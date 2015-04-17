Apr 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 16, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- BMM Ispat Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 3100 Reaffirmed BMM Ispat Ltd Proposed non-fund A4+ 150 Reaffirmed based facility Cawasji Behramji Catering Short - term, non A3 10 Reaffirmed Service Pvt Ltd Fund based Fac Dodla Dairy Ltd ST FBF A2+ 300 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 20 CRearlier) Supreme Heatreaters Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- LOC A4 215 ASsigned Supreme Heatreaters Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- BG A4 1 ASsigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bright Brothers Ltd. Medium Term Fixed MB+ 18.6 Assigned Deposits Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- BMM Ispat Ltd TL Fac BB+ 26215.2 Upgraded from BB (revised from 2821.43 CR) BMM Ispat Ltd Proposed Corporate BB+ 750 Upgraded loan facility from BB BMM Ispat Ltd FB Fac BB+ 1700 Upgraded from BB (revised from 350.00 CR) Cawasji Behramji Catering LT, FB Fac BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Service Pvt Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 12.0 crore) CEE Dee Vacuum Equipment Pvt CC BB 90 Affirmed Ltd CEE Dee Vacuum Equipment Pvt TL BB 55 Assigned Ltd CEE Dee Vacuum Equipment Pvt LOC* BB / 50 Reaffirmed Ltd A4 * The non fund based limits are rated on both the scales and will attract a particular rating as per the tenure of usage. The total utilization should not exceed Rs. 20.00 Crore at any time. CEE Dee Vacuum Equipment Pvt BG* BB / 150 Reaffirmed Ltd A4 (Enhanced from Rs. 10.00 crore) * The non fund based limits are rated on both the scales and will attract a particular rating as per the tenure of usage. The total utilization should not exceed Rs. 20.00 Crore at any time. Cinnic Fashions India Pvt Ltd LT FB limits B 200 Assigned Dodla Dairy Ltd TL A- 850 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 20 CRearlier) Dodla Dairy Ltd CC* A- / 725 Reaffirmed A2+ (enhanced from 45 CRearlier) *Cash credit interchangeable with short term loans . Edelweiss Finance & Principal Protected PP-MLD 5000 Assigned Investments Ltd Market Linked AA Debenture Programme NSL Renewable Power Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 3485 Assigned NSL Renewable Power Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB- 15 Assigned SBK Properties Pvt Ltd NCD'S A+(SO) 500 Assigned SBK Properties Pvt Ltd NCD'S A+(SO) 300 Assigned SRI Savitr Solar Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 27.5 Assigned SRI Savitr Solar Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB- / 92.5 Assigned A4 Supreme Heatreaters Pvt Ltd Fund Based-TL B+ 24 ASsigned Supreme Heatreaters Pvt Ltd Fund Based-CC B+ 160 ASsigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)