Apr 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 28, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aachi Spices And Foods Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A4+ 1.9 Assigned Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Non FB Fac A1+ 250 Outstanding Ltd (reduced from Rs 5.65 cr) Electromech Material Handling ST, FB Fac# A2 300 Reaffirmed Systems (India) Pvt Ltd # - Short term fund based facilities of Rs. 30.00 crore are sub limit to the cash credit facility Electromech Material Handling ST, non-FB Fac A2 900 Reaffirmed Systems (India) Pvt Ltd Hind Energy & Coal Non-fund based Bk Fac A3 392 Suspended Benefication (India) Ltd MAA Mangala Ispat Pvt Ltd Non FBL - LC / BG D 5 Revised from A4 Shankara Sai Rice Industries FBL - ST/ A4 17.5 Assigned Spaco Technologies (India) Pvt ST non FB Fac A1 75 Suspended Ltd Shree Ganesh Metaliks Ltd NFBL - LC / BG D 115 Revised from A4 TGS Investment & Trade Pvt. Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 7000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.600 Cr) Tirumala Milk Products Pvt Ltd FB Fac A1+ 350 Suspended Trapti Trading & Investment ST Debt Programme A1+ 7000 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aachi Spices And Foods Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB+ 151.3 Assigned Aachi Spices And Foods Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB+ 110 Assigned Aachi Spices And Foods Pvt Ltd LT proposed Fac BB+ 6.8 Assigned Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals TL A+ 300 Assigned Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 3.10 cr) Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals CC Fac A+ 1250 Outstanding Ltd (reduced from Rs. 145.00) Alapatt Jewellers (Alapatt LT - FB Fac BB+ 220 Reaffirmed Heritage) Ernakulam Balmukund Sponge & Iron Ltd LT loans and working D 762.9 Withdrawn capital Fac Balmukund Sponge & Iron Ltd ST, non-fund based, D 215.6 Withdrawn LOC, BG and forward contract Fac Electromech Material Handling CC BBB+ 350 Revised from Systems (India) Pvt Ltd BBB Hind Energy & Coal Working capital BBB- 300 Suspended Benefication (India) Ltd facility Karle Homes Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB 639.3 Reaffirmed MAA Mangala Ispat Pvt Ltd FBL - CC D 95 Revised from C MAA Mangala Ispat Pvt Ltd FBL - WC TL D 88.4 Revised from C Maharashtra Academy Of TL A 800 Assigned Engineering And Educational Research Maharashtra Academy Of LT, FB Fac A 750 Assigned Engineering And Educational (Overdraft) Research enhanced from Rs. 65.00 crore Manikchand Vasudha Developers TL facility B+ 170 Suspended Miracle Agro Products Pvt Ltd LT, TL BB 146.7 Suspended Mochiko Shoes Pvt Ltd FBL- LT BB+ 139.8 Assigned Mochiko Shoes Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits- LT BB+ 49.2 Assigned Odisha Television Ltd TL A- 223.4 Upgraded from BBB+ Odisha Television Ltd FBL A- 115 Upgraded from BBB+ Shankara Sai Rice Industries FBL - LT/CC B 17.5 Assigned Shankara Sai Rice Industries FBL - LT/TL B 35 Assigned Shankara Sai Rice Industries Unallocated - LT/ST B/ 30 Assigned A4 Shree Ganesh Metaliks Ltd FBL - CC D 510.2 Revised from C+ Shree Ganesh Metaliks Ltd FBL - TL D 2034.7 Revised from C+ Shree Krishna Vanaspati Bk Fac B / 360 Withdrawn Industries Pvt Ltd A4 Spaco Technologies (India) Pvt CC facility A- 43 Suspended Ltd Sunny Valley Tea & Industries CC D 70 Downgraded Ltd from B+ Sunny Valley Tea & Industries TL D 20.6 Downgraded Ltd from B+ Sunny Valley Tea & Industries Non-FBL D 2.4 Downgraded Ltd from B+ Sunny Valley Tea & Industries Unallocated Limits D 2 Downgraded Ltd from B+/ A4 Tirumala Milk Products Pvt Ltd Fund Bk Fac A+ 872.5 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.