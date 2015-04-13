Apr 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 10, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABM Telemobiles India Pvt Ltd NFBL A4+ 270 Reaffirmed Airports Authority Of India CP A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed (AAI) Ammen Mills ST: Non-FB Fac A4 35 Assigned Challa Infra Projects Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 20 Assigned Chawla Sons FBL - Buyers Credit A4 Reaffirmed (sublimit of CC) Chawla Sons NFBL - LOC (sublimit A4 Reaffirmed of CC) Darpan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- BG A4 30 Reaffirmed Exide Industries Ltd CP A1+ 500 Reaffirmed G Khanna & Company ST Limits A4+ 135 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs 7.00 crore Gayathri Exports ST FBL A4 200 Reaffirmed Jayashree Polymers Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based (LC) A3 Reaffirmed Karur Vysya Bank CDs programme A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed Kataria Automobiles Pvt Ltd BG A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Life Care Education Society ST FBL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Metal Alloys Corporation LC/BG A4 50* Reaffirmed *FLG (Buyers Credit) of Rs. 3.00 crore is a sub limit Mohani Tea Leaves Pvt Ltd ST Non-Fund based Bk A2+ 50 Assigned Fac Sathyam Steel Roof Structures Fund based Bk facility A4 100 Assigned Ltd Shrinath Cotton Co. NFBL A4 7.5 Assigned Sri Lakshmi Srinivasa Raw & NFBL A4 0.1 Reaffirmed Boiled Rice Mill Taegutec India Pvt Ltd ST: FB Fac# A1+ Reaffirmed # Interchangeable Wonder Construction Non Fund Based A4 Reaffirmed (sublimit of CC ) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABM Telemobiles India Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 1300 Revised from BB Airports Authority Of India LT Debt / Bonds AAA 26500 Reaffirmed (AAI) Airports Authority Of India Bk lines AAA 5000 Reaffirmed (AAI) /A1+ Ammen Mills LT: FB Fac B 90 Assigned Asoke Timber Co. FBL B+ 52.5 Assigned Asoke Timber Co. Non FBL B+ 7.5 Assigned Asoke Timber Co. Unallocated B+ /A4 15 Assigned Bajrang Steel Sales Corporation FBL BB- 169 Reaffirmed BOI AXA Investment Managers BOI AXA Capital AAA Conditional Pvt Ltd Protection Oriented mfs (SO) Fund - Series 4 Challa Infra Projects Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 80 Assigned Challa Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+ /A4 20 Assigned Chawla Sons FBL - CC B 70 Downgraded from B+ Darpan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Fund Based- Overdraft B+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Dolphin Foods India Ltd FBL BB 76.6 Reaffirmed Dolphin Foods India Ltd Unallocated BB 33.4 Reaffirmed Exide Industries Ltd FBL AAA 3000 Reaffirmed Exide Industries Ltd NFBL AAA 7000 Reaffirmed Fedora Sea Foods Pvt. Ltd. LT FBL B+ 100 Assigned G Khanna & Company LT Limits BB 15 Reaffirmed Gayathri Exports LT FBL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Geeta Educational Trust TL BB- 39 Reaffirmed Geeta Educational Trust CC BB- 77.5 Reaffirmed Geeta Educational Trust Unallocated - LT BB- 33.5 Reaffirmed GMR Chhattisgarh Energy Ltd TL D 77170 Revised from BB+ GMR Kamalanga Energy Ltd Bk Fac D 38550 Revised from BB Jayashree Polymers Pvt Ltd LT FBL (CC) BBB- 300 Reaffirmed increased from Rs. 27.25 crore Jayashree Polymers Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed reduced from Rs. 17.75 crore Karur Vysya Bank Lower Tier II Bonds A+ 3000 Reaffirmed Programme Kataria Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC BB+ 1350 Reaffirmed Kataria Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 108.4 Reaffirmed Kaveri Cotex Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC B 140 Reaffirmed Kaveri Cotex Pvt Ltd Fund Based- TL B 7.5 Reaffirmed Life Care Education Society LT FBL BB+ 171 Reaffirmed Life Care Education Society LT - Unallocated BB+ 9 Reaffirmed Maharashtra Academy Of TL A 800 Reaffirmed Engineering And Educational Research reduced from Rs. 90.0 crore Maharashtra Academy Of LT, FB Fac (Overdraft) A 650 Reaffirmed Engineering And Educational Research enhanced from Rs. 55.0 crore Metal Alloys Corporation CC BB- 120^ enhanced from Rs.9.00 Crore ^ EPC of Rs. 6.50 crore is a sub limit Mohani Tea Leaves Pvt Ltd LT Fund based Bk Fac A- 350 Assigned Mrn Industries LT scale-CC BB- 140 Suspension revoked North Malabar Educational And TL Fac D 74.3 Assigned Charitable Trust North Malabar Educational And FB Fac D 5 Assigned Charitable Trust Padmashree Inc. LT; Proposed FBL B 125 Assigned Radhe Cotton And Oil Industries LT fund based-CC B 50 Reaffirmed Radhe Cotton And Oil Industries LT fund based- TL B 13 Reaffirmed Sahu Hydro Power Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B+ 184.5 Reaffirmed Sathyam Steel Roof Structures Non-Fund based Bk A Assigned Ltd (sub-limit) Fac Sathyam Steel Roof Structures Proposed TL facility B- 60 Assigned Ltd Sathyam Steel Roof Structures Proposed Fund based B- /A4 40 Assigned Ltd Bk facility Shrinath Cotton Co. FBL B 50 Reaffirmed enhanced from 3.50 CR Shrinath Cotton Co. FBL B 12.1 Reaffirmed Sri Lakshmi Srinivasa Raw & FBL B+ 92.9 Reaffirmed Boiled Rice Mill Sri Lakshmi Srinivasa Raw & Unallocated limits B+ /A4 57 Reaffirmed Boiled Rice Mill Sri Radha Krishna Rice FBL B+ 115 Reaffirmed Industries Sri Radha Krishna Rice Unallocated limits B+ 35 Reaffirmed Industries Taegutec India Pvt Ltd LT: FB Fac# AA- 300 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs.20.0 crore; # Interchangeable Vaibhav Laxmi Tex Pvt Ltd Fund based - CC B+ 40 Assigned Vaibhav Laxmi Tex Pvt Ltd Fund based - TL B+ 50 Assigned Vikas Krishi Sewa Kendra LT FB Bk Fac B+ 60 Assigned Vikas Krishi Sewa Kendra LT FB Bk Fac B+ 60 Assigned Wonder Construction Fund based - CC B- 100 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 