Apr 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 24, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd ST, FB Fac A1+ 98 Reaffirmed And Designs India Ltd ST non-FB A1+ 0.2 Upgraded from A2+ Davanam Jewellers Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 54.6 Upgraded from A4 Il&Fs Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed Il&Fs Securities Services Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Kotak Urja Pvt Ltd offgrid solar projectsSP 2B - Assigned Metaflux Company Pvt Ltd FBF A4+ 10 Suspended Mohan Meakin Ltd ST non FB Bk Fac A4 100 Reaffirmed Nipso Polyfabriks Ltd ST, Non FB Limits A4 5.5 Upgraded from D Spectrum Ethers Ltd Non FBL - Letter A3 260 Assigned Credit Spectrum Ethers Ltd Non FBL - BG A3 30 Assigned Sanjay Rice Mills Pvt Ltd Non- FBL - BG (Untied) D 2.8 Downgraded from A4 Sunshine Exports ST, fund based A4 60 Assigned working capital Fac Venky Hi-Tech Ispat Ltd. LOC - Non-fund based A4 15 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd FB Fac (CC) A+ 15 Reaffirmed Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd LT/ST scale non-FBL A+/ 67 Reaffirmed A1+ And Designs India Ltd LT FB limits A+ 200 Upgraded from A Capital Overseas Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B 125 Suspended Davanam Jewellers Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB+ 730 Upgraded from B+ Davanam Jewellers Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB+/ 18 Upgraded A4+ from B+/A4 DLF Ltd NCD Programme A 40000 Reaffirmed DLF Ltd FB Fac A 85420 Reaffirmed DLF Ltd Non-FB Fac A/ 11600 Reaffirmed Export Credit Guarantee CPA iAAA - Reaffirmed Corporation Of India Ltd Kamdhenu Foods Ltd Bk Fac B+ 110 Suspended Lexus Granito (India) Pvt Ltd Bk Loans Programme B 327.5 Withdrawn Mahindra Auto Steel Pvt Ltd TL A 450 Assigned Mahindra Auto Steel Pvt Ltd LT, non-fund based A 350 Assigned Mahindra Auto Steel Pvt Ltd Long / ST, unallocated A 950 Assigned A1 Metaflux Company Pvt Ltd FBF BB+ 62.3 Suspended Mohan Meakin Ltd LT FB Bk Fac B+ 733.7 Reaffirmed Mohan Meakin Ltd Unallocated/ Proposed B+/ 168.3 Reaffirmed Bk Fac A4 Nipso Polyfabriks Ltd TL C+ 15.5 Upgraded from D Nipso Polyfabriks Ltd CC C+ 39 Upgraded from D Nipso Polyfabriks Ltd Unallocated Limits C+ / 17.2 Assigned A4 S.V. Patel & Sons CC B+ 65 Assigned Sanjay Rice Mills Pvt Ltd FBL - TL D 42 Downgraded from B- Sanjay Rice Mills Pvt Ltd FBL - CC D 27.5 Downgraded from B- Sanjay Rice Mills Pvt Ltd FBL - CC (Untied) D 12.7 Downgraded from B- Silverglades Infrastructure BG BB 66.1 Assigned Pvt. Ltd. Silverglades Infrastructure Unallocated BB 1.4 Assigned Pvt. Ltd. Spectrum Ethers Ltd FBL - TL BBB- 38.6 Assigned Spectrum Ethers Ltd FBL - CC BBB- 170 Assigned SU Toll Road Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB+ 5880 Reaffirmed SU Toll Road Pvt Ltd NCD BBB+ 800 Reaffirmed TD Toll Road Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB- 3014 Reaffirmed TK Toll Road Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB- 3709.5 Reaffirmed Venky Hi-Tech Ispat Ltd. TL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Venky Hi-Tech Ispat Ltd. CC B+ 240 Reaffirmed Venky Hi-Tech Ispat Ltd. Unallocated B+/ 30 Reaffirmed A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)