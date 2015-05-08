May 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 7, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A M Breweries Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 50 Reaffirmed Apeejay Shipping Ltd CP A1+ 300 Assigned Elite Distilleries Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 60 Assigned enhanced from Rs. 5 crore Excel Foods Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac A4 10 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 0.50 crore Flora Dyeing House Pvt Ltd Non fund based-ST A4; 6 Assigned IFCI Ltd CP A1+ 5000 Revised from A1 Industrial Manufacturers ST non-fund based: A4 50 Assigned LOC Industrial Manufacturers ST non-fund based: BG A4 150 Assigned JSK Industries Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac (LC) A2+ 3580 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 285 crore PRL Projects & Infrastructure Non FB Fac A4 440 Suspended Ltd Ramkumar Mills Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4 40 Reaffirmed reduced from 6 CR Steel Exchange India Ltd Non FB Fac A4 2610 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A M Breweries Pvt Ltd TL Fac B 1050 Assigned enhanced from Rs. 10.00 crore A M Breweries Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B 300 Assigned enhanced from Rs. 10.00 crore Apeejay Shipping Ltd TL AA- Reaffirmed Apeejay Shipping Ltd Standby Line of AA- 1500 Reaffirmed Credit Apeejay Shipping Ltd FBL AA- 350 Reaffirmed Apeejay Shipping Ltd Non-FBL* AA- 20 Reaffirmed /A1+ * interchangeable between Long Term & Short Term facilities Bindu Trendz Pvt Ltd LT FB Limit-CC B 85 Suspended Celebrity Fashions Ltd TL Fac D 596.2 Reaffirmed Celebrity Fashions Ltd LT FB Fac - sub limit D Reaffirmed Celebrity Fashions Ltd LT proposed Fac D 49.9 Reaffirmed Celebrity Fashions Ltd ST FB Fac D 480 Reaffirmed Celebrity Fashions Ltd ST non-FB Fac D 115 Reaffirmed Elite Distilleries Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 430 Assigned enhanced from Rs. 20.00 crore Elite Distilleries Pvt Ltd LT unallocated Fac BB- 10 Assigned Excel Foods Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac BB 130 Upgraded from BB- enhanced from Rs. 11.00 crore Excel Foods Pvt Ltd LT - TL BB 10 Upgraded from BB- Flora Dyeing House Pvt Ltd Fund based- CC limit BB- 60 Assigned Flora Dyeing House Pvt Ltd Fund based-TL BB- 12 Assigned Gwalior Regency Resorts India TL B 150 Assigned Pvt. Ltd IFCI Ltd LT Bk borrowings A+ 50000 Revised from A IFCI Ltd LT bonds (Including A+ 62773.8 Revised from subordinated debt) A IFCI Ltd Bonds/NCD Programme A+ 20000 Revised from A Industrial Manufacturers LT fund based: CC B+ 50 Assigned JSK Industries Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac (CC) A- 840 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 62 crore JSK Industries Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac (TL) A- 57 Reaffirmed reduced from Rs. 6.44 crore JSK Industries Pvt Ltd LT non FB Fac (BG) A- 3940 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 254 crore Paramasivam Palanisamy Fund based facility BB- 238 Reaffirmed Charitable Trust revised from 20.0 CR Paramasivam Palanisamy TL facility BB- nil Reaffirmed Charitable Trust revised from 1.58 CR Paramasivam Palanisamy Unallocated facility BB- nil Reaffirmed Charitable Trust revised from 2.22 CR PRL Projects & Infrastructure FB Fac C+ 80 Suspended Ltd Ramkumar Mills Pvt Ltd TL BB- 23.9 revised from B reduced from 3.90 CR Ramkumar Mills Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 190 revised from B Steel Exchange India Ltd TL Fac B 927.5 Suspended Steel Exchange India Ltd FB Fac B 2150 Suspended Varsha Multitech FB Fac BB+ 55 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.