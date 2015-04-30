Apr 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 29, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anandtex India Pvt Ltd LC/BG A4+ 50 Assigned Coral Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG A4 17.5 Suspended Coral Gold Tiles Pvt Ltd BG A4 24 Suspended Coral Plus Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG A4 23.5 Suspended Pinnacle Teleservices Pvt Ltd ST - Non fund based A4 40 Assigned Piramal Enterprises Ltd CP/STD A1+ 10000 Assigned (Enhanced from 4,000.0 to 5,000.0) Sri Jagannath Steel Company ST, non-fund based A4 250 Withdrawn Fac Sri Maharaja Industries LT - non-fund based A4 337.5 Reaffirmed facility Sri Maharaja Refineries LT - non-fund based A4 393.8 Reaffirmed facility The Mahabir Jute Mills Ltd NFBL A4 41.8 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.2.38 crore) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anandtex India Pvt Ltd Working Capital Limits BB+ 97.5 Assigned Anandtex India Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 199 Assigned Anandtex India Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB+ 3.5 Assigned Coral Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC BB- 60 Suspended Coral Gold Tiles Pvt Ltd TL BB- 35 Suspended Coral Gold Tiles Pvt Ltd CC BB- 80 Suspended Coral Plus Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL BB- 12.7 Suspended Coral Plus Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC BB- 50 Suspended Lubi Industries Llp CC A 350 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 25.00 crore) Manipal Health Systems Pvt Ltd LT Scale - TL BBB 1761.6 Upgraded from BBB- (earlier 245.61 CR) Namdhari Rice & General Mills FBL D 207.5 Downgraded from B- Namdhari Rice & General Mills Unallocated (Proposed D 100 Downgraded Limits) from B- Pinnacle Teleservices Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC BB- 46 Assigned Pinnacle Teleservices Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL BB- 24 Assigned Piramal Enterprises Ltd NCD AA 5000 Assigned S.R. Educational Trust TL Fac (LT Scale) D 93.5 Assigned Sasidhar Poultries Pvt Ltd CC C+ 40 Assigned Sasidhar Poultries Pvt Ltd TL C+ 92.3 Assigned Sasidhar Poultries Pvt Ltd Unallocated C+ 17.7 Assigned Shine Metaltech Pvt Ltd CC D 6 Reaffirmed Shine Metaltech Pvt Ltd TL D 64 Reaffirmed Sri Gayatri Minerals Pvt. Ltd CCL D 120 Downgraded from B Sri Gayatri Minerals Pvt. Ltd Import / Inland LC D 180 Downgraded from A4 Sri Gayatri Minerals Pvt. Ltd Revolving LC D 45 Downgraded from A4 Sri Jagannath Steel Company LT FB Fac B 137.5 Withdrawn Sri Maharaja Industries LT - fund based BB- 50 Reaffirmed facility Sri Maharaja Refineries LT - fund based BB- 100 Reaffirmed facility The Mahabir Jute Mills Ltd FBL BB- 171.3 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.18.93 crore) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)