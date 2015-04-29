US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 sets record close as energy jumps
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
Apr 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 28, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aachi Spices And Foods Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A4+ 1.9 Assigned Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Non FB Fac A1+ 250 Outstanding Ltd (reduced from Rs 5.65 cr) Electromech Material Handling ST, FB Fac# A2 300 Reaffirmed Systems (India) Pvt Ltd # - Short term fund based facilities of Rs. 30.00 crore are sub limit to the cash credit facility Electromech Material Handling ST, non-FB Fac A2 900 Reaffirmed Systems (India) Pvt Ltd Hind Energy & Coal Non-fund based Bk Fac A3 392 Suspended Benefication (India) Ltd MAA Mangala Ispat Pvt Ltd Non FBL - LC / BG D 5 Revised from A4 Shankara Sai Rice Industries FBL - ST/ A4 17.5 Assigned Spaco Technologies (India) Pvt ST non FB Fac A1 75 Suspended Ltd Shree Ganesh Metaliks Ltd NFBL - LC / BG D 115 Revised from A4 TGS Investment & Trade Pvt. Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 7000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.600 Cr) Tirumala Milk Products Pvt Ltd FB Fac A1+ 350 Suspended Trapti Trading & Investment ST Debt Programme A1+ 7000 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aachi Spices And Foods Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB+ 151.3 Assigned Aachi Spices And Foods Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB+ 110 Assigned Aachi Spices And Foods Pvt Ltd LT proposed Fac BB+ 6.8 Assigned Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals TL A+ 300 Assigned Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 3.10 cr) Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals CC Fac A+ 1250 Outstanding Ltd (reduced from Rs. 145.00) Alapatt Jewellers (Alapatt LT - FB Fac BB+ 220 Reaffirmed Heritage) Ernakulam Balmukund Sponge & Iron Ltd LT loans and working D 762.9 Withdrawn capital Fac Balmukund Sponge & Iron Ltd ST, non-fund based, D 215.6 Withdrawn LOC, BG and forward contract Fac Electromech Material Handling CC BBB+ 350 Revised from Systems (India) Pvt Ltd BBB Hind Energy & Coal Working capital BBB- 300 Suspended Benefication (India) Ltd facility Karle Homes Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB 639.3 Reaffirmed MAA Mangala Ispat Pvt Ltd FBL - CC D 95 Revised from C MAA Mangala Ispat Pvt Ltd FBL - WC TL D 88.4 Revised from C Maharashtra Academy Of TL A 800 Assigned Engineering And Educational Research Maharashtra Academy Of LT, FB Fac A 750 Assigned Engineering And Educational (Overdraft) Research enhanced from Rs. 65.00 crore Manikchand Vasudha Developers TL facility B+ 170 Suspended Miracle Agro Products Pvt Ltd LT, TL BB 146.7 Suspended Mochiko Shoes Pvt Ltd FBL- LT BB+ 139.8 Assigned Mochiko Shoes Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits- LT BB+ 49.2 Assigned Odisha Television Ltd TL A- 223.4 Upgraded from BBB+ Odisha Television Ltd FBL A- 115 Upgraded from BBB+ Shankara Sai Rice Industries FBL - LT/CC B 17.5 Assigned Shankara Sai Rice Industries FBL - LT/TL B 35 Assigned Shankara Sai Rice Industries Unallocated - LT/ST B/ 30 Assigned A4 Shree Ganesh Metaliks Ltd FBL - CC D 510.2 Revised from C+ Shree Ganesh Metaliks Ltd FBL - TL D 2034.7 Revised from C+ Shree Krishna Vanaspati Bk Fac B / 360 Withdrawn Industries Pvt Ltd A4 Spaco Technologies (India) Pvt CC facility A- 43 Suspended Ltd Sunny Valley Tea & Industries CC D 70 Downgraded Ltd from B+ Sunny Valley Tea & Industries TL D 20.6 Downgraded Ltd from B+ Sunny Valley Tea & Industries Non-FBL D 2.4 Downgraded Ltd from B+ Sunny Valley Tea & Industries Unallocated Limits D 2 Downgraded Ltd from B+/ A4 Tirumala Milk Products Pvt Ltd Fund Bk Fac A+ 872.5 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)