Apr 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 15, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Ports And Special CP Programme A1+ 37000 Assigned Economic Zone Ltd (enhanced from Rs 1200 crore) Adhunik Cement Ltd NFBL A1(SO) 450 Upgraded from A2+(SO) Infrastructure Leasing & ST Debt Programme A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Financial Services Ltd PTC India Financial Services ST Bk lines A1+ 4250 reassigned Ltd Union Bank Of India CDs Programme A1+ 70000 Withdrawn LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adhunik Cement Ltd TL A(SO) 5490 Upgraded from A-(SO) Adhunik Cement Ltd FBL A(SO) 820 Upgraded from A-(SO) Bajaj Finance Ltd NCD AA+ 10000 Assigned Infrastructure Leasing & NCD programme AAA 10000 Assigned Financial Services Ltd Infrastructure Leasing & NCD programme AAA 24750 Reaffirmed Financial Services Ltd (reduced from 2,625) Mistry Construction Company FBL D 490 Revised from Pvt Ltd B- Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCD programme BBB+ 20 Assigned programme Union Bank Of India Basel II compliant AA 4000 Reaffirmed Innovative Perpetual Debt Instruments Union Bank Of India Lower Tier II Bonds AA+ 8000 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)