 27.5 Assigned optionally convertible debenture Facility S P Developers And Decorators Un-Allocated Facility B 0.7 Assigned Salig Ram Shiv Parshad TL BBB- 250 Upgraded from BB+ Spark Electrodes Pvt Ltd FBL- LT BB- 85 ASsigned Sunrise Hygiene Flours Pvt Ltd LT fund based - CC B 50 Reaffirmed Sunrise Hygiene Flours Pvt Ltd LT fund based- TL B 21.2 Reaffirmed Sunrise Hygiene Flours Pvt Ltd LT fund based- Pledge B 17.5 Reaffirmed facility under tie up with NBHC with NCMSL Vikas Cotex CC B 123.5 Reaffirmed Vikas Cotex TL B 23.5 Reaffirmed Vikas Cotex Unallocated Limits B 53 Reaffirmed Vivekananda Paddy Flour Mills Fund Based -TL B+ 24 Assigned Pvt Ltd Vivekananda Paddy Flour Mills Fund Based - CC B+ 50 Assigned Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.