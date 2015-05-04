May 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 30 & May 01, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Barbate Automotive India Pvt Ltd LT/ST unallocated A4 Withdrawn amount Dynamatic Technologies Ltd ST Non-FBL A2 715 Reaffirmed Giriraj Jewellers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac A4 116 Suspended Gowthami Spintex India Ltd Unallocated Limits A4 50.5 Reaffirmed Gowthami Spintex India Ltd Non-FBL A4 10 Reaffirmed Gujarat Paraffins Pvt Ltd Short- term, A3 13.7 Assigned non-fund based Bk Fac Hardware Trading Corporation ST non-fund based A4 315 Suspended LOC /buyers Jayalakshmi Textiles Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A4 15 Reaffirmed Jayalakshmi Textiles Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac A4 37.5 Reaffirmed Kaynes Technology India Pvt Ltd FB Fac A3+ 480 Reaffirmed Kaynes Technology India Pvt Ltd ST A3+ Assigned :interchangeable Fac Ken Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST - Non fund based A4+ 120 Upgraded from A4 M/S Maruthi Saw Mill ST NFBL A4 90 Suspended M/S. Srv Synthetics ST, non-FB Fac A2+ 10 Reaffirmed M/S. Suraj Industries ST, non-FB Fac A2+ 11.5 Reaffirmed Neco Heavy Engineering And Castings Ltd ST non-FBL A4 50 Reaffirmed Opg Business Centre Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Prakash Engineers & Infraprojects (P) ST non-fund based A4+ 150 Suspended Ltd BG facility Sandhar Technologies Ltd ST-NFBL A1 300 Assigned Seva Gases Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 58 Withdrawn Shyam Timber Pvt Ltd LOC A4 130 Reaffirmed Sks Microfinance Ltd ST borrowing A1+ 2000 Assigned programme / CP Programme *of the Rs. 500 crore rated short term borrowing Rs 300 crore is interchangeable with long term borrowings programme, subject to total borrowing exceeding Rs. 500 crore Sunshine Tiles Company Pvt Ltd BG A2 110 Assigned Sunshine Tiles Company Pvt Ltd LOC A2 30 Assigned Sunshine Tiles Company Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure A2 4.5 Assigned Limit Surbhi Industries Ltd FBL A4+ 15 Suspended Surbhi Textile Mills Pvt. Ltd NFBL A4+ 20 Suspended Surya Roshni Ltd CP Programme A1+(SO) 200 Reaffirmed Tanfac Industries Ltd ST, Non Fund based A4+ 630 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 65.0 crore) Tirupati Balaji Foods Pvt Ltd Non FBL - BG A4 40 Affirmed Vijeta Broking India Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based A4 160 Assigned Bk Fac Wipro Ltd Fund based A1+ 13850 Reaffirmed (inter-changeable) Fac Wipro Ltd Fund based A1+ Reaffirmed (inter-changeable) Fac Bhavesh Oil Industries Warehouse facility A4+ 70 Suspended K. K. Builders ST, Non FB Fac D 140 Downgraded from BB- Dazaro Eco Green Pvt Ltd BG A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Diamond Textile Mills Pvt Ltd BG Facility A4+ 95 Assigned (Existing / Proposed) Diamond Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure A4+ 9.2 Assigned Limit Eva Alu Panel Ltd Bk Fac A4 2.4 Withdrawn L G Balakrishnan And Bros Ltd Non FB Fac A1+ 850 Reaffirmed M/S Shruti Timber Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 92.5 Suspended Nahar Capital And Financial Services LST Debt/CP A1 250 Reaffirmed Programme Saboo Engineers Pvt Ltd lt A4+ 65 Suspended Saboo Engineers Pvt Ltd fund based Bk Fac A4+ 20 Suspended Shivalik Fasteners Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 10 Assigned Stellar Marine Foods ST FB Fac A4 100 Suspended Vikram Knittex Pvt Ltd ST FB Limits A4 95 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akshar Ginning & Pressing Industries CC B+ 80 Reaffirmed Arihant Vastu Nirman Pvt Ltd LT FBL (TL) B 57.5 Assigned Barbate Automotive India Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - CC BB- 300 Revised from BB Barbate Automotive India Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - TL BB- 110 Revised from BB Dashmesh Agro Industries FBL B 250 Reaffirmed Dav College Trust And Management SocieTL A+ 1855.6 Reaffirmed Divyalakshmi Textiles Pvt Ltd TL Fac B- 90 * Reaffirmed * revised from Rs. 23.00 crore Divyalakshmi Textiles Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac B- 105 ** Reaffirmed ** revised from Rs. 9.50 crore Divyalakshmi Textiles Pvt Ltd LT - Proposed Fac B- 264 *** Reaffirmed *** revised from Rs. 13.40 crore Dynamatic Technologies Ltd TL BBB+ 1910.1 Upgraded from BBB Dynamatic Technologies Ltd LT FBL BBB+ 940 Upgraded from BBB G.D Overseas FBF B+ 280 Suspended Giriraj Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT fund based Bk B+ 35 Suspended Fac Gowthami Spintex India Ltd FBL B 279.5 Reaffirmed Gujarat Paraffins Pvt Ltd LT, fund based Bk BBB- 50 Assigned Fac Hardware Trading Corporation CC working capital BB 25 Suspended Fac Jayalakshmi Textiles Pvt Ltd TL Fac B+ 67.5 * Reaffirmed * revised from Rs. 8.33 crore Jayalakshmi Textiles Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac B+ 140 * Reaffirmed * enhanced from Rs. 9.00 crore Jayalakshmi Textiles Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac B+ Reaffirmed (sub-limit) Jayalakshmi Textiles Pvt Ltd LT - Proposed Fac Reaffirmed K. K. Builders LT, TL D 147 Downgraded from BB- K. K. Builders LT, FB Fac D 150 Downgraded from BB- K. K. Builders LT, Proposed Fac D 13 Downgraded from BB- K. K. Leiure & Tourism International LT, TL D 110 Downgraded Pvt. Ltd from BB- K. K. Leiure & Tourism International LT, Proposed Fac D 10 Downgraded Pvt. Ltd from BB- K. K. Mohandas LT, TL D 50 Downgraded from BB- Kaynes Technology India Pvt Ltd LT : TL Fac BBB 180 Reaffirmed Kaynes Technology India Pvt Ltd LT : FB Fac BBB 200 Reaffirmed Kaynes Technology India Pvt Ltd LT : BBB Assigned Interchangeable Fac Ken Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC BB 220 Upgraded from BB- M/S Maruthi Saw Mill LT FBL B+ 10 Suspended M/S. Srv Synthetics TL BBB+ 124.8 Reaffirmed M/S. Srv Synthetics LT, FB Fac BBB+ 142.5 Reaffirmed M/S. Suraj Industries LT, FB Fac BBB+ 230 Reaffirmed Manjeera Projects TL D Withdrawn Neco Heavy Engineering And Castings Ltd LT FBL BB- 125 Reaffirmed Opg Business Centre Pvt Ltd TL facility BB+ 181.3 Reaffirmed Opg Business Centre Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Sandhar Technologies Ltd LT-FBL A+ 200 Assigned Sandhar Technologies Ltd LT-Unallocated A+ 50 Assigned Sandhar Technologies Ltd LT/ST-Fund Based A+ / 250 Assigned and NFBL A1 Seva Gases Pvt Ltd TL BB 136 Withdrawn Seva Gases Pvt Ltd fund based working BB 2 Withdrawn capital Fac Seva Gases Pvt Ltd FB limits BB 12 Withdrawn Shrimati Jankidevi Educational Trust Fund based Bk B+ 102.7 Reaffirmed Fac-TL (revised from Rs 17.06 crore) Shrimati Jankidevi Educational Trust Unallocated B+ 113.3 Reaffirmed (Revised from Rs 4.54 crore) Shyam Timber Pvt Ltd CC B+ 20 Reaffirmed Sunshine Tiles Company Pvt Ltd CC BBB+ 550 Assigned Sunshine Tiles Company Pvt Ltd Standby Line of BBB+ 20 Assigned Credit Sunshine Tiles Company Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 306.4 Assigned Surbhi Industries Ltd FBL BB 128.9 Suspended Surbhi Textile Mills Pvt. Ltd FBL BB+ 487.7 Suspended Surbhi Textile Mills Pvt. Ltd unallocated amount BB+ / 62.3 Suspended A4+ Tanfac Industries Ltd LT, Fund based BB+ 350 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 60.0 crore) Tanfac Industries Ltd LT/ST - BB+ 270 Assigned Unallocated Tirupati Balaji Foods Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BB- 36.8 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 5.42 crore earlier) Tirupati Balaji Foods Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB- 80 Reaffirmed Tirupati Balaji Foods Pvt Ltd Fund Based/ Non BB- / 28.2 Assigned FBL - Untied Limit A4 Vibrant Global Trading Pvt Ltd fund based CC BB / 400 Suspended working capital A4+ facility, non-fund based LOC facility Vijeta Broking India Pvt Ltd LT fund based Bk BB- 20 Assigned Fac Wipro Ltd Fund based AAA 13850 Reaffirmed (inter-changeable) Fac Wipro Ltd Fund based AAA Reaffirmed (inter-changeable) Fac Wipro Ltd External AAA Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings (ECBs) Wipro Ltd Non-FB Fac AAA 35279 Reaffirmed Aakash Tiles Pvt Ltd CCF D 130 Withdrawn Aakash Tiles Pvt Ltd TL facility D 487.5 Withdrawn Aakash Tiles Pvt Ltd LOC D 50 Assigned Aakash Tiles Pvt Ltd BG D 30 Assigned Aman Home Appliances Pvt Ltd fund based Bk Fac B- 100 Suspended Bhavesh Oil Industries CCF B+ 40 Withdrawn Dazaro Eco Green Pvt Ltd TL B 88.6 Revised from B+ Dazaro Eco Green Pvt Ltd CC B 30 Revised from B+ Diamond Textile Mills Pvt Ltd CC facility BB+ 210 Assigned Diamond Textile Mills Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 831.7 Assigned Electronica Finance Ltd PTC Series A1 A+(SO) - Withdrawn Electronica Finance Ltd PTC Series A2 BBB-(SO) - Withdrawn Eva Alu Panel Ltd LT FB Fac B 82.6 Withdrawn Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 A-(SO)! 200 Assigned ! indicates that the rating is conditional Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd Originator's A-(SO)! 22.2 Assigned Residual Share ! indicates that the rating is conditional L G Balakrishnan And Bros Ltd TL AA- 1237.5 Reaffirmed / Assigned L G Balakrishnan And Bros Ltd FB Fac AA- 800 Reaffirmed M/S Shruti Timber Pvt Ltd LT FBL B+ 22.5 Suspended M/S Shruti Timber Pvt Ltd Bk limits B+ / 5 Assigned A4 Mantram Technofab Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 130 Reaffirmed Mantram Technofab Pvt Ltd TL B+ 160 Reaffirmed Saboo Engineers Pvt Ltd fund based Bk Fac BB+ 20 Suspended Sai Sannidhi Agro Tech FBL B 74.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from 7.63 CR) Sai Sannidhi Agro Tech Unallocated B 5.9 Reaffirmed (revised from 0.37 CR) Shivalik Fasteners Pvt Ltd CC Limits BB- 65 Assigned Shivalik Fasteners Pvt Ltd TL Limits BB- 21 Assigned Shreyash Ginning & Pressing Factory LT B 52.5 Withdrawn Shri Sai Build Infra Pvt. Stellar Marine Foods CCF B+ 20 Suspended Suraj Corporation fund based, non B- / 100 Suspended fund based and A4 unallocated limits Tungnath Educational Society LT: Fund Based B- 29.7 Assigned Tungnath Educational Society Unallocated B- 70.3 Assigned White Gold Cotton Industries CC facility B+ 140 Suspended BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)