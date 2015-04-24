Apr 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 23, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bindal Exports Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 5 Suspended Silverton Pulp And Papers Pvt Non FB limits - ST A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Ltd scale Sitaram Builders ST, NFBL A4 80 Reaffirmed / Assigned (Enhanced from Rs. 4.00 crore) United Breweries Ltd CP A1+ 3000 Assigned United Breweries Ltd Fund based A1+ 6000 Assigned (inter-changeable) Fac # The Rs.600.00 crore fund based facilities and the Rs.150.00 crore non-fund based facilities may be utilized either as long-term or as short-term facilities. Total amount rated by ICRA is Rs.1,250.00 crore. United Breweries Ltd Non-fund based A1+ 1500 Assigned
(inter-changeable) Fac Total amount rated by ICRA is Rs.1,250.00 crore United Breweries Ltd CP A1+ 200 Assigned Viyyat Power Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A3 1.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bindal Exports Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB 105 Suspended Chetana Book Depot LT FB facility BB- 100 Assigned Chetana Publications Pvt Ltd LT FB facility BB- 150 Assigned Darvesh Bussa Realtors Pvt Ltd TL BB- 200 Assigned Deep Motors FBL-CC BB- 112.5 Reaffirmed Dhanshree Developers Pvt Ltd Non-fund based Bk D 590 Suspended facility Dhanshree Developers Pvt Ltd Non-fund based Bk D 80 Suspended facility Everflow Petrofils Ltd fund based and B+ 380 Suspended Non-fund based limits/ A4 Ganpati Agro Foods (P) Ltd CC limits D 650 Suspended Ganpati Agro Foods (P) Ltd Credit limit D 100 Suspended L.R. International (P) Ltd CCL D 650 Suspended L.R. Madurai Power Corporation Pvt TL BBB+ 504.7 Suspended
Ltd
Madurai Power Corporation Pvt FBL BBB+ 1000 Suspended
Ltd
Mukand Engineers Ltd Fund based Fac B 200 Suspended
Mukand Engineers Ltd Non-FBL B 650 Suspended
Ortel Communications Ltd TL BB- 266.6 Upgraded from C+
Ortel Communications Ltd FBL BB- 100 Upgraded from C+
Ortel Communications Ltd Unallocated Limits BB- 1033.4 Upgraded from C+
Renaissance Holdings & CC Limits BB+ 120 Reaffirmed
Developers Pvt Ltd
Renaissance Holdings & TL BB+ 186.1 Reaffirmed
Developers Pvt Ltd
Renaissance Holdings & Proposed Limits BB+ 33.9 Reaffirmed
Developers Pvt Ltd
Silverton Pulp And Papers Pvt FB limits - LT scale BB+ 80 Upgraded
Ltd from BB
Silverton Pulp And Papers Pvt TL - LT scale BB+ 94.8 Upgraded
Ltd from BB
Sitaram Builders LT, Unallocated - - -
(reducedfrom Rs. 4.20 crore)
Sitaram Builders LT, FBL - Term Loan BB- 27.3 Reaffirmed / Assigned
(enhanced from Rs. 0.80 crore)
Sitaram Builders LT, FBL - Cash BB- 150 Reaffirmed /
Credit Assigned
(enhanced from Rs. 6.00 crore)
Thakkar Plastic Industries Pvt FBL B+ 100 Suspended
Ltd
United Breweries Ltd Fund based A+ 6000 Assigned
(inter-changeable) Fac United Breweries Ltd Non-fund based A+ 1500 Assigned
(inter-changeable) Fac Viyyat Power Pvt Ltd TL Fac BBB- 79.4 Reaffirmed
(Revised from 10.28 cr)
Viyyat Power Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB- 5 Reaffirmed
Viyyat Power Pvt Ltd Proposed fund based BBB- - Reaffirmed
facility
(Revised from 0.48 CR)
Win Pet & Polymers CCL B+ 25 Assigned
Win Pet & Polymers TL B+ 40.1 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 