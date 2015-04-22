Apr 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 21, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Polysacks Ltd ST Non-Fund Based A4 15 Assigned Facility - LOC Agarwal Polysacks Ltd ST Non-Fund Based A4 1 Assigned Facility - BG Casil Industries Ltd ST, non FB facilites A4 10 Reaffirmed First Steps Babywear Pvt Ltd Fund Based A1 940 Upgraded from A2+ (revised from Rs. 58 Cr) Fortis Healthcare Ltd CP/ ST Debt programme A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Fortis Hospitals Ltd Non-FB Limits A1+ 900 Reaffirmed (SO) International Tractors Ltd Bills Purchased under A1+ 100 Reaffirmed LC (BPLC) International Tractors Ltd NFBL (LC/BG) A1+ 700 Reaffirmed J M Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd ST Scale - NFBL - LOC A4 120 Assigned (Import/Export)/ Buyer's credit Laser Fibers Pvt Ltd NFBL - Sub limit of A4 Reaffirmed CC limit LGB Forge Ltd ST- Non Fund Based A1+ 100 Reaffirmed (SO) N.B. Commercial Enterprises LOC A4 90 Reaffirmed Ltd N.B. Commercial Enterprises Letter of Guarantee A4 5 Reaffirmed Ltd Rainbow Plastics India Ltd Non-FBL A4 17 Reaffirmed Raj Industries Inland / Foreign LOC A2+ 170 Revised from Limit A2 Sayaji Industries Ltd LOC A3+ 15.5 Revised from A3 Sayaji Industries Ltd Letter of Guarantee A3+ 26 Revised from A3 Sri Swetharka Constructions BG A4 30 Assigned Pvt Ltd The Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd Non-FB ST Limits A4+ 20 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Polysacks Ltd LT Fund Based B 125 Assigned Facility - CC Balkrushna Ginning And LT Fund based - CC B+ 50 Reaffirmed Pressing Industries Balkrushna Ginning And LT Fund based- TL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Pressing Industries Casil Industries Ltd LT, TL B 143.8 Reaffirmed Casil Industries Ltd LT, FB Fac B 40 Reaffirmed Chaitya LT & ST Scale - FBL BB 572.5 Suspended Crescent Combustion Systems FB Fac D 37.5 Suspended Pvt Ltd Crescent Combustion Systems Non FB Fac D 25 Suspended Pvt Ltd First Steps Babywear Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL A 312.3 Upgraded from A- (revised from Rs 21.88 Cr) Fortis Healthcare Ltd FB Limits A+ 2000 Reaffirmed Fortis Healthcare Ltd NCDs A+ 2500 Reaffirmed Fortis Hospitals Ltd TL A+(SO) 2950 Reaffirmed Fortis Hospitals Ltd FB Limits A+ 722 Reaffirmed (SO) Frontier Raas Pvt Ltd LT FB Bk Fac BB 155 Reaffirmed GK Shelters Pvt Ltd TL D 500 Downgraded from B+ HCL Technologies Ltd Secured debenture AAA 5000 Withdrawn programme International Tractors Ltd FBL (CC/BPLC)* AA+/ 300 Reaffirmed A1+ Ishwar Oil Mill LT Fund Based- CC B 80 Reaffirmed Ishwar Oil Mill LT Fund Based- TL B 7.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 0.87 crore) J M Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Scale - FBL - CC B 75 Assigned J M Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd LT & ST Scale - B/ 5 Assigned Untied Limits A4 Kanish Motors Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB- 79 Suspended Laser Fibers Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B 17.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 1.51 crore) Laser Fibers Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B 128 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 4.00 crore) LGB Forge Ltd TL AA- 175 Reaffirmed (SO) LGB Forge Ltd LT- Fund based AA- 170 Reaffirmed (SO) N R Ispat & Power Pvt Ltd TL BB- 475.5 Reaffirmed N R Ispat & Power Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB- 124.5 Reaffirmed N.B. Commercial Enterprises CC BB 60 Reaffirmed Ltd Narayan Enterprises TL D 143.5 Withdrawn Nine Globe Builders Fund based Bk Fac D 50 Withdrawn Rainbow Plastics India Ltd FB Limits BB- 75 Reaffirmed Raj Industries CC Limit A- 190 Revised from BBB+ (enhanced from Rs. 14.00 crore) Raneka Industries Ltd Bk lines BB / 137.8 Withdrawn A4 Sayaji Industries Ltd CC BBB 400 Revised from BBB- Sayaji Industries Ltd TL BBB 255 Revised from BBB- Sayaji Industries Ltd Public Deposit MA- 170 Reaffirmed Programme Sri Raja Rajeswari Hotels LT - TL B+ 182.6 Assigned (Vellore) Pvt Ltd Sri Raja Rajeswari Hotels LT - Proposed B+ 17.4 Assigned (Vellore) Pvt Ltd Sri Swetharka Constructions Overdraft B+ 60 Assigned Pvt Ltd The Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd TL BB+ 348 Reaffirmed The Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd LT Unallocated BB+ 17.5 Reaffirmed The Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd FB LT Limits BB+ 350 Reaffirmed Truform Techno Products Ltd FBL - CC (CC) Limits D 57.5 Reaffirmed Truform Techno Products Ltd FBL - TL Limits D 42.5 Reaffirmed Truform Techno Products Ltd Non-FBL - LOC Limits D 10 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)