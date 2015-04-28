Apr 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 27, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A M Breweries Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 50 Assigned Abhay Ispat (India) Pvt. Ltd ST non-fund based Bk A4+ 70 Withdrawn Fac Baid Texknit Pvt Ltd Non-fund based Bk A4 10 Withdrawn limits Bhagwati Steel Corporation ST, non-fund based A4 50 Withdrawn Fac (sub-limit of long term facilities) Elite Distilleries Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 50 Assigned Janki Dass Rice Mills ST- FBL A4 450 Suspended Jbj Technologies Ltd ST Fund Based A4 5.5 Assigned Jbj Technologies Ltd ST Non fund Based A4 7.5 Assigned Kribhco Shyam Fertilizers Ltd CP Programme A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 400 crore) Maharashtra Power Transmission ST non-fund based Bk A4 590 Withdrawn Structures Pvt. Ltd. Fac Maharashtra Steel Pvt. Ltd. ST NFB A4 350 Assigned Ocimum Industries Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 80 Assigned Plr Projects Pvt Ltd ST non-FBL A4+ 2400 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 200 crore earlier) Surya Processors Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A3 127.5 Assigned Tulsi Castings And Machining TS NFBF A4 140 Assigned Ltd Union Kbc Asset Management Union KBC Liquid Fund A1+mfs - Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Union Kbc Asset Management Union KBC Ultra ST A1+mfs - Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Debt Fund Unique Ship Breaking Non-fund based- LOC A4+ 450 Reaffirmed Corporation LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A M Breweries Pvt Ltd TL Fac B 100 Assigned A M Breweries Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B 100 Assigned Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals LT, FB Fac BB- 60 Suspended Ltd Abhay Ispat (India) Pvt. Ltd LT FBF BB+ 345 Withdrawn Baid Texknit Pvt Ltd Fund based Bk limits BB 139.1 Withdrawn Bhagwati Steel Corporation WCF BB 200 Withdrawn Bpa Builders & Developers Fund Based - TL B+ 30 Assigned (Proposed) Bpa Builders & Developers Unallocated Limits B+ 20 Assigned Daftari Agro Pvt Ltd FBL (CC / TL) BB- 92.5 Revised from BB- (enhanced from Rs. 7.50 crore) Delhi Airport Parking Services TL BBB+ 1470 upgraded Pvt Ltd from BBB- (reduced from 226.30 CR ) Dlf Assets Pvt Ltd FBL A(SO) 5580 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 578 crore) Dlf Home Developers Ltd FBL A(SO) 10750 Reaffirmed Dlf Info City Developers FBL A(SO) 1100 Reaffirmed (Chandigarh) Ltd (reduced from Rs. 136.0 crore) Dlf Info City Developers FBL A(SO) 3850 Reaffirmed (Kolkata) Ltd (reduced from Rs. 445.0 crore) Elite Distilleries Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 200 Assigned Fusion Microfinance Pvt Ltd NCD Programme BBB- 240 Assigned Janki Dass Rice Mills LT- FBL B 150 Suspended Jbj Technologies Ltd LT FB Bk Fac B 72.5 Assigned Jis Foundation Fund Based - TL BBB 180 Reaffirmed Kanakadhara Ventures Pvt Ltd Bk Fac D 1880 Suspended Maharashtra Power Transmission LT FB Fac BB 150 Withdrawn Structures Pvt. Ltd. Maharashtra Steel Pvt. Ltd. LT FBF BB- 100 Withdrawn Multitech Auto Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B+ 38.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 6.32 crore, earlier) Multitech Auto Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B+ 45 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 3.30 crore, earlier) Ocimum Industries Pvt Ltd FBL B- 35 Assigned Ocimum Industries Pvt Ltd Unallocated B- / 65 Assigned A4 Pkm Projects Pvt Ltd LT FB Bk Fac D 400 Assigned Plr Projects Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB+ 550 Reaffirmed Shri Ganesh Rice Mills LT- FBL B+ 120 Suspended Surya Processors Pvt Ltd LT FBL - CC BBB- 370 Assigned Surya Processors Pvt Ltd LT FBL - TL BBB- 542.3 Assigned Surya Processors Pvt Ltd LT unallocated limits BBB- 160.2 Assigned Tulsi Castings And Machining LTL & WC BB 582.7 Withdrawn Ltd Vidya Prakashan Mandir Ltd LT- FBL BB 250 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)