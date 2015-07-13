Jul 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 10, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- And Designs India Ltd ST non-FB A1+ 0.2 Reaffirmed And Designs India Ltd ST FB limits A1+ 150 Assigned (Sub-limit of CC) Ashirvad Industries & ST Non Fund Based-BG A4 100 Assigned Infrastructure B. P. Food Products Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A3+ 250 Assigned Devi Marine Food Exports Pvt ST - FB Fac BB+ 500 Reaffirmed Ltd Devi Marine Food Exports Pvt ST - Non-FB Fac A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Elitecore Technologies Pvt Ltd NFBL A1 175.5 Reaffirmed Elitecore Technologies Pvt Ltd ST NFBL* A1 100 Assigned *total fund based and non fund based limits to be capped at Rs. 10.00 crore subject to specific individual limits. Freeworld Exports Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A4+ 465 Assigned Kader Exports Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A4+ 610 Reaffirmed Kader Exports Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A4+ Reaffirmed (sub-limit) Kader Exports Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac A4+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Kader Exports Pvt Ltd ST - Proposed Fac A4+ Reaffirmed Kader Investment And Trading ST - FB Fac A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd (Enhanced from 6.00 CR) Kader Investment And Trading Short -term - Non-FB A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Fac (Enhanced from 0.50 CR) Kaprisa International Pvt. Ltd. Packing Credit (PC): A4 30* Assigned FBL *Fund based limit (PC and PSC) ceiling and total amount rated is Rs. 6.00 crore Kaprisa International Pvt. Ltd. Post Shipment Credit A4 50* Assigned (PSC): FBL *Fund based limit (PC and PSC) ceiling and total amount rated is Rs. 6.00 crore Kaprisa International Pvt. Packing Credit (PC): A4 30 Assigned Ltd. FBL Kaprisa International Pvt. Post Shipment Credit A4 50 Assigned Ltd. (PSC): Fund Based Limits *Fund based limit (PC and PSC) ceiling and total amount rated is Rs. 6.00 crore # consists Advance against Direct Bills sublimit of Rs. 2.50 crore and Foreign Letter of Credit sublimit of Rs. 1.50 crore rated A4 on the short term. Kader Investment And Trading ST - Non-FB Fac - - - Company Pvt Ltd (sub-limit) {revised from (1.00) scaleLiberty Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Liberty Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Liberty Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac A4+ Reaffirmed (sub-limit) M/S Vishwanath Paper & Boards NFBL A4 200 Suspended Ltd Premier Marine Products Pvt ST - FB Fac A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Ltd Premier Marine Products Pvt ST - Non-FB Fac A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Ltd R.K.G. International Pvt Ltd LOC A4 80 Reaffirmed R.K.G. International Pvt Ltd Foreign Discount Bill A4 60 Reaffirmed Purchase Ratedi Wind Power Pvt Ltd ST: Bill Discounting A2+ 250 Assigned Rlj Woven Sacks Pvt Ltd Non FBL -BG A4 5 Reaffirmed Sln Coffee Pvt Ltd FB Fac - ST A4 580 Reaffirmed Sln Coffee Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac - ST A4 100 Reaffirmed Trans-Chem Corporation - A4 1000 Suspended Universal Cold Storage Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A4+ - - (sub-limit) Universal Cold Storage Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac A4+ 51 Reaffirmed Universal Cold Storage Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac BB+ - - LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- And Designs India Ltd LT FB limits - A+ 300 Reaffirmed (increased from 20.00 CR) Ashirvad Industries & LT Fund Based-CC B- 15 Assigned Infrastructure B. P. Food Products Pvt Ltd TL BBB 270 Assigned B. P. Food Products Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB 430 Assigned Bhadohi Carpets LT - FBL BB 115 Reaffirmed Chowdhary Rubber & Chemicals Bk Fac B+ / 150 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd A4 Devi Marine Food Exports Pvt LT - FB Fac BB+ 250 Reaffirmed Ltd Elitecore Technologies Pvt Ltd Fund Based CC Limits A 250 Reaffirmed Elitecore Technologies Pvt Ltd Fund Based TL Limits A 50 Assigned Elitecore Technologies Pvt Ltd LT FBL A 100 Assigned Gokul Ginning And Oil Fund Based-Working B+ 60 Suspended Industries Capital Gokul Ginning And Oil Total FBL B+ 60 Suspended Industries Green Farm Agri Exports Fund Based- CC* B+ 10 Assigned *Total Fund Based Limits of Rs. 5.00 crore with one way interchange ability from PCL to OCC (Cash Credit) Green Farm Agri Exports Fund Based- Warehouse B+ 30 Assigned Loan Green Farm Agri Exports Fund Based- Packing B+ 40 Assigned Credit Limit (PCL)* *Total Fund Based Limits of Rs. 5.00 crore with one way interchange ability from PCL to OCC (Cash Credit) Green Farm Agri Exports Non Fund Based- B+ 18.7 Assigned Credit Exposure Limit Jay Umiya Industries CC B 55 Reaffirmed Jay Umiya Industries TL B 13.4 Reaffirmed K. L. Mechanical Works Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B+ 82 Assigned K. L. Mechanical Works Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B+ 37.5 Assigned K. L. Mechanical Works Pvt Ltd Non FBL - BG B+ 5 Assigned Kader Exports Pvt Ltd LT - TL Fac BB+ 175 Reaffirmed Kader Exports Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac BB+ 250 Reaffirmed Kader Investment And Trading LT - TL Fac BB+ 39 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Kader Investment And Trading Long -term / FB Fac BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd (Enhanced from 8.00 CR) Krishna Ginning Pressing & Oil CC B 80 Reaffirmed Industries Krishna Ginning Pressing & Oil TL B 18 Reaffirmed Industries Krushna Industries LT Fund Based- CC B+ 95 Reaffirmed Liberty Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac BB+ 85 Reaffirmed Liberty Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd LT - Proposed Fac BB+ Reaffirmed M/S B.A. Alloys Pvt. Ltd TL BB- 90 Suspended M/S B.A. Alloys Pvt. Ltd unallocated limits BB- 50 Suspended M/S B.A. Alloys Pvt. Ltd. LT BB- 160 Suspended M/S Chandra Electronic LT D - Suspended Appliances Pvt. Ltd. M/S R.T. Exports Ltd TL limits D 250 Suspended M/S Vishwanath Paper & Boards LT FBL B+ 200 Suspended Ltd M/S Vishwanath Paper & Boards TL limits B+ 50 Suspended Ltd Manisha Jeweltech Pvt Ltd FBL-CC B+ 60 Reaffirmed Meenamani Real Venture LT, FBL - CC BB+ 100 Withdrawal Mewar Hi-Tech Engineering Ltd. CC B 80 Assigned Muthoot Hotels Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - - - Muthoot Hotels Pvt Ltd TL BB 320 Reaffirmed Muthoot Hotels Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB 35 Assigned Paedia Health Pvt Ltd FBL- TL B- 142.5 Reaffirmed Paedia Health Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B- 5 Reaffirmed Paedia Health Pvt Ltd Untied Limit B- 27.5 Reaffirmed Penta Gold Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ / 80 Suspended A4 Premier Marine Products Pvt LT - Proposed Fac - - - Ltd Premier Marine Products Pvt LT - FB Fac BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Pudhuaaru Financial Services PTC Series A1 Provisional 156.3 Provisional Pvt Ltd A Pudhuaaru Financial Services PTC Series A2 Provisional 28.2 Provisional Pvt Ltd A R.K.G. Ratedi Wind Power Pvt Ltd LT: TL A- 2713 Assigned Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd NCD AAA 100000 Reaffirmed Riddhi Siddhi Cotfiber Pvt Ltd CC B+ 80 Revised from B Riddhi Siddhi Cotfiber Pvt Ltd TL B+ 28.5 Revised from B Rlj Woven Sacks Pvt Ltd FBL -TL BB 42.8 Reaffirmed Rlj Woven Sacks Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB 70 Reaffirmed Rlj Woven Sacks Pvt Ltd FBL - Unallocated BB 52.2 Reaffirmed Rns Earthmovers Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Sagar Cotton Industries Fund Based-Working B+ 90 Suspended Capital Shree Rajeshwar Weaving Mills Bk Fac B+ / 120 Suspended Pvt Ltd A4 Sln Coffee Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB 370 Reaffirmed Sln Coffee Pvt Ltd FB Fac - LT BB 403.5 Reaffirmed Sln Coffee Pvt Ltd Proposed limits BB Reaffirmed Sunderlal Moolchand Jain FBL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Tobacconist Pvt Ltd Total Environment Living Proposed TL BB 1750 Assigned Spaces Pvt Ltd Trans-Chem Corporation - BB - Suspended Universal Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT - TL Fac BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Universal Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac BB+ 600 Reaffirmed Victor Enterprises LT - Fund Based (CC) BB- 50 Reaffirmed Victor Enterprises TL BB- 5 Reaffirmed BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)