US STOCKS-S&P, Nasdaq hit record highs as volatility drops
* Indexes up: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P 0.11 pct, Nasdaq 0.19pct (Updates to open)
May 9 The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened at record highs on Tuesday amid rising appetite for riskier assets following Emmanuel Macron's victory in the French presidential election and a strong U.S. corporate earnings season.