Jun 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 28, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amber International ST FBL-FDBP A4 50 Reaffirmed Amber International ST FBL-Packaging A4 30* Reaffirmed Credit * Sublimit of FDBP Bhartiya International Ltd ST - FB Fac A1 470 Upgraded from A2+ Bhartiya International Ltd ST - Non FB Fac A1 738.5 Upgraded from A2+ Bhartiya International Ltd ST - FB/Non-fund based A1 250 Upgraded from A2+ Chanderpur Industries Pvt Ltd ST- NFBL A4 30 Suspended Pioneer Ceramic Industries BG A4 7 Reaffirmed Sonaki Ceramic ST fund based- BG A4 6.5 Assigned Sunrise Engitech Pvt Ltd Off Grid and SP 3C Assigned Decentralized Solar Applications Timespac India Ltd ST rating D 70 Suspended Tirupati Agro Product Non Fund Based A4 5 Assigned *Rs. 0.50 crore Letter of Credit is a sub limit of the Term Loan facility. LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amber International LT FBL-CC B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Bhartiya International Ltd LT - FB Fac A 330 Upgraded from A- Bhartiya International Ltd LT - Non FB Fac A 5 Upgraded from A- Bhartiya International Ltd LT/ ST - FB/Non-fund A 68 Upgraded based^ from A- ^These limits are interchangeable between long term and short term fund based limits. In case the limits are availed as short term facilities, the short term rating will be applicable and in case the limit is availed as long term facility, the long-term rating will be applicable. The overall utilisation by way of long term and short term fund based facilities cannot exceed the stated amount. Bhartiya International Ltd LT/ ST - FB Fac^ A 1472.5 Upgraded from A- ^^ Increased from Rs. 141 crore earlier Bhartiya International Ltd LT/ ST - Non FB Fac^ ICRA]A 11 Upgraded from A- ^These limits are interchangeable between long term and short term fund based limits. Bhartiya International Ltd LT/ ST - Proposed Bk ICRA]A ^^^ Upgraded Fac from A- ^^^ Reduced from Rs. 6.25 crore earlier Chanderpur Industries Pvt Ltd LT- FBL BB 20 Suspended Dutta Builders & Developers Fund based Bk Limits BB- 117 Suspended Pvt Ltd Genuine Assets Operators Pvt Long-TL BBB 1750 Assigned Ltd Gmr Ose Hungund Hospet FB Fac BB+ 10800 Revised Highways Pvt Ltd Gmr Ose Hungund Hospet Non-FB Fac BBB 473 Reaffirmed Highways Pvt Ltd SO Infinity Realty India Pvt Ltd Fund Based ale - TL BB- 125 Suspended Infinity Realty India Pvt Ltd Total FBL BB- 125 Suspended Infinity Realty India Pvt Ltd Total Limits BB- 125 Suspended Kohinoor Ctnl Infrastructure LT FB Fac D 12310 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Marougen Education Foundation LT rating BB- 135 Outstanding Pioneer Ceramic Industries CC BB- 35 Reaffirmed Pioneer Ceramic Industries TL BB- 14 Reaffirmed Ramky Elsamex Hyderabad Ring LT rating D 2919 Suspended Road Ltd Regency Aqua Electro & Motel FB Fac C 412.5 Suspended Resorts Pvt Ltd Regency Gangani Energy Pvt Ltd FB Fac C 730 Suspended Regency Yamuna Energy Ltd FB Fac C 337.9 Suspended Sonaki Ceramic LT fund based-CC B+ 30 Assigned Sonaki Ceramic LT fund based-TL B+ 70 Assigned Steel Junction LT- FBL B+ 70 Suspended Timespac India Ltd LT rating D 13 Suspended Timespac India Ltd TL D 52.1 Suspended Tirupati Agro Product Fund Based B- 36 Assigned Tirupati Agro Product Fund Based B- 25 Assigned Tirupati Agro Product Non Fund Based B- 2.1 Assigned Tirupati Agro Product Non Fund Based LOC* B- / 1.9 Assigned A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.