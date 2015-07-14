Jul 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 13, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ajax Fiori Engineering (India) NFBL A1+ 53.2 Upgraded
Pvt. Ltd from A1
Betterman Engineers Pvt Ltd NFBL - BG A4 80 Reaffirmed
Chhabi Electricals Pvt Ltd ST, Non fund A4 60 Reaffirmed
Cosmos Engitech Pvt Ltd NFB A4+ 39.2 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs 1.75 crore)
Dianare Exports ST Fund based - A4+ 120 Reaffirmed
Foreign Currency
Bills Purchase
(earlier Rs. 8.00crore)
Gurutek Estate Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 40 Reaffirmed
Harinagar Sugar Mills Ltd Non-FBL A2+ 87.1 Reaffirmed
M/S. S.K. Agarwalla NFBL (Letter of A4 120 Reaffirmed
Guarantee)
(enhanced from Rs. 9.40 crore)
Pushpak Marktrade (India) Pvt ST non-fund based A4 75 Suspended
Ltd
LOC limits
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd Non-fund based Bk Fac A2+ 2400 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs 131 crore)
Sanghvi Movers Ltd ST, FB Fac A1 75 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 25.00 crore
Sanghvi Movers Ltd ST, non-fund based A1 3575 Reaffirmed
Fac
# - Out of the Rs. 357.50 crore non-fund based facilities, Rs. 350 crore short term non-fund
based facilities are sub-limit to the term loan facilities,
(reduced from Rs. 365.00 crore)
Sreenagar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Bk guarantee facility A4 2.4 Suspended
Sreenagar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT/ST A4 14.2 Suspended
Sunland Plus Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG A4 40 Assigned
Zodiac Clothing Co. Ltd ST, FB limits A1+ 700 Reaffirmed
Zodiac Clothing Co. Ltd ST, non-fund based A1+ 100 Reaffirmed
Zodiac Clothing Co. Ltd CP A1+ 200 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ajax Fiori Engineering (India) FBL A+ 161.4 Upgraded
Pvt. Ltd from A
(Reduced from 24.19 CR)
Betterman Engineers Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B 50 Downgraded
from B+
Chhabi Electricals Pvt Ltd LT, TL - - -
(Reduced from Rs. 0.68 CR)
Chhabi Electricals Pvt Ltd LT, CC B 85 Revised from
B+
Chhabi Electricals Pvt Ltd LT, Unallocated B 6.8 Revised from
B+
Cosmos Engitech Pvt Ltd CC BB+ 55 Upgraded
from BB
(enhanced from Rs 4.00 crore)
Cosmos Engitech Pvt Ltd Stand by Line of BB+ 6 Upgraded
Credit from BB
(enhanced from Rs. 0.40 crore)
Cosmos Engitech Pvt Ltd TL* BB+ 61.2 Upgraded
from BB
(enhanced from Rs 0.61 crore) *includes proposed loan of Rs. 3.50 crore
Gayatri Sri Narayana Swamy FBF B- 100 Suspended
Ginning Mill
Gokulanand Texturizers Pvt Ltd Bk Loans Programme BB+ 187.1 withdrawn
Gurutek Estate Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 160 Upgraded
from C+
Harinagar Sugar Mills Ltd TL A- 903.7 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 77.12 crore)
Harinagar Sugar Mills Ltd FBL A- 2800 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 260.00 crore)
Hmr Steels Pvt Ltd HMR Steels Private B+/ 220 Suspended
Limited A4
Lamco Industries Pvt. Ltd LT FBL BB+ 160 Reaffirmed
(revised from 16.25)
Lamco Industries Pvt. Ltd LT Non-FBL BB+ 165 Reaffirmed
Lamco Industries Pvt. Ltd LT Unallocated Limits BB+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
M/S. S.K. Agarwalla FBL (CC) BB- 70 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 5.00 crore)
M/S. S.K. Agarwalla FBL (TL) BB- 10 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 0.14 crore)
Milli Trust FBL - Proposed TL B+ 400 Assigned
Pansari Steels Pvt Ltd FBL B 80 Reaffirmed
Pri Media Services Pvt Ltd NCD A(SO) 2500 Assigned
Pushpak Marktrade (India) Pvt LT fund based CC BB 105 Suspended
Ltd limits
Pushpak Marktrade (India) Pvt proposed limits BB 120 Suspended
Ltd
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd Fund based Bk Fac A- 4000 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs 225 crore)
Sanghvi Movers Ltd TL A+ 5676.3 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 381.39 crore)
Sanghvi Movers Ltd Fund based, CC Fac A+ 500 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 100.00 crore)
Spectrum Renewable Energy Pvt LT, Fund Based - TL D 84 Assigned
Ltd
Spectrum Renewable Energy Pvt LT, Fund Based - CC D 12.5 Assigned
Ltd
Sree Narayana Gurukulam LT, FB Fac B 90 Assigned
Charitable Trust
Sreenagar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL B 25 Suspended
Sreenagar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd working capital TL B 8.4 Suspended
Sreenagar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CCF B 30 Suspended
Sunland Plus Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL B+ 240 Assigned
Sunland Plus Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC B+ 100 Assigned
Thermax Engineering LT, non-FB Fac* AA+ 900 Reaffirmed
Construction Co. Ltd (SO)
* backed by corporate guarantee from Thermax Limited
Thermax Engineering CC AA 70 Reaffirmed
Construction Co. Ltd
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)