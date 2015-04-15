(Repeating to add additional ratings) Apr 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 13, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dakshin Gujarat Vij Co. Ltd ST Non-FBL A1+ 230 Upgraded from A1 Dharampal Satyapal Ltd ST FBL A1 250 Reaffirmed Dharampal Satyapal Ltd ST NFBL A1 250 Reaffirmed Gujarat State Electricity ST Fund based and A1+ 30221.5 Upgraded Corporation Ltd Non-FBL from A1 enhanced from Rs. 1042.15 crores Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd ST Non-FBL A1+ 2820 Upgraded from A1 enhanced from Rs 2355 crore Green Village Agros Pvt Ltd ST FBL D 140 downgraded from A4 Hyacinth Hotels Pvt Ltd Non-FB Bk Fac A2 0.7 Reaffirmed (SO) Jayant Snacks & Beverages Pvt BG A4 11 Reaffirmed Ltd Jayshree Builders ST-Non fund A4 38 Assigned based-Stand By LOC (SBLC) Madhya Gujarat Vij Co. Ltd ST Non-FBL A1+ 240 Upgraded from A1 Maxworth Plywood Pvt. Ltd. ST Non-FBL A4 25 Assigned Nisiki India Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4 60 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs 4 crore Seeds And Grains India Pvt Ltd ST FB Limits A4 440 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs 23 Crore Seeds And Grains India Pvt Ltd ST Non FB Limits A4 50 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs 2 Crore Ski Carbon Black (India) Pvt CP programme A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Ltd T V Sundram Iyengar & Sons Pvt ST: Non-FB Fac A1+ 900 Reaffirmed Ltd T V Sundram Iyengar & Sons Pvt ST: CP A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Ltd The Mithra Agencies (Hyderabad) ST FBL A4+ 215 Reaffirmed increased from Rs 19.50 crore Toyop Relief Pvt Ltd FBL (EPC/PCFC/FBP) A4 100 Reaffirmed Toyop Relief Pvt Ltd Non-FBL (LOC) A4 100 Reaffirmed Uttar Gujarat Vij Co. Ltd ST Non-FBL A1+ 940 Upgraded from A1 Vaibhav Gems ST FBL A4 60 Suspension revoked MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- T V Sundram Iyengar & Sons Pvt Medium term: Fixed MAA+ 169.5 Withdrawn Ltd deposits LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aadhaar Seeds Pvt. Ltd. LT FBL BB- 57.9 Reaffirmed Revised from 4.60 CR Aadhaar Seeds Pvt. Ltd. Long/ST Unallocated BB-/ 12.1 Reaffirmed Limits A4 Revised from 2.40 CR Canary Hotels Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed (SO) Dakshin Gujarat Vij Co. Ltd LT Fund Based - TL A+ 930 Upgraded from A reduced from Rs 109 crore Dakshin Gujarat Vij Co. Ltd LT Fund Based - CC A+ 5250 Upgraded from A enhanced from Rs 425 crore Dakshin Gujarat Vij Co. Ltd LT NFBL A+ 740 Upgraded from A Dharampal Satyapal Ltd LT FBL* A+ 7500 Reaffirmed *includes unallocated amount of Rs 246.50 crore (previously Rs 69.62 crore) Dharampal Satyapal Ltd LT NFBL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed Dharampal Satyapal Ltd Non-Convertible A+ 500 Reaffirmed Debentur Foundation Engineering Company LT Fund Based BB 60.9 Reaffirmed (TL/optionally convertible debenture) reduced from Rs. 13.52 crore Foundation Engineering Company LT Non-Fund Based BB 10 Reaffirmed (BG) Girijashankar Cotton Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Girijashankar Cotton Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limit B+ 10 Reaffirmed Green Village Agros Pvt Ltd LT FBL D 40 downgraded from BB- Gujarat State Electricity LT FBL A+ 4990 Upgraded Corporation Ltd from A enhanced from Rs. 399 crores Gujarat State Electricity LT Loans A+ 79469.5 Upgraded Corporation Ltd from A enhanced from Rs. 6194.65 crores) Gujarat State Electricity LT Non-FBL A+ 5260 Upgraded Corporation Ltd from A Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd LT Fund Based - CC A+ 2260 Upgraded from A enhanced from Rs 176 crore Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd LT Fund Based - TL A+ 6850 Upgraded from A enhanced from Rs 300 crore Hyacinth Hotels Pvt Ltd Proposed Bk Fac BBB+ 169.5 Reaffirmed (SO)/ A2 (SO) Hyacinth Hotels Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac BBB+ 859.8 Reaffirmed (SO) Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 BBB 328.8 Conditional (SO) rating Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 C+ 13.7 Conditional (SO) rating Jayant Snacks & Beverages Pvt TL BB- 173.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Jayant Snacks & Beverages Pvt CC BB- 40 Reaffirmed Ltd Jayant Snacks & Beverages Pvt Credit Exposure Limit BB- 2.6 Reaffirmed Ltd Jayshree Builders LT-FBL - TL B+ 300 Assigned Jayshree Builders Unallocated Limits* B+/ A4 412 Assigned *Unallocated limits rated on both long term and short term scale Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd FB Bk Fac - TL BBB+ 1002 Reaffirmed Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd Proposed Bk Fac BBB+ 52.8 Reaffirmed Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd Fund based Bk Fac - BBB+ 280 Reaffirmed Working Capital / A2 Madhya Gujarat Vij Co. Ltd LT Fund Based - TL A+ 1466 Upgraded from A reduced from Rs 111 Crore Madhya Gujarat Vij Co. Ltd LT Fund Based - CC A+ 3000 Upgraded from A enhanced from Rs 250 Crore Madhya Gujarat Vij Co. Ltd LT NFBL A+ 670 Upgraded from A Mahesh Ginning Pvt Ltd FBL-CC Limit B+ 35 Reaffirmed Mahesh Ginning Pvt Ltd FBL-TL B+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Maxworth Plywood Pvt. Ltd. LT FBL B+ 27.5 Assigned Maxworth Plywood Pvt. Ltd. Long/ST Unallocated B+/ A4 7.5 Assigned Limits Mrf Ltd NCD AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Mrf Ltd NCD - Proposed AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Nisiki India Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 90 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs 5.50 crore Nisiki India Pvt Ltd Proposed limits BB-/ Withdrawn A4 Seeds And Grains India Pvt Ltd TL BB- 70 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs 4.64 Crore Shree Ji Cotfab Ltd Fund based- CC limit B+ 70 Assigned Shree Ji Cotfab Ltd Fund B+ 80 Assigned based-Unallocated Shreepati Castle LT, FB limits - TL D 500 Reaffirmed revised from BB- Sireesh Auto Pvt Ltd Fund Based Facility BB- 180 Reaffirmed Ski Carbon Black (India) Pvt NCD programme A+ 2000 Upgraded to Ltd AA- Ski Carbon Black (India) Pvt LT, TL A+ 3500 Upgraded to Ltd AA- Ski Carbon Black (India) Pvt LT/ ST, FB Fac A+ 8000 Upgraded to Ltd AA- Ski Carbon Black (India) Pvt LT/ ST, non-FB Fac A+ 6000 Upgraded to Ltd AA- Sri Venkata Vigneswara Rice FBL B+ 89.6 Reaffirmed Industries Enhanced from Rs. 8.34 crore Sri Venkata Vigneswara Rice Unallocated limits B+/ A4 0.4 Reaffirmed Industries Reduced from Rs. 0.66 crore Sri Venkateswara Constructions FBL B 80 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sri Venkateswara Constructions NFBL B 21.6 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sukhsagar Complexes Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac BBB+ 450 Reaffirmed (SO) Suyash Auto Press Components & LT, FBL -TL BB 55 Revised from Assemblys Pvt Ltd BB+ Suyash Auto Press Components & LT, FBL - CC BB 30 Revised from Assemblys Pvt Ltd BB+ T V Sundram Iyengar & Sons Pvt LT: TL AA 1800 Reaffirmed Ltd T V Sundram Iyengar & Sons Pvt Long / ST: FB Fac AA 5000 Reaffirmed Ltd The Aggarwal Iron & Steel FBL D 250 Suspended Company The Associated Auto Parts Ltd Fund Based - CC A+ 60 Reaffirmed Limits The Mithra Agencies (Hyderabad) TL BB 56.7 Reaffirmed increased from Rs 4.75 crore The Mithra Agencies (Hyderabad) CC BB 100 Reaffirmed reduced from Rs 16.00 crore The Mithra Agencies (Hyderabad) Unallocated Limits BB/ 30.8 Reaffirmed A4+ Toyop Relief Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) B- 50 Reaffirmed Toyop Relief Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B- 75 Reaffirmed Uttar Gujarat Vij Co. Ltd LT Fund Based - TL A+ 150 Upgraded from A Uttar Gujarat Vij Co. Ltd LT Fund Based - CC A+ 2500 Upgraded from A Uttar Gujarat Vij Co. Ltd LT NFBL A+ 1100 Upgraded from A Value Added Fashion Fabrics FBL BB-/ 250 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd A4 Value Added Fashion Fabrics Proposed limits BB-/ 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)