May 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 4, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agra Products Pvt Ltd ST FBL A4 310 Reaffirmed Archit Organosys Ltd FDBP/FUDBP facility* A4 50 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 4.50 crore; * includes Export Packing Credit sub limit of Rs. 5.00 crore which is fully fungible with FDBP facility Archit Organosys Ltd LOC^ A4 40 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 3.50 crore; ^ includes Bank Guarantee sub limit of Rs. 3.00 crore Arex Industries Ltd BG A3 Reaffirmed Aum Udyog LOC A4 80 Assigned Balaji Coal Pvt Ltd ST - LOC A4 400 Reaffirmed Dev Metals & Alloys Pvt Ltd Non FBL A4 15 Assigned Kachchh Veneers Pvt Ltd LOC A4 170 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 12.00 crore Neha Exports FBL- Bill Discounting A4 110 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 5.00 crore Neha Exports NFBL- Packing Credit A4 30 Reaffirmed reduced from Rs. 4.00 crore Purti Vanaspati Pvt Ltd NFBL-LOC A3 1100 Assigned enhanced from Rs. 83.00 crore Relcom Technology Pvt Ltd ST Non-FB Fac - LOC A4 10 Reaffirmed Shailesh Forging Works FBL A4 Reaffirmed Shirani Automotive Pvt Ltd BG A4 14.5 Reaffirmed Slr Metaliks Ltd Non-FBL A2+ 610 Conditional Rating Somic Zf Components Pvt Ltd ST Interchangeable A2+ 317.5 Reaffirmed Sugoi Motors Pvt Ltd BG A4+ 3 Reaffirmed Suryoday Micro Finance Pvt Ltd MFI Grading M2+ Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ACPL Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit BB 150 Reaffirmed Agra Products Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB 30 Reaffirmed Agra Products Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB 10 Reaffirmed Archit Organosys Ltd CC facility B+ 30 Upgraded to B+ from B Enhanced from Rs. 2.50 crore Archit Organosys Ltd TL B+ 3.8 Upgraded to B+ from B Arex Industries Ltd TL BBB- 23.5 Reaffirmed Arex Industries Ltd CC BBB- 45 Reaffirmed Aum Udyog CC B+ 70 Assigned Aum Udyog Unallocated Limit B+ 50 Assigned Balaji Coal Pvt Ltd LT - Funds Based BB- 75 Reaffirmed Limits Crayon Color Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 50 Suspended Daiwik Hotels Pvt Ltd TL BB- 149.5 Withdrawn Dev Metals & Alloys Pvt Ltd TL C 23.2 Assigned Dev Metals & Alloys Pvt Ltd FBL C 70 Assigned DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd FBL A (SO) 16630 Assigned Kachchh Veneers Pvt Ltd CC B+ Reaffirmed Mittal Corp Ltd Bk Fac BBB/ 7494.8 Suspended A3 Mytrah Vayu (Pennar) Pvt Ltd TL A- 2813.9 Assigned Mytrah Vayu (Pennar) Pvt Ltd FBL A- 120 Assigned Neha Exports FBL- CC B 10 Reaffirmed North Eastern Karnataka Road Issuer Rating IrB+ Assigned Transport Corporation Om Lamcoat Pvt Ltd LT FBL B 87.5 Suspended Patnaik Minerals Pvt Ltd Bk lines A /A1 956.2 Withdrawn Purti Vanaspati Pvt Ltd FBL-CC BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Purti Vanaspati Pvt Ltd NFBL-BG BBB- Reaffirmed bank guarantee is a sub limit of cash credit facilities Relcom Technology Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac - CC B 40 Reaffirmed Relcom Technology Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac - TL B 67.5 Reaffirmed Relcom Technology Pvt Ltd Unallocated B/ A4 10 Reaffirmed Royal Castor Products Ltd FD MA- 100 Assigned Shailesh Forging Works CC BB- 20 Reaffirmed Shailesh Forging Works TL BB- 48.9 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 4.81 crore Shirani Automotive Pvt Ltd CC B+ 30 Reaffirmed revised from 13.50 CR Shirani Automotive Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+/ A4 105 Reaffirmed SLR Metaliks Ltd TL A- 1042.8 Conditional Rating SLR Metaliks Ltd FBL A- 760 Conditional Rating SLR Metaliks Ltd Unallocated Limits A- 4387.2 Conditional Rating Sociedade De Fomento Issuer Rating Ir A- Assigned Somic Zf Components Pvt Ltd LT/ST Interchangeable A- 50 Reaffirmed /A2+ Somic Zf Components Pvt Ltd Unallocated A- 164.3 Reaffirmed /A2+ Sugoi Motors Pvt Ltd CC Fac BB 250 Reaffirmed Trikoot Iron & Steel Castings LT FBL D 317.9 revised from Ltd B+ Trikoot Iron & Steel Castings ST NFBL D 60 revised from Ltd A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.