Apr 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 13, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Dakshin Gujarat Vij Co. Ltd ST Non-FBL A1+ 230 Upgraded
from A1
Dharampal Satyapal Ltd ST FBL A1 250 Reaffirmed
Dharampal Satyapal Ltd ST NFBL A1 250 Reaffirmed
Gujarat State Electricity ST Fund based and A1+ 30221.5 Upgraded
Corporation Ltd Non-FBL from A1
enhanced from Rs. 1042.15 crores
Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd ST Non-FBL A1+ 2820 Upgraded
from A1
enhanced from Rs 2355 crore
Green Village Agros Pvt Ltd ST FBL D 140 downgraded
from A4
Hyacinth Hotels Pvt Ltd Non-FB Bk Fac A2 0.7 Reaffirmed
(SO)
Jayant Snacks & Beverages Pvt BG A4 11 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Jayshree Builders ST-Non fund A4 38 Assigned
based-Stand By LOC
(SBLC)
Madhya Gujarat Vij Co. Ltd ST Non-FBL A1+ 240 Upgraded
from A1
Maxworth Plywood Pvt. Ltd. ST Non-FBL A4 25 Assigned
Nisiki India Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4 60 Reaffirmed
enhanced from Rs 4 crore
Seeds And Grains India Pvt Ltd ST FB Limits A4 440 Reaffirmed
enhanced from Rs 23 Crore
Seeds And Grains India Pvt Ltd ST Non FB Limits A4 50 Reaffirmed
enhanced from Rs 2 Crore
Ski Carbon Black (India) Pvt CP programme A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed
Ltd
T V Sundram Iyengar & Sons Pvt ST: Non-FB Fac A1+ 900 Reaffirmed
Ltd
T V Sundram Iyengar & Sons Pvt ST: CP A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Ltd
The Mithra Agencies (Hyderabad) ST FBL A4+ 215 Reaffirmed
increased from Rs 19.50 crore
Toyop Relief Pvt Ltd FBL (EPC/PCFC/FBP) A4 100 Reaffirmed
Toyop Relief Pvt Ltd Non-FBL (LOC) A4 100 Reaffirmed
Uttar Gujarat Vij Co. Ltd ST Non-FBL A1+ 940 Upgraded
from A1
Vaibhav Gems ST FBL A4 60 Suspension
revoked
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
T V Sundram Iyengar & Sons Pvt Medium term: Fixed MAA+ 169.5 Withdrawn
Ltd deposits
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aadhaar Seeds Pvt. Ltd. LT FBL BB- 57.9 Reaffirmed
Revised from 4.60 CR
Aadhaar Seeds Pvt. Ltd. Long/ST Unallocated BB-/ 12.1 Reaffirmed
Limits A4
Revised from 2.40 CR
Canary Hotels Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed
(SO)
Dakshin Gujarat Vij Co. Ltd LT Fund Based - TL A+ 930 Upgraded
from A
reduced from Rs 109 crore
Dakshin Gujarat Vij Co. Ltd LT Fund Based - CC A+ 5250 Upgraded
from A
enhanced from Rs 425 crore
Dakshin Gujarat Vij Co. Ltd LT NFBL A+ 740 Upgraded
from A
Dharampal Satyapal Ltd LT FBL* A+ 7500 Reaffirmed
*includes unallocated amount of Rs 246.50 crore (previously Rs 69.62 crore)
Dharampal Satyapal Ltd LT NFBL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Dharampal Satyapal Ltd Non-Convertible A+ 500 Reaffirmed
Debentur
Foundation Engineering Company LT Fund Based BB 60.9 Reaffirmed
(TL/optionally
convertible debenture)
reduced from Rs. 13.52 crore
Foundation Engineering Company LT Non-Fund Based BB 10 Reaffirmed
(BG)
Girijashankar Cotton Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 70 Reaffirmed
Girijashankar Cotton Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limit B+ 10 Reaffirmed
Green Village Agros Pvt Ltd LT FBL D 40 downgraded
from
BB-
Gujarat State Electricity LT FBL A+ 4990 Upgraded
Corporation Ltd from A
enhanced from Rs. 399 crores
Gujarat State Electricity LT Loans A+ 79469.5 Upgraded
Corporation Ltd from A
enhanced from Rs. 6194.65 crores)
Gujarat State Electricity LT Non-FBL A+ 5260 Upgraded
Corporation Ltd from A
Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd LT Fund Based - CC A+ 2260 Upgraded
from A
enhanced from Rs 176 crore
Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd LT Fund Based - TL A+ 6850 Upgraded
from A
enhanced from Rs 300 crore
Hyacinth Hotels Pvt Ltd Proposed Bk Fac BBB+ 169.5 Reaffirmed
(SO)/ A2
(SO)
Hyacinth Hotels Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac BBB+ 859.8 Reaffirmed
(SO)
Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 BBB 328.8 Conditional
(SO) rating
Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 C+ 13.7 Conditional
(SO) rating
Jayant Snacks & Beverages Pvt TL BB- 173.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Jayant Snacks & Beverages Pvt CC BB- 40 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Jayant Snacks & Beverages Pvt Credit Exposure Limit BB- 2.6 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Jayshree Builders LT-FBL - TL B+ 300 Assigned
Jayshree Builders Unallocated Limits* B+/ A4 412 Assigned
*Unallocated limits rated on both long term and short term scale
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd FB Bk Fac - TL BBB+ 1002 Reaffirmed
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd Proposed Bk Fac BBB+ 52.8 Reaffirmed
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd Fund based Bk Fac - BBB+ 280 Reaffirmed
Working Capital / A2
Madhya Gujarat Vij Co. Ltd LT Fund Based - TL A+ 1466 Upgraded
from A
reduced from Rs 111 Crore
Madhya Gujarat Vij Co. Ltd LT Fund Based - CC A+ 3000 Upgraded
from A
enhanced from Rs 250 Crore
Madhya Gujarat Vij Co. Ltd LT NFBL A+ 670 Upgraded
from A
Mahesh Ginning Pvt Ltd FBL-CC Limit B+ 35 Reaffirmed
Mahesh Ginning Pvt Ltd FBL-TL B+ 17.5 Reaffirmed
Maxworth Plywood Pvt. Ltd. LT FBL B+ 27.5 Assigned
Maxworth Plywood Pvt. Ltd. Long/ST Unallocated B+/ A4 7.5 Assigned
Limits
Mrf Ltd NCD AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Mrf Ltd NCD - Proposed AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Nisiki India Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 90 Reaffirmed
enhanced from Rs 5.50 crore
Nisiki India Pvt Ltd Proposed limits BB-/ Withdrawn
A4
Seeds And Grains India Pvt Ltd TL BB- 70 Reaffirmed
enhanced from Rs 4.64 Crore
Shree Ji Cotfab Ltd Fund based- CC limit B+ 70 Assigned
Shree Ji Cotfab Ltd Fund B+ 80 Assigned
based-Unallocated
Shreepati Castle LT, FB limits - TL D 500 Reaffirmed
revised from BB-
Sireesh Auto Pvt Ltd Fund Based Facility BB- 180 Reaffirmed
Ski Carbon Black (India) Pvt NCD programme A+ 2000 Upgraded to
Ltd AA-
Ski Carbon Black (India) Pvt LT, TL A+ 3500 Upgraded to
Ltd AA-
Ski Carbon Black (India) Pvt LT/ ST, FB Fac A+ 8000 Upgraded to
Ltd AA-
Ski Carbon Black (India) Pvt LT/ ST, non-FB Fac A+ 6000 Upgraded to
Ltd AA-
Sri Venkata Vigneswara Rice FBL B+ 89.6 Reaffirmed
Industries
Enhanced from Rs. 8.34 crore
Sri Venkata Vigneswara Rice Unallocated limits B+/ A4 0.4 Reaffirmed
Industries
Reduced from Rs. 0.66 crore
Sri Venkateswara Constructions FBL B 80 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Sri Venkateswara Constructions NFBL B 21.6 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Sukhsagar Complexes Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac BBB+ 450 Reaffirmed
(SO)
Suyash Auto Press Components & LT, FBL -TL BB 55 Revised from
Assemblys Pvt Ltd BB+
Suyash Auto Press Components & LT, FBL - CC BB 30 Revised from
Assemblys Pvt Ltd BB+
T V Sundram Iyengar & Sons Pvt LT: TL AA 1800 Reaffirmed
Ltd
T V Sundram Iyengar & Sons Pvt Long / ST: FB Fac AA 5000 Reaffirmed
Ltd
The Aggarwal Iron & Steel FBL D 250 Suspended
Company
The Associated Auto Parts Ltd Fund Based - CC A+ 60 Reaffirmed
Limits
The Mithra Agencies (Hyderabad) TL BB 56.7 Reaffirmed
increased from Rs 4.75 crore
The Mithra Agencies (Hyderabad) CC BB 100 Reaffirmed
reduced from Rs 16.00 crore
The Mithra Agencies (Hyderabad) Unallocated Limits BB/ 30.8 Reaffirmed
A4+
Toyop Relief Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) B- 50 Reaffirmed
Toyop Relief Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B- 75 Reaffirmed
Uttar Gujarat Vij Co. Ltd LT Fund Based - TL A+ 150 Upgraded
from A
Uttar Gujarat Vij Co. Ltd LT Fund Based - CC A+ 2500 Upgraded
from A
Uttar Gujarat Vij Co. Ltd LT NFBL A+ 1100 Upgraded
from A
Value Added Fashion Fabrics FBL BB-/ 250 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd A4
Value Added Fashion Fabrics Proposed limits BB-/ 50 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd A4
