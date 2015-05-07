May 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 6, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amar International ST - Non-FBL A3+ 5 Assigned Anu Cashews ST FB Fac A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Anu Cashews ST non FB Fac - sub A4+ Reaffirmed limit Capital Electech Pvt. Ltd. BG A4 290 Assigned DN Wind Systems India Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4 40 Reaffirmed Mahavir Coal Washeries Pvt. Non -FBL A3 50 Assigned Ltd. Raj And Company ST fund and non FB Fac A4 55 Suspended Supergems Jewellery ST, FBL A4 150 Revised from Manufacturing Pvt Ltd A4+ Surfine Tools ST- FB Fac A4 3.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Air India Ltd Series 1 NCDs AAA Retained (SO) Air India Ltd Series 2 NCDs AAA Retained (SO) Amar International LT & ST - FBL BBB 120 Assigned Amar International LT & ST - Fund based BBB Assigned sub-limits Anmol Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Fund based and untied B+ /A4 100 Suspended limits Anu Cashews LT FB Fac - sub limit BB Reaffirmed Brightstar Infrastructure Pvt FBL BB+ 400 Upgraded Ltd enhanced from 20 CR Capital Electech Pvt. Ltd. CC BB- 20 Assigned Dn Wind Systems India Pvt Ltd TL facility C 160.3 Withdrawn Dn Wind Systems India Pvt Ltd CC facility C 30 Withdrawn Dynamic Transmission Ltd LT Bk Fac BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Florens Footwear Industries Bk Fac B+ /A4 65 Suspended GLS Industries Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac BB /A4 648.2 Suspended GNET Tradelinks Pvt Ltd Fund based , non fund BB- 250 Suspended based and untied /A4 limits HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd 3 Plans of HDFC Reaffirmed Capital Protection AAAmfs (SO) Oriented Fund - Series I HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd 3 Plans of HDFC Reaffirmed Capital Protection AAAmfs (SO) Oriented Fund - Series III HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC Debt fund for Reaffirmed Cancer Cure 2014 AAAmfs (SO) HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd 4 Plans of HDFC ICRA] Reaffirmed Capital Protection AAAmfs (SO) Oriented Fund - Series II Kailash Oil Cake Industries LT working capital Fac BB- 150 Suspended M/S. Jayalakshmi Spintex India TL Fac B 1.9 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd M/S. Jayalakshmi Spintex India LT - FB Fac B 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd M/S. Jayalakshmi Spintex India LT - Unallocated B 8.1 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Mahavir Coal Washeries Pvt. FBL BBB- 100 Assigned Ltd. Mallikarjun Distilleries Pvt TL facility D 196.5 Withdrawn Ltd Mallikarjun Distilleries Pvt LT fund based facility D 29.5 Withdrawn Ltd Mallikarjun Distilleries Pvt Funded interest TL D 34.5 Withdrawn Ltd facility Malwa Agro Foods Pvt Ltd CC Limits BB+ 80 Assigned Malwa Agro Foods Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 38.2 Assigned Panache Aluminium Extrusions TL D 67.5 Assigned Pvt. Ltd Panache Aluminium Extrusions FBL D 32.5 Assigned Pvt. Ltd Pranav Omprakash Khake TL facility D 205 Withdrawn Distilleries Pvt Ltd Pranav Omprakash Khake LT fund based facility D 35 Withdrawn Distilleries Pvt Ltd Rayan Plast Fund based , non fund B+ /A4 65 Suspended based and untied limits Shri Sai Jewels Pvt Ltd Fund based Bk limits D 488 Suspended Surfine Tools LT- TL BB 29.7 Assigned Surfine Tools LT - FB Fac BB 20 Assigned Surfine Tools LT/ST Proposed Fac BB 6.8 Assigned Surya Construction Company Bk lines B+ 68 Withdrawn Varun Jewels Pvt Ltd Fund based Bk limits D 1458 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)