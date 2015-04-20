Apr 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 17, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Action Industrial Corporation Non-FB limits A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Bharat Mines And Minerals Non-fund based A4+ @ 84.4 facility (revised from Rs 15.00 Cr) Euro Forge Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Hero Corporate Service Pvt Ltd ST Loans A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Hero Corporate Service Pvt Ltd ST Unallocated Limits A1+ 360 Reaffirmed HMC MM Auto Ltd LOC A1+ 75 Assigned Krrish Rice Mills Pvt Ltd standby line of credit A4 6 Suspended Mahan Plastics Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Micro Industrial Corporation Non-FB limits A3 135.1 Reaffirmed Nice Sesame Agro Industries BG A4 0.4 Assigned Sanchit Polymers Non-FB limits A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Shree Durga Syntex Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based A4+ 30 Suspended facility LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Action Industrial Corporation TL BB+ 17.8 Reaffirmed Action Industrial Corporation FB limits BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Captain Ramesh Rice Mills Pvt TL B 25 Suspended Ltd Captain Ramesh Rice Mills Pvt Fund based working B 25 Suspended Ltd capital facility Dedicated Freight Corridor Special purpose AAA Reassigned Corporation Of India Ltd vehicle Dev Rubber Factory Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB-/ 62.8 Suspended A4 Euro Forge Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Euro Forge Pvt Ltd FB limits BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Euro Forge Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB+ 13.1 Reaffirmed Gourav Suitings Pvt Ltd Fund based- CC limit B+ 50 Assigned Gourav Suitings Pvt Ltd Fund based-TL B+ 38 Assigned Hero Corporate Service Pvt Ltd LT FBL A+ 40 Reaffirmed Hero Corporate Service Pvt Ltd LT NFBL (Sub-Limit of A+ Reaffirmed FBL) HMC MM Auto Ltd TL AA 200 Assigned HMC MM Auto Ltd Overdraft AA 75 Assigned HMC MM Auto Ltd LT/ST unallocated AA / 50 Assigned A1+ IFMR Capital Mosec Atlas 2014 PTC Series A2 B- 13.9 Assigned (SO) IFMR Capital Mosec Atlas 2014 PTC Series A1 BBB+ 263.8 Assigned (SO) Issar Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd. LT FBL B 163.5 Revised from B+ (revised from Rs 20.50 Cr) Issar Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd. LT FBL B 86.5 Revised from B+ (revised from Rs 4.50 Cr) Kamarajar Port Ltd LT, TFBs AA 5000 Reaffirmed Kishan Gum Industries CC B 45 Assigned Kishan Gum Industries TL B 14.4 Assigned Krrish Rice Mills Pvt Ltd TL BB- 30 Suspended Krrish Rice Mills Pvt Ltd Working capital BB- 44 Suspended facility Krrish Rice Mills Pvt Ltd BG facility BB- 30 Suspended Mahan Plastics Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 37.6 Reaffirmed Mahan Plastics Pvt Ltd FB limits BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Micro Industrial Corporation TL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Micro Industrial Corporation FB limits BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Mohit Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB+ 60 Suspended Nice Sesame Agro Industries CC B+ 89.6 Assigned Nice Sesame Agro Industries TL B+ 3.2 Assigned Oberoi Cars Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B 280 Suspended Sanchit Polymers FB limits BB+ 97 Reaffirmed Shree Durga Syntex Pvt Ltd CC facility BB+ 1150 Suspended Shree Durga Syntex Pvt Ltd TL facility BB+ 2642 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.