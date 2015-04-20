Apr 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 17, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
Action Industrial Corporation Non-FB limits A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Bharat Mines And Minerals Non-fund based A4+ @ 84.4
facility
(revised from Rs 15.00 Cr)
Euro Forge Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Hero Corporate Service Pvt Ltd ST Loans A1+ 150 Reaffirmed
Hero Corporate Service Pvt Ltd ST Unallocated Limits A1+ 360 Reaffirmed
HMC MM Auto Ltd LOC A1+ 75 Assigned
Krrish Rice Mills Pvt Ltd standby line of credit A4 6 Suspended
Mahan Plastics Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Micro Industrial Corporation Non-FB limits A3 135.1 Reaffirmed
Nice Sesame Agro Industries BG A4 0.4 Assigned
Sanchit Polymers Non-FB limits A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Shree Durga Syntex Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based A4+ 30 Suspended
facility
LONG TERM RATINGS:
Action Industrial Corporation TL BB+ 17.8 Reaffirmed
Action Industrial Corporation FB limits BB+ 50 Reaffirmed
Captain Ramesh Rice Mills Pvt TL B 25 Suspended
Ltd
Captain Ramesh Rice Mills Pvt Fund based working B 25 Suspended
Ltd capital facility
Dedicated Freight Corridor Special purpose AAA Reassigned
Corporation Of India Ltd vehicle
Dev Rubber Factory Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB-/ 62.8 Suspended
A4
Euro Forge Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed
Euro Forge Pvt Ltd FB limits BB+ 80 Reaffirmed
Euro Forge Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB+ 13.1 Reaffirmed
Gourav Suitings Pvt Ltd Fund based- CC limit B+ 50 Assigned
Gourav Suitings Pvt Ltd Fund based-TL B+ 38 Assigned
Hero Corporate Service Pvt Ltd LT FBL A+ 40 Reaffirmed
Hero Corporate Service Pvt Ltd LT NFBL (Sub-Limit of A+ Reaffirmed
FBL)
HMC MM Auto Ltd TL AA 200 Assigned
HMC MM Auto Ltd Overdraft AA 75 Assigned
HMC MM Auto Ltd LT/ST unallocated AA / 50 Assigned
A1+
IFMR Capital Mosec Atlas 2014 PTC Series A2 B- 13.9 Assigned
(SO)
IFMR Capital Mosec Atlas 2014 PTC Series A1 BBB+ 263.8 Assigned
(SO)
Issar Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd. LT FBL B 163.5 Revised from
B+
(revised from Rs 20.50 Cr)
Issar Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd. LT FBL B 86.5 Revised from
B+
(revised from Rs 4.50 Cr)
Kamarajar Port Ltd LT, TFBs AA 5000 Reaffirmed
Kishan Gum Industries CC B 45 Assigned
Kishan Gum Industries TL B 14.4 Assigned
Krrish Rice Mills Pvt Ltd TL BB- 30 Suspended
Krrish Rice Mills Pvt Ltd Working capital BB- 44 Suspended
facility
Krrish Rice Mills Pvt Ltd BG facility BB- 30 Suspended
Mahan Plastics Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 37.6 Reaffirmed
Mahan Plastics Pvt Ltd FB limits BB+ 50 Reaffirmed
Micro Industrial Corporation TL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed
Micro Industrial Corporation FB limits BBB- 200 Reaffirmed
Mohit Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB+ 60 Suspended
Nice Sesame Agro Industries CC B+ 89.6 Assigned
Nice Sesame Agro Industries TL B+ 3.2 Assigned
Oberoi Cars Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B 280 Suspended
Sanchit Polymers FB limits BB+ 97 Reaffirmed
Shree Durga Syntex Pvt Ltd CC facility BB+ 1150 Suspended
Shree Durga Syntex Pvt Ltd TL facility BB+ 2642 Suspended
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
