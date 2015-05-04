May 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 30 & May 01, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Barbate Automotive India Pvt Ltd LT/ST unallocated A4 Withdrawn
amount
Dynamatic Technologies Ltd ST Non-FBL A2 715 Reaffirmed
Giriraj Jewellers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac A4 116 Suspended
Gowthami Spintex India Ltd Unallocated Limits A4 50.5 Reaffirmed
Gowthami Spintex India Ltd Non-FBL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Gujarat Paraffins Pvt Ltd Short- term, A3 13.7 Assigned
non-fund based Bk
Fac
Hardware Trading Corporation ST non-fund based A4 315 Suspended
LOC /buyers
Jayalakshmi Textiles Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A4 15 Reaffirmed
Jayalakshmi Textiles Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac A4 37.5 Reaffirmed
Kaynes Technology India Pvt Ltd FB Fac A3+ 480 Reaffirmed
Kaynes Technology India Pvt Ltd ST A3+ Assigned
:interchangeable
Fac
Ken Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST - Non fund based A4+ 120 Upgraded from
A4
M/S Maruthi Saw Mill ST NFBL A4 90 Suspended
M/S. Srv Synthetics ST, non-FB Fac A2+ 10 Reaffirmed
M/S. Suraj Industries ST, non-FB Fac A2+ 11.5 Reaffirmed
Neco Heavy Engineering And Castings Ltd ST non-FBL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Opg Business Centre Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 75 Reaffirmed
Prakash Engineers & Infraprojects (P) ST non-fund based A4+ 150 Suspended
Ltd BG facility
Sandhar Technologies Ltd ST-NFBL A1 300 Assigned
Seva Gases Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 58 Withdrawn
Shyam Timber Pvt Ltd LOC A4 130 Reaffirmed
Sks Microfinance Ltd ST borrowing A1+ 2000 Assigned
programme / CP
Programme
*of the Rs. 500 crore rated short term borrowing Rs 300 crore is interchangeable
with long term borrowings programme, subject to total borrowing exceeding Rs. 500 crore
Sunshine Tiles Company Pvt Ltd BG A2 110 Assigned
Sunshine Tiles Company Pvt Ltd LOC A2 30 Assigned
Sunshine Tiles Company Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure A2 4.5 Assigned
Limit
Surbhi Industries Ltd FBL A4+ 15 Suspended
Surbhi Textile Mills Pvt. Ltd NFBL A4+ 20 Suspended
Surya Roshni Ltd CP Programme A1+(SO) 200 Reaffirmed
Tanfac Industries Ltd ST, Non Fund based A4+ 630 Reaffirmed
(revised from Rs. 65.0 crore)
Tirupati Balaji Foods Pvt Ltd Non FBL - BG A4 40 Affirmed
Vijeta Broking India Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based A4 160 Assigned
Bk Fac
Wipro Ltd Fund based A1+ 13850 Reaffirmed
(inter-changeable)
Fac
Wipro Ltd Fund based A1+ Reaffirmed
(inter-changeable)
Fac
Bhavesh Oil Industries Warehouse facility A4+ 70 Suspended
K. K. Builders ST, Non FB Fac D 140 Downgraded
from BB-
Dazaro Eco Green Pvt Ltd BG A4 7.5 Reaffirmed
Diamond Textile Mills Pvt Ltd BG Facility A4+ 95 Assigned
(Existing /
Proposed)
Diamond Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure A4+ 9.2 Assigned
Limit
Eva Alu Panel Ltd Bk Fac A4 2.4 Withdrawn
L G Balakrishnan And Bros Ltd Non FB Fac A1+ 850 Reaffirmed
M/S Shruti Timber Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 92.5 Suspended
Nahar Capital And Financial Services LST Debt/CP A1 250 Reaffirmed
Programme
Saboo Engineers Pvt Ltd lt A4+ 65 Suspended
Saboo Engineers Pvt Ltd fund based Bk Fac A4+ 20 Suspended
Shivalik Fasteners Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 10 Assigned
Stellar Marine Foods ST FB Fac A4 100 Suspended
Vikram Knittex Pvt Ltd ST FB Limits A4 95 Suspended
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Akshar Ginning & Pressing Industries CC B+ 80 Reaffirmed
Arihant Vastu Nirman Pvt Ltd LT FBL (TL) B 57.5 Assigned
Barbate Automotive India Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - CC BB- 300 Revised from
BB
Barbate Automotive India Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - TL BB- 110 Revised from
BB
Dashmesh Agro Industries FBL B 250 Reaffirmed
Dav College Trust And Management SocieTL A+ 1855.6 Reaffirmed
Divyalakshmi Textiles Pvt Ltd TL Fac B- 90 * Reaffirmed
* revised from Rs. 23.00 crore
Divyalakshmi Textiles Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac B- 105 ** Reaffirmed
** revised from Rs. 9.50 crore
Divyalakshmi Textiles Pvt Ltd LT - Proposed Fac B- 264 *** Reaffirmed
*** revised from Rs. 13.40 crore
Dynamatic Technologies Ltd TL BBB+ 1910.1 Upgraded from
BBB
Dynamatic Technologies Ltd LT FBL BBB+ 940 Upgraded from
BBB
G.D Overseas FBF B+ 280 Suspended
Giriraj Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT fund based Bk B+ 35 Suspended
Fac
Gowthami Spintex India Ltd FBL B 279.5 Reaffirmed
Gujarat Paraffins Pvt Ltd LT, fund based Bk BBB- 50 Assigned
Fac
Hardware Trading Corporation CC working capital BB 25 Suspended
Fac
Jayalakshmi Textiles Pvt Ltd TL Fac B+ 67.5 * Reaffirmed
* revised from Rs. 8.33 crore
Jayalakshmi Textiles Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac B+ 140 * Reaffirmed
* enhanced from Rs. 9.00 crore
Jayalakshmi Textiles Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac B+ Reaffirmed
(sub-limit)
Jayalakshmi Textiles Pvt Ltd LT - Proposed Fac Reaffirmed
K. K. Builders LT, TL D 147 Downgraded
from BB-
K. K. Builders LT, FB Fac D 150 Downgraded
from BB-
K. K. Builders LT, Proposed Fac D 13 Downgraded
from BB-
K. K. Leiure & Tourism International LT, TL D 110 Downgraded
Pvt. Ltd from BB-
K. K. Leiure & Tourism International LT, Proposed Fac D 10 Downgraded
Pvt. Ltd from BB-
K. K. Mohandas LT, TL D 50 Downgraded
from BB-
Kaynes Technology India Pvt Ltd LT : TL Fac BBB 180 Reaffirmed
Kaynes Technology India Pvt Ltd LT : FB Fac BBB 200 Reaffirmed
Kaynes Technology India Pvt Ltd LT : BBB Assigned
Interchangeable
Fac
Ken Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC BB 220 Upgraded from
BB-
M/S Maruthi Saw Mill LT FBL B+ 10 Suspended
M/S. Srv Synthetics TL BBB+ 124.8 Reaffirmed
M/S. Srv Synthetics LT, FB Fac BBB+ 142.5 Reaffirmed
M/S. Suraj Industries LT, FB Fac BBB+ 230 Reaffirmed
Manjeera Projects TL D Withdrawn
Neco Heavy Engineering And Castings Ltd LT FBL BB- 125 Reaffirmed
Opg Business Centre Pvt Ltd TL facility BB+ 181.3 Reaffirmed
Opg Business Centre Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB+ 50 Reaffirmed
Sandhar Technologies Ltd LT-FBL A+ 200 Assigned
Sandhar Technologies Ltd LT-Unallocated A+ 50 Assigned
Sandhar Technologies Ltd LT/ST-Fund Based A+ / 250 Assigned
and NFBL A1
Seva Gases Pvt Ltd TL BB 136 Withdrawn
Seva Gases Pvt Ltd fund based working BB 2 Withdrawn
capital Fac
Seva Gases Pvt Ltd FB limits BB 12 Withdrawn
Shrimati Jankidevi Educational Trust Fund based Bk B+ 102.7 Reaffirmed
Fac-TL
(revised from Rs 17.06 crore)
Shrimati Jankidevi Educational Trust Unallocated B+ 113.3 Reaffirmed
(Revised from Rs 4.54 crore)
Shyam Timber Pvt Ltd CC B+ 20 Reaffirmed
Sunshine Tiles Company Pvt Ltd CC BBB+ 550 Assigned
Sunshine Tiles Company Pvt Ltd Standby Line of BBB+ 20 Assigned
Credit
Sunshine Tiles Company Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 306.4 Assigned
Surbhi Industries Ltd FBL BB 128.9 Suspended
Surbhi Textile Mills Pvt. Ltd FBL BB+ 487.7 Suspended
Surbhi Textile Mills Pvt. Ltd unallocated amount BB+ / 62.3 Suspended
A4+
Tanfac Industries Ltd LT, Fund based BB+ 350 Reaffirmed
(revised from Rs. 60.0 crore)
Tanfac Industries Ltd LT/ST - BB+ 270 Assigned
Unallocated
Tirupati Balaji Foods Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BB- 36.8 Reaffirmed
(revised from Rs. 5.42 crore earlier)
Tirupati Balaji Foods Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB- 80 Reaffirmed
Tirupati Balaji Foods Pvt Ltd Fund Based/ Non BB- / 28.2 Assigned
FBL - Untied Limit A4
Vibrant Global Trading Pvt Ltd fund based CC BB / 400 Suspended
working capital A4+
facility, non-fund based LOC facility
Vijeta Broking India Pvt Ltd LT fund based Bk BB- 20 Assigned
Fac
Wipro Ltd Fund based AAA 13850 Reaffirmed
(inter-changeable)
Fac
Wipro Ltd Fund based AAA Reaffirmed
(inter-changeable)
Fac
Wipro Ltd External AAA Reaffirmed
Commercial
Borrowings (ECBs)
Wipro Ltd Non-FB Fac AAA 35279 Reaffirmed
Aakash Tiles Pvt Ltd CCF D 130 Withdrawn
Aakash Tiles Pvt Ltd TL facility D 487.5 Withdrawn
Aakash Tiles Pvt Ltd LOC D 50 Assigned
Aakash Tiles Pvt Ltd BG D 30 Assigned
Aman Home Appliances Pvt Ltd fund based Bk Fac B- 100 Suspended
Bhavesh Oil Industries CCF B+ 40 Withdrawn
Dazaro Eco Green Pvt Ltd TL B 88.6 Revised from
B+
Dazaro Eco Green Pvt Ltd CC B 30 Revised from
B+
Diamond Textile Mills Pvt Ltd CC facility BB+ 210 Assigned
Diamond Textile Mills Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 831.7 Assigned
Electronica Finance Ltd PTC Series A1 A+(SO) - Withdrawn
Electronica Finance Ltd PTC Series A2 BBB-(SO) - Withdrawn
Eva Alu Panel Ltd LT FB Fac B 82.6 Withdrawn
Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 A-(SO)! 200 Assigned
! indicates that the rating is conditional
Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd Originator's A-(SO)! 22.2 Assigned
Residual Share
! indicates that the rating is conditional
L G Balakrishnan And Bros Ltd TL AA- 1237.5 Reaffirmed /
Assigned
L G Balakrishnan And Bros Ltd FB Fac AA- 800 Reaffirmed
M/S Shruti Timber Pvt Ltd LT FBL B+ 22.5 Suspended
M/S Shruti Timber Pvt Ltd Bk limits B+ / 5 Assigned
A4
Mantram Technofab Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 130 Reaffirmed
Mantram Technofab Pvt Ltd TL B+ 160 Reaffirmed
Saboo Engineers Pvt Ltd fund based Bk Fac BB+ 20 Suspended
Sai Sannidhi Agro Tech FBL B 74.1 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 7.63 CR)
Sai Sannidhi Agro Tech Unallocated B 5.9 Reaffirmed
(revised from 0.37 CR)
Shivalik Fasteners Pvt Ltd CC Limits BB- 65 Assigned
Shivalik Fasteners Pvt Ltd TL Limits BB- 21 Assigned
Shreyash Ginning & Pressing Factory LT B 52.5 Withdrawn
Shri Sai Build Infra Pvt. Ltd. TL B+ 100 Withdrawn
Stellar Marine Foods CCF B+ 20 Suspended
Suraj Corporation fund based, non B- / 100 Suspended
fund based and A4
unallocated limits
Tungnath Educational Society LT: Fund Based B- 29.7 Assigned
Tungnath Educational Society Unallocated B- 70.3 Assigned
White Gold Cotton Industries CC facility B+ 140 Suspended
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)