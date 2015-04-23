Apr 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 22, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Hitech Engineers And Off-grid solar SP3B - Assigned Consultants Pvt Ltd projects Mariya Ship Breaking Pvt Ltd LOC A4 310 Reaffirmed P P Products Pvt Ltd ST, Non-fund based 6 A3+ 647.6 Upgraded from A3 Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd ST non-fund basedFac A2 30 Revised from A2+ Tarajyot Polymers Ltd ST, Non-fund based A3+ 679.3 Upgraded from A3 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ideal Carpet Industries FBL B- 120 Reaffirmed Jai Suspension Systems Llp WCL A /A1 500 Revised from A-/A2 Jamna Auto Industries Ltd TL A 571 Revised from A- Jamna Auto Industries Ltd Unallocated A 70.4 Revised from A- Jamna Auto Industries Ltd WC A /A1 2810.4 Revised from A-/A2 Mariya Ship Breaking Pvt Ltd CCL BB 40 Reaffirmed P P Products Pvt Ltd P P Proptionally BBB 50 Upgraded convertible from debentureucts Private Limited BBB- Polyset Plastics Pvt Ltd Fund based and BBB/ 203.9 Suspended non-FBL (LT /ST) A2 Savitri Weaving Fund Based - CC B+ 8 Assigned Savitri Weaving Fund Based - TL B+ 62.6 Assigned Shiv Shakti Inter Globe Bk Limits BB+ 950 Suspended Exports Pvt Ltd Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd TL Fac BBB+ 81 Revised from A- (revised from Rs.10.00 crore) Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd LT FB Fac BBB+ 500 Revised from A- (enhanced from Rs.40.00 crore) Sunil Kumar Agrawal FBL - CC BB+ 40 Assigned Sunil Kumar Agrawal FBL - CC BB+ 40 Assigned Sunil Kumar Agrawal FBL - BG BB+ 250 Assigned (stable) / A4+ Sunil Kumar Agrawal FBL - BG BB+ 120 Assigned (stable) / A4+ Surjeet Auto Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB- 65 Suspended Tarajyot Polymers Ltd LT, FB BBB 20 Upgraded from BBB- Vallabh Market LT FB Fac D 150 Revised from B- Vinoth Builders LT, FB Fac BB- 120 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)