May 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 5, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anandtex International Pvt Ltd LC/BG A3 240 Assigned Anantnath Silk Mills Pvt Ltd ST FBL A4 81.5 Reaffirmed enhanced from 5 cr Bharti Airtel Ltd Working Capital A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Limits (rated on ST scale) M. V. Shiptrade Pvt Ltd LOC A4 300 Reaffirmed Mittal Clothing Company ST - FB Fac A4 115 Suspended Mittal Clothing Company ST - Proposed Fac A4 65 Suspended Mittal Clothing Company ST - Non-FB Fac A4 20 Suspended P.K. Mookanambalam & Co. ST, non- FB Fac A4+ 100 Assigned SNC Power Corporation NFBL A2 2010 Upgraded from A3+ Tulsyan Nec Ltd ST fund based and non A4 1420 Withdrawn FB Fac LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anandtex International Pvt Ltd Working Capital BBB- 700 Assigned Limits Anandtex International Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 280 Assigned Anantnath Silk Mills Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 95 Reaffirmed enhanced from 4.65 cr Anantnath Silk Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loans BB- 63.5 Reaffirmed Armania Agro Industries TL B 3.5 Reaffirmed Armania Agro Industries CC B 70 Reaffirmed Bengal Shrachi Housing TL D 1141.5 Suspended Development Ltd Bharti Airtel Ltd TL AA+ 46000 Reaffirmed Bharti Airtel Ltd Working Capital AA+ 22500 Reaffirmed Limits (rated on LT scale) Bharti Airtel Ltd Issuer Rating IrAA+ Reaffirmed Delhi International Airport Rupee TL A 8000 Upgraded Pvt Ltd Delhi International Airport CC Limits A 4000 Upgraded Pvt Ltd Delhi International Airport NFBL A 490 Upgraded Pvt Ltd Delhi International Airport DSRA BG (earlier Nil) A /A1 900 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Delhi International Airport Unallocated Limits A /A1 46610 Upgraded Pvt Ltd earlier Rs. 3,135 crore Gagan Rice Mills Bk Fac B 190 Suspended Kanhiya Dhaliwal Developers Fund Based Facility B 100 Suspended M. V. Shiptrade Pvt Ltd CC BB- 50 Reaffirmed M/S Gopal Udhyog LT - Funds Based B 50 Reaffirmed Limits Meera And Co. Ltd FBL- CC D 55 Reaffirmed Meera And Co. Ltd Non - FB Fac D 15 Reaffirmed Mittal Clothing Company LT - Fund based B+ -10 Suspended (sub-limit) Fac National Highways Authority Of LT 54EC bonds AAA 40000 Reaffirmed India Nehru Place Hotels Ltd Bk Lines BBB- 1215.1 Suspended Paras Foods CC B 60 Reaffirmed Royale Concorde Educational TL D 400 Withdrawn Trust Royale Concorde Educational FBL D 10 Withdrawn Trust Shree Chlorates Bk Limits BB /A4 100 Withdrawn Snc Power Corporation Fund Based Working BBB+ 320 Upgraded Capital Limits from BBB Tulsyan Nec Ltd LT working capital Fac BB 680 Withdrawn -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)