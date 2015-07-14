Jul 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 13, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajax Fiori Engineering (India) NFBL A1+ 53.2 Upgraded Pvt. Ltd from A1 Betterman Engineers Pvt Ltd NFBL - BG A4 80 Reaffirmed Chhabi Electricals Pvt Ltd ST, Non fund A4 60 Reaffirmed Cosmos Engitech Pvt Ltd NFB A4+ 39.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 1.75 crore) Dianare Exports ST Fund based - A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Bills Purchase (earlier Rs. 8.00crore) Gurutek Estate Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 40 Reaffirmed Harinagar Sugar Mills Ltd Non-FBL A2+ 87.1 Reaffirmed M/S. S.K. Agarwalla NFBL (Letter of A4 120 Reaffirmed Guarantee) (enhanced from Rs. 9.40 crore) Pushpak Marktrade (India) Pvt ST non-fund based A4 75 Suspended Ltd LOC limits Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd Non-fund based Bk Fac A2+ 2400 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 131 crore) Sanghvi Movers Ltd ST, FB Fac A1 75 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 25.00 crore Sanghvi Movers Ltd ST, non-fund based A1 3575 Reaffirmed Fac # - Out of the Rs. 357.50 crore non-fund based facilities, Rs. 350 crore short term non-fund based facilities are sub-limit to the term loan facilities, (reduced from Rs. 365.00 crore) Sreenagar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Bk guarantee facility A4 2.4 Suspended Sreenagar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT/ST A4 14.2 Suspended Sunland Plus Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG A4 40 Assigned Zodiac Clothing Co. Ltd ST, FB limits A1+ 700 Reaffirmed Zodiac Clothing Co. Ltd ST, non-fund based A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Zodiac Clothing Co. Ltd CP A1+ 200 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajax Fiori Engineering (India) FBL A+ 161.4 Upgraded Pvt. Ltd from A (Reduced from 24.19 CR) Betterman Engineers Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B 50 Downgraded from B+ Chhabi Electricals Pvt Ltd LT, TL - - - (Reduced from Rs. 0.68 CR) Chhabi Electricals Pvt Ltd LT, CC B 85 Revised from B+ Chhabi Electricals Pvt Ltd LT, Unallocated B 6.8 Revised from B+ Cosmos Engitech Pvt Ltd CC BB+ 55 Upgraded from BB (enhanced from Rs 4.00 crore) Cosmos Engitech Pvt Ltd Stand by Line of BB+ 6 Upgraded Credit from BB (enhanced from Rs. 0.40 crore) Cosmos Engitech Pvt Ltd TL* BB+ 61.2 Upgraded from BB (enhanced from Rs 0.61 crore) *includes proposed loan of Rs. 3.50 crore Gayatri Sri Narayana Swamy FBF B- 100 Suspended Ginning Mill Gokulanand Texturizers Pvt Ltd Bk Loans Programme BB+ 187.1 withdrawn Gurutek Estate Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 160 Upgraded from C+ Harinagar Sugar Mills Ltd TL A- 903.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 77.12 crore) Harinagar Sugar Mills Ltd FBL A- 2800 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 260.00 crore) Hmr Steels Pvt Ltd HMR Steels Private B+/ 220 Suspended Limited A4 Lamco Industries Pvt. Ltd LT FBL BB+ 160 Reaffirmed (revised from 16.25) Lamco Industries Pvt. Ltd LT Non-FBL BB+ 165 Reaffirmed Lamco Industries Pvt. Ltd LT Unallocated Limits BB+ 2.5 Reaffirmed M/S. S.K. Agarwalla FBL (CC) BB- 70 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 5.00 crore) M/S. S.K. Agarwalla FBL (TL) BB- 10 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 0.14 crore) Milli Trust FBL - Proposed TL B+ 400 Assigned Pansari Steels Pvt Ltd FBL B 80 Reaffirmed Pri Media Services Pvt Ltd NCD A(SO) 2500 Assigned Pushpak Marktrade (India) Pvt LT fund based CC BB 105 Suspended Ltd limits Pushpak Marktrade (India) Pvt proposed limits BB 120 Suspended Ltd Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd Fund based Bk Fac A- 4000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 225 crore) Sanghvi Movers Ltd TL A+ 5676.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 381.39 crore) Sanghvi Movers Ltd Fund based, CC Fac A+ 500 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 100.00 crore) Spectrum Renewable Energy Pvt LT, Fund Based - TL D 84 Assigned Ltd Spectrum Renewable Energy Pvt LT, Fund Based - CC D 12.5 Assigned Ltd Sree Narayana Gurukulam LT, FB Fac B 90 Assigned Charitable Trust Sreenagar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL B 25 Suspended Sreenagar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd working capital TL B 8.4 Suspended Sreenagar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CCF B 30 Suspended Sunland Plus Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL B+ 240 Assigned Sunland Plus Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC B+ 100 Assigned Thermax Engineering LT, non-FB Fac* AA+ 900 Reaffirmed Construction Co. Ltd (SO) * backed by corporate guarantee from Thermax Limited Thermax Engineering CC AA 70 Reaffirmed Construction Co. Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.