Apr 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 20, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bharat Iron Syndicate ST, NFBL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 4.00 crore) Cascade Systems And ST - NFBL (BG) A4 10 Assigned Communication Pvt Ltd Edible Products (India) Ltd Non FBL A4 40 Reaffirmed Kanchan Oil Industries Ltd Non FBL A4 250 Reaffirmed Kgi Clothing Pvt Ltd ST: FB Fac A4+ 85 Reaffirmed Kgi Clothing Pvt Ltd ST: Non-FB Fac A4+ 4 Reaffirmed Power Finance Corporation Ltd ST borrowing A1+ 5000* Assigned programme 2015-16 *Rs. 60,000 crore long term borrowing programme is interchangeable with long term borrowings including Rs. 5000 crore short term borrowings, subject to total outstanding not exceeding Rs. 60,000 crore P.A.S. Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac D 17.5 Reaffirmed Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd ST Working Capital Fac A1+ 6000 Withdrawn Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd ST Debt A1+ 2000 Withdrawn Rural Electrification ST borrowing A1+ 60000 Assigned Corporation Ltd programme 2015-16 S.B Equipments non FBL A4 25 Suspended State Bank Of India CD Programme A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed Sun Pharmaceutical Industries ST Working Capital Fac A1+ 6000 Assigned Ltd Sun Pharmaceutical Industries CP/ST Debt programme A1+ 20000 Assigned Ltd Tanna Agro Impex Pvt Ltd ST scale- Non-FBL A3 100 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aziz Enterprises CC B 50 Reaffirmed Aziz Enterprises Packing Credit B 15 Reaffirmed Aziz Enterprises FDBN/FDBP/FDBD B 15 Reaffirmed Bharat Iron Syndicate LT, FBL - CC BB 90 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 6.00 crore) Bharat Iron Syndicate LT, FBL - TL BB 20 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 6.00 crore) Cascade Systems And LT - FBL (CC) BB- 50 Assigned Communication Pvt Ltd Edible Products (India) Ltd Fund Based- CC Limit BB- 30 Reaffirmed Grama Vidiyal Micro Finance Ltd Subordinated NCD BBB 150 Assigned Grama Vidiyal Micro Finance Ltd Subordinated NCD BBB 120 Assigned Grama Vidiyal Micro Finance Ltd Senior Secured NCD BBB 30 Assigned India Infoline Finance Ltd Principal Protected PP-MLD 1000 Assigned Market Linked A Debentures programme India Infoline Housing Finance NCD Programme AA 3000 Assigned Ltd Kanchan Oil Industries Ltd Fund Based- CC Limit BB 30 Reaffirmed Kgi Clothing Pvt Ltd LT / ST: FB Fac BB+ / 111 Reaffirmed (proposed) A4+ P.A.S. Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd LT - TL D 68.9 Reaffirmed P.A.S. Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac D 50 Reaffirmed P.A.S. Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd LT - Proposed Fac D 50.4 Reaffirmed Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT borrowing AAA 600000* Assigned programme 2015-16 *Rs. 60,000 crore long term borrowing programme is interchangeable with long term borrowings including Rs. 5000 crore short term borrowings, subject to total outstanding not exceeding Rs. 60,000 crore Rural Electrification LT borrowing AAA 455000 Assigned Corporation Ltd programme 2015-16 S.B Equipments FBL B+ 60 Suspended Sagar Industries CC Limits B+ 147 Reaffirmed Sagar Industries TL Facility B+ 2.7 Reaffirmed Siddhashram Rice Mill Cluster FBL - TL BB 156.6 Revised from Pvt Ltd BB- Siddhashram Rice Mill Cluster FBL - CC BB 70 Revised from Pvt Ltd BB- Siliguri Builders Pvt Ltd Fund based Bk facility B 70 Withdrawn Solarfield Energy Pvt Ltd TL A- 1700 Revised from BBB+ State Bank Of India Tier II Bonds AAA 20000 Reaffirmed Programme-Basel- III (hyb) State Bank Of India Tier II Bonds ICRA]AAA 6750 Reaffirmed Programme State Bank Of India Term Deposit ProgrammeMAAA Reaffirmed Tanna Agro Impex Pvt Ltd LT and ST Scale-FBL BBB- 3850 Reaffirmed / A3 Tata Motors Ltd Tranche 4 NCDs AAA 12500 Withdrawn (SO) The Poona District Police LT, FBL - CC BB+ 1300 Reaffirmed / Co-Op Credit Society Ltd Assigned Unimed Health Care Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac BBB 606.9 Downgraded from BBB+ Unimed Health Care Pvt Ltd Proposed Bk Fac BBB 18.8 Downgraded from BBB+ Unimed Health Care Pvt Ltd Inter-changeable Bk BBB 20 Downgraded Fac / A3+ from A2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.