Apr 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 20, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bharat Iron Syndicate ST, NFBL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs. 4.00 crore)
Cascade Systems And ST - NFBL (BG) A4 10 Assigned
Communication Pvt Ltd
Edible Products (India) Ltd Non FBL A4 40 Reaffirmed
Kanchan Oil Industries Ltd Non FBL A4 250 Reaffirmed
Kgi Clothing Pvt Ltd ST: FB Fac A4+ 85 Reaffirmed
Kgi Clothing Pvt Ltd ST: Non-FB Fac A4+ 4 Reaffirmed
Power Finance Corporation Ltd ST borrowing A1+ 5000* Assigned
programme 2015-16
*Rs. 60,000 crore long term borrowing programme is interchangeable with long term
borrowings including Rs. 5000 crore short term borrowings, subject to total
outstanding not exceeding Rs. 60,000 crore
P.A.S. Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac D 17.5 Reaffirmed
Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd ST Working Capital Fac A1+ 6000 Withdrawn
Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd ST Debt A1+ 2000 Withdrawn
Rural Electrification ST borrowing A1+ 60000 Assigned
Corporation Ltd programme 2015-16
S.B Equipments non FBL A4 25 Suspended
State Bank Of India CD Programme A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries ST Working Capital Fac A1+ 6000 Assigned
Ltd
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries CP/ST Debt programme A1+ 20000 Assigned
Ltd
Tanna Agro Impex Pvt Ltd ST scale- Non-FBL A3 100 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aziz Enterprises CC B 50 Reaffirmed
Aziz Enterprises Packing Credit B 15 Reaffirmed
Aziz Enterprises FDBN/FDBP/FDBD B 15 Reaffirmed
Bharat Iron Syndicate LT, FBL - CC BB 90 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs. 6.00 crore)
Bharat Iron Syndicate LT, FBL - TL BB 20 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 6.00 crore)
Cascade Systems And LT - FBL (CC) BB- 50 Assigned
Communication Pvt Ltd
Edible Products (India) Ltd Fund Based- CC Limit BB- 30 Reaffirmed
Grama Vidiyal Micro Finance Ltd Subordinated NCD BBB 150 Assigned
Grama Vidiyal Micro Finance Ltd Subordinated NCD BBB 120 Assigned
Grama Vidiyal Micro Finance Ltd Senior Secured NCD BBB 30 Assigned
India Infoline Finance Ltd Principal Protected PP-MLD 1000 Assigned
Market Linked A
Debentures programme
India Infoline Housing Finance NCD Programme AA 3000 Assigned
Ltd
Kanchan Oil Industries Ltd Fund Based- CC Limit BB 30 Reaffirmed
Kgi Clothing Pvt Ltd LT / ST: FB Fac BB+ / 111 Reaffirmed
(proposed) A4+
P.A.S. Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd LT - TL D 68.9 Reaffirmed
P.A.S. Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac D 50 Reaffirmed
P.A.S. Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd LT - Proposed Fac D 50.4 Reaffirmed
Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT borrowing AAA 600000* Assigned
programme 2015-16
*Rs. 60,000 crore long term borrowing programme is interchangeable with long term
borrowings including Rs. 5000 crore short term borrowings, subject to total
outstanding not exceeding Rs. 60,000 crore
Rural Electrification LT borrowing AAA 455000 Assigned
Corporation Ltd programme 2015-16
S.B Equipments FBL B+ 60 Suspended
Sagar Industries CC Limits B+ 147 Reaffirmed
Sagar Industries TL Facility B+ 2.7 Reaffirmed
Siddhashram Rice Mill Cluster FBL - TL BB 156.6 Revised from
Pvt Ltd BB-
Siddhashram Rice Mill Cluster FBL - CC BB 70 Revised from
Pvt Ltd BB-
Siliguri Builders Pvt Ltd Fund based Bk facility B 70 Withdrawn
Solarfield Energy Pvt Ltd TL A- 1700 Revised from
BBB+
State Bank Of India Tier II Bonds AAA 20000 Reaffirmed
Programme-Basel- III (hyb)
State Bank Of India Tier II Bonds ICRA]AAA 6750 Reaffirmed
Programme
State Bank Of India Term Deposit ProgrammeMAAA Reaffirmed
Tanna Agro Impex Pvt Ltd LT and ST Scale-FBL BBB- 3850 Reaffirmed
/ A3
Tata Motors Ltd Tranche 4 NCDs AAA 12500 Withdrawn
(SO)
The Poona District Police LT, FBL - CC BB+ 1300 Reaffirmed /
Co-Op Credit Society Ltd Assigned
Unimed Health Care Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac BBB 606.9 Downgraded
from
BBB+
Unimed Health Care Pvt Ltd Proposed Bk Fac BBB 18.8 Downgraded
from
BBB+
Unimed Health Care Pvt Ltd Inter-changeable Bk BBB 20 Downgraded
Fac / A3+ from A2
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
