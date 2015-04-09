Apr 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 8, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alpha Services BG A3 120 Reaffirmed Mahindra Intertrade Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A1+ 3725 Reaffirmed (Reduced to Rs. 370.0 crore) Rockman Industries Chennai Pvt Capex LOC A2 70 Reaffirmed Ltd Rockman Industries Chennai Pvt BG A2 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Salguti Industries Ltd Non-FBL, ST scale A4 37.6 Revised from D The Tata Power Co. Ltd ST Debt / CP Programme A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alpha Services CC Fac BBB- 180 Reaffirmed Alpha Services Unallocated BBB- 20 Reaffirmed ATC Logistics Pvt Ltd TL BB- 227.5 Reaffirmed ATC Logistics Pvt Ltd CC BB- 50 Reaffirmed Devang Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC B+ 30 Reaffirmed Devang Paper Mills Pvt Ltd TL B+ 59.3 Reaffirmed Durga Projects And LT-Proposed Limits BB 400 Assigned Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Mahindra Intertrade Ltd LT, FB Fac AA+ 275 Upgraded from BB (Increased to Rs. 30.0 crore) Merlin Projects Ltd CC BBB+ 100 Assigned Merlin Projects Ltd TL BBB+ 400 Assigned Neotech Education Foundation TL D 182.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 12.22 crore) Rockman Industries Chennai Pvt TL BBB 229.9 Reaffirmed Ltd Rockman Industries Chennai Pvt CC BBB 150 Reaffirmed Ltd Salguti Industries Ltd FBL B- 503.7 Revised from D Salguti Industries Ltd Non-FBL, LT scale B- 1.5 Revised from D Salguti Industries Ltd Unallocated Limits B- 7.2 Revised from D Sri Laxmi Revanth Rice FBL - TL B- 18.6 Reaffirmed Industries Sri Laxmi Revanth Rice FBL - CC B- 32.5 Reaffirmed Industries Sri Laxmi Revanth Rice Unallocated B- 12.4 Reaffirmed Industries Subhamasthu Shopping Mall FBL - TL B+ 45 Upgraded from B Subhamasthu Shopping Mall FBL - CC B+ 20 Upgraded from B The Tata Power Co. Ltd NCD Programme AA 41000 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd TL AA 13400 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)